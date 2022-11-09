Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Related
Naval officer cyberstalked ex-wife and lied to get her jailed for four days, feds say
He is accused of launching a harassment campaign against her after they separated, according to prosecutors.
Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds
A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme
A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
DOJ: Man gets 26 years in prison for distributing meth in 10+ states, including North Carolina
A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role as the leader of an armed, interstate methamphetamine trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
Supervisor had employee shot to death after exposing underpaid workers, feds say
The supervisor and his brother took $3.5 million from employees’ paychecks in Georgia, prosecutors say.
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
Maryland couple who was arrested in West Virginia sentenced for selling nuclear secrets to FBI
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
Billionaire film producer robbed of $11 million by a Georgia inmate from inside a maximum security prison
The inmate convinced Charles Schwab customer service that he was the media mogul from behind bars.
NYC social media influencer gets prison sentence in Sarasota bank fraud attempt
She was recently profiled by New York Magazine and spent jail time with the fake heiress who served as inspiration for a Netflix show.
Texas doctor at center of CBS News investigation pleads guilty to fraud
A Texas doctor connected to a massive Medicare fraud uncovered by a CBS News investigation has pleaded guilty to federal charges. According to court documents, Daniel Canchola, 49, fraudulently billed Medicare for over $54 million worth of services, including for genetic tests that CBS News found preyed on seniors' cancer fears.
Jury finds accused Ponzi scheme operator not guilty of fraud
Cherokee County businessman Jim Torchia, accused by the federal government of fleecing elderly and unsophisticated investors in a Ponzi scheme, has been found not guilty of all criminal charges.
Federal judge sentences ‘loudmouth’ Capitol rioter to four years in prison
A man who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to four years in prison for a felony offense of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors. A Justice Department release states that Matthew Bledsoe, who described himself as a “loudmouth,” was sentenced to...
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for...
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for running a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme. Credit: JMoor17 (Getty Images) Over the course of ten years between 2006 and 2015, George Kritopoulos, a Salem real estate developer, engaged in fraud on at least 24 loan transactions totally $6.5 million. Lenders lost over $3.8 million as a direct result of his actions.
Men arrested in $500K cocaine seizure on Mass Pike indicted by feds
A pair of Mexican nationals accused of trafficking 15 kilograms of cocaine by truck and arrested in connection with the late-August $500,000 drug bust at the Ludlow Service Plaza, was formally transferred to federal custody and indicted on felony drug trafficking charges this past month. Gerardo Madrigal Quintero, 23, of...
Former Apple employee pleads guilty to bilking company out of more than $17M
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former Apple Inc. employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to fleecing the tech behemoth out of more than $17 million over seven years, according to federal prosecutors. In a written plea agreement, Dhirendra Prasad admitted the series of schemes involved “taking kickbacks, inflating invoices, stealing parts,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges
A doctor working out of a walk-in clinic in Los Banos has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a host of offenses, including mail fraud and money laundering, as part of a disability insurance fraud scheme estimated at $53 million. The 46-year-old faces drugs charges for alleged use...
Texas family of 5 sentenced in Jan. 6 case
Five members of a Texas family were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. District of Columbia Chief District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced Dawn and Thomas Munn to 14-day prison sentences, three months home confinement and three years of probation for their roles leading four of their eight children into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Three of their adult children were sentenced to probation, with the oldest child, Kristi, also receiving a brief period of home confinement.
Comments / 0