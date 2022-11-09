Read full article on original website
Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine reopens during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring rain and wind to the First Coast, the streets of St. Augustine are flooded. But the Bridge of Lions is now back open, a sign that things may be improving for the better. The Bridge of Lions was closed...
Tracking Nicole: Watch live coverage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday as a hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Despite it coming onshore in central Florida south of the Space Coast we will still see a wide range of impacts here on the First Coast. The...
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
Person shocked by live wire in storm water in St. Augustine, has heart attack
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The power to some of Downtown St. Augustine has been disconnected after a person was shocked by a live wire in storm water and had a heart attack, according to St. Augustine Fire Chief Carlos Aviles. The water was too deep for an ambulance to...
Tropical Depression Nicole topples beachfront homes in Daytona
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Flooding arrives in St. Augustine as Nicole weakens, heads west
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole is starting to reveal itself as flooding increases in St. Johns County. News4JAX was on the scene in downtown St. Augustine as the skies started to clear and the rains from Nicole rolled out. The area was already experiencing...
St. Johns County residents asked to shelter in place during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicole to discuss areas of concern. Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding. He asked that residents shelter in place for the remainder of the storm.
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Flooding saturates coastal areas of St. Augustine; damaged portion of A1A reopens
Hurricane Nicole significantly impacted coastal areas of St. Johns County on Thursday, and flooding was reported in many spots through the county and city of St. Augustine. A long stretch of A1A from Vilano Beach up into the Guana River State Park was closed where the road had been compromised.
Person shocked by live wire in St. Augustine, goes into cardiac arrest | Tropical Storm Nicole
The St. Augustine Fire Chief says that a person was electrocuted by a live wire in storm water during Tropical Storm Nicole. They were alive at last check.
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for St. Augustine, St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Nicole approaches the East Coast of Florida, city leaders continue to collaborate with local and state agencies as they track and monitor for any potential impacts. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and tropical storm...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Nor’easter continues as Nicole closes in
It’s was a very windy Wednesday courtesy of an ongoing Nor’easter across the area. The strong winds will continue this evening with temperatures in the 60s. Bands of rain will begin to increase as Nicole pushes into Florida. Gusty winds will increase with morning lows in the mid 60s.
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
St. Augustine residents prepare for Nicole as streets flood, A1A closes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — High tide Wednesday morning turned Avenida Menendez into a stream as water breached the seawall and residents brace themselves for the second storm in a month and a half. A voluntary evacuation order is in place for low-lying areas. County emergency officials say if your...
List: Shelters open in North Florida ahead of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the First Coast for those who may not have a safe place to stay during Nicole. The list below includes shelter information in North Florida. When shelter information becomes available for our South Georgia counties, that will also be added here. If...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in St. Augustine among 26 winning Florida tickets in Monday’s drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Someone in California finally won the record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion in Monday’s drawing, but plenty of players in Florida won high-dollar prizes too. Florida Lottery said 26 people cashed in on the record drawing, but not the Powerball. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed
In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
