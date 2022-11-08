Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Scott Snyder Announces ‘By A Thread’ And The Extension Of His Deal With Comixology Originals
Scott Snyder is expanding his deal with Comixology Originals with the announcements of new title,. which is co-written by his son. will be co-written by Scott Snyder and his son, Jack Snyder. The series will be illustrated by artist Valeria Favoccia (Beatrix Rose: Vigilante) and coluored by Whitney Cogar (Giant Days).
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Kepler’ Reveals The Merciless Ambition And Identity Of The Gods Themselves
‘When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to Kepler, a planet where homosapiens went extinct and all other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and her efforts–unique because of her mixed hominid heritage–not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves.’
comicon.com
Hobgoblin Rains Hell On New York: ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #13 Reviewed
The reveal of the new Hobgoblin was a shock last issue. As this story arc concludes- for now- it appears more shocks are in store. Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz and Joe Caramagna wrap up the last story before Dark Web hits with a bang. Roderick...
comicon.com
Preview: Adventures Above And Below The Waves In ‘Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible’ Vol 1
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible Volume 1 TPB, out next week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Scott Allie, artists Max Fiumara and Sebastian Fiumara, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘On the run at the end of the world, Abe seeks the...
comicon.com
Mad Cave Studios Announces ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ For Spring 2023
It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Mad Cave Studios’ all-new series, Hunt. Kill. Repeat., written by Mark London, with artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, letterer Rus Wooton, and cover artist Ryan Kincaid . The former goddess, Artemis, daughter of Zeus, is...
comicon.com
‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #1 Review: Smart, Fun, Much Needed Satire From Mark Russell And Steve Pugh
We return to the scene of the crime, so to speak, in ‘Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs’ #1 with Mark Russell and Steve Pugh delivering a debut issue crammed with well observed and well executed satire. Reporter Shelly By returns to. Overall. 10/10. A lot has happened in...
These "White Lotus" Fan Reactions Prove Season 2 Is Just As Messy As Season 1
"No thoughts, just Will Sharpe from The White Lotus."
comicon.com
Review Round Up: All This Week’s Comic Book Reviews
As the title announces, we’ve got all last week’s comic book reviews rounded up and in the same place. So, if you are reading any of them it may help you decide on which comics to pick up and which to pass up. We’ll start with Scott Redmond...
comicon.com
The Horror Of Granted Wishes: Reviewing ‘Specs’ #1
‘Specs’ debut issue quickly showcases how the series is a powerfully grounded emotional and character-driven horror series that speaks to so many real-world situations in an authentic and refreshing way. Grounded horror that has a supernatural tinge but otherwise feels realistic is always a fun situation to explore, especially when the world we’re brought into feels so lived in and developed. A must-read for fans of horror or just teen-related life experience drama.
comicon.com
Previewing The ‘Far Cry 6’ Prequel Tie-In ‘Far Cry: Esperanza’s Tears’ #2 From Ablaze Publishing
“Juan Cortez’s short time in Santa Costa has been more than eventful…and things are just getting started! Meeting all of the major players in the country can be dangerous for Juan, but not nearly as dangerous as it is for his target. Will he be able to pull off the job before the rival factions vying for control get in his way?
comicon.com
Nothing To Fear But Fear Itself: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15
‘I Am Batman’ continues its roller coaster of a run by taking time away from the heavily cop-focused stories to dive into Batman’s mind and fears, while also finally connecting the character more to the DC Universe at large. Pitting the hero against a foe like Sinestro is a pretty big swing for a character that has mostly been very street-focused since his debut, but at the end of the day, it works and opens more doors for what could be done with this Batman going forward.
comicon.com
There’s Just Us: Reviewing ‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ #1
‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ kicks off the second chapter of this series that continues to pull apart Krakoa and the Marvel Universe and speak to the injustices there reflected from our own unbalanced reality. A series that pulls no punches when diving deep into systems and those they harm/leave behind while also providing fantastic character depth and development for some of the forgotten or left-behind mutants of Marvel.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 3
This episode of Titans took a rather peculiar way of unfolding. With so many characters, it’s understandable that sometimes they might break up into teams and use these smaller groups to follow different plot threats. Nevertheless, there’s still a lot left up in the air. So while some teams explore new territory, others completely ignore lingering questions that have yet to be answered. This is not necessarily a bad way of telling a story. There are plenty of episodes left and so answers may come down the line. In which case, these episodes that leave the overall plot lingering in limbo have to exist to move things forward.
comicon.com
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.8 – ‘Red Marauder’
Thomas (Ben Aldridge) is ghosting Martha (Emma Paetz), the British military have taken over Salt’s lab so they can use Lullaby to create mind-controlled soldiers, and Patricia (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir) is testing out how many times she can go to a party that goes south and come out unscathed. Mostly, though, this week’s episode mines X-Men/mutant territory, with its portrayal of how PWEs are being ostracized and attacked, with Captain “Gully” Blighty (James Purefoy) as the one exception.
comicon.com
One Piece Diaries #40: Post-Enies Lobby Fillers
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
comicon.com
The Family That We Make: Reviewing ‘Firefly: Keep Flying’ #1
‘Firefly: Keep Flying’ #1 is a heartfelt fun adventure starring the fan-favorite crew of thieves with hearts of gold, that takes a deep look at River Tam and the idea of family and memory in a truly moving way. Gorgeous whimsical energy courses through every page as we go someplace we’ve never gone before with this crew. More stories like this starring these characters are more than welcome.
comicon.com
SDAFF 2022: ‘We Are Still Here’ Reviewed — A Powerful Anthology Of Indigenous Stories Throughout Time
Native peoples have been exploited and oppressed by colonizers for centuries. Even though relations are currently improving, the progress has been slow and generations have been impacted. In the anthology film We Are Still Here, indigenous Australian and New Zealand creators tell stories of how colonialism has affected their cultures.
comicon.com
BOOM! Studios Reveals InHyuk Lee Cover For ‘A Vicious Circle’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed the variant cover by InHyuk Lee for A Vicious Circle #1, the premiere issue of a prestige 3-issue original series from writer Mattson Tomlin, and artist Lee Bermejo, available in December 2022. ‘Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the...
comicon.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review
Closing out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a lot of ground to cover — and that’s before its solemn duty to serve as a public morning for the series’ late star, Chadwick Boseman. Helpfully, the film does not attempt to delay the grief or the sense of tragedy surrounding the actor’s death in August of 2020. While other versions of this story might use his absence in a different way and delay confronting the real world circumstances of the character’s disappearance until the last possible moment, here, it’s minute one.
comicon.com
Dark Horse Books Reveals New Trailer For Sci-Fi Noir ‘Wiper’ OGN
Dark Horse Books has revealed a new trailer featuring never-before-seen art from their upcoming Wiper TPB, out next Wednesday from writer John Harris Dunning, artist Ricardo Cabral, and colorist Brad Simpson. ‘Lula Nomi is a Wiper–a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to...
Comments / 0