Saint Augustine, FL

First Coast News

Tracking Nicole: Watch live coverage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday as a hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Despite it coming onshore in central Florida south of the Space Coast we will still see a wide range of impacts here on the First Coast. The...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

Tropical Depression Nicole topples beachfront homes in Daytona

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Flooding arrives in St. Augustine as Nicole weakens, heads west

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole is starting to reveal itself as flooding increases in St. Johns County. News4JAX was on the scene in downtown St. Augustine as the skies started to clear and the rains from Nicole rolled out. The area was already experiencing...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
iheart.com

Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole

Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Nor’easter continues as Nicole closes in

It’s was a very windy Wednesday courtesy of an ongoing Nor’easter across the area. The strong winds will continue this evening with temperatures in the 60s. Bands of rain will begin to increase as Nicole pushes into Florida. Gusty winds will increase with morning lows in the mid 60s.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

List: Shelters open in North Florida ahead of Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the First Coast for those who may not have a safe place to stay during Nicole. The list below includes shelter information in North Florida. When shelter information becomes available for our South Georgia counties, that will also be added here. If...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

