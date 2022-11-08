This episode of Titans took a rather peculiar way of unfolding. With so many characters, it’s understandable that sometimes they might break up into teams and use these smaller groups to follow different plot threats. Nevertheless, there’s still a lot left up in the air. So while some teams explore new territory, others completely ignore lingering questions that have yet to be answered. This is not necessarily a bad way of telling a story. There are plenty of episodes left and so answers may come down the line. In which case, these episodes that leave the overall plot lingering in limbo have to exist to move things forward.

1 DAY AGO