Rocklin, CA

birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA

Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
LODI, CA
NBC Bay Area

Jackpot! $41 Million SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold in Sacramento

Someone who purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket in Sacramento Saturday night is the winner of a $41 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station, located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento. The numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell

Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
FOLSOM, CA
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Roseville business fire quickly extinguished

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial fire was stopped and kept from spreading to nearby businesses on Thursday by the quick actions of Roseville Firefighters. The first arriving crew saw smoke coming from the business and forced entry into the building. While the initial fire attack, using a watering can, was being conducted, a hose […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento rock band on dream tour in UK robbed of van, equipment

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento band goes from rock to robbed while on tour across the pond.The group Cemetery Sun not only had its van swiped but all its instruments and equipment, too.Cemetery Sun is in the United Kingdom right now where they have a huge following, but after a gig in Manchester Wednesday night, what they call their "dream tour" is now in trouble.Hours after wrapping a packed performance, the band was hit with some serious off-stage noise."Every single piece of gear that we use was in the back of it, and I'm talking from guitars, microphones, wireless systems, our...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

5 injured after car crashes into Ross store

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were injured in a vehicle collision Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. A car crashed into a Ross store in the 3700 Block of Truxel Rd. All five people were transported to the hospital, one with significant injuries and the others with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Emotions run high at Sun City Lincoln Hills Veterans Day celebration Friday

Hundreds of area residents of all ages joined together inside the ballroom at Orchard Creek Lodge on Veterans Day Friday to recognize United States Armed Forces veterans. “This was a beautiful event. Words can’t really explain it,” said Rick Panto, a Lincoln resident. Panto said he served in...
LINCOLN, CA

