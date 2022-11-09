Read full article on original website
The Golden Age, the Silver Age, and beyond: the different eras of comic book history explained
What do people mean when they refer to the Golden Age, Silver Age, Bronze Age, and beyond?
Previewing Mirka Andolfo’s ‘Unnatural: Blue Blood’ #4 From Image Comics
“Leslie and her group seem to have settled into a mysterious new country. But nothing is as it seems…and those who offer one hand as a friend may be hiding a dagger in the other. Will our heroes be caught unprepared?”. Unnatural: Blue Blood #4 is out now from...
Preview: Dark Secrets Are Dragged Into The Light In ‘Crashing’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #3, out tomorrow from writer Matthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. ‘The past strikes back! Doctor Rose Osler’s darkest secrets are dragged into a harsh light when she and her anti-Powered movement leader husband are threatened by a Powered menace. Will they survive this home invasion? Rose’s downward spiral sinks to a new low as we reach this explosive point of no return.’
Kickstarting Comics: Avery Hill Publishing’s 2023 Spring Line Looks Fabulous
Avery Hill Publishing have never let me down with the quality of their books – and their Spring 2023 lineup doesn’t look like it’s going to disappoint. But they need your help getting them over the Kickstarter funding line!. Avery Hill Publishing, who’ve got an incredible record...
Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13
“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
Creator Confessions: Expanding Beyond Comics
A lot of aspiring creators have one story in mind. It basically becomes like their child; something that they have to nurture and will eventually become synonymous with. After several installments, however, the comic format may be limiting for that particular story. That’s not to say it can’t be good and cultivate a large following. But universes and stories — especially big ones — are never restricted to just one medium or format of storytelling. There are so many different mediums available to creators that it’s important to often branch out and look at other ways to expand their universe.
Previewing David Messina’s Contemporary Fantasy Series ‘3Keys’ #2
“As the United States begins to go demonically insane comic-shop register-jockey Noah Carter and her tigerman mentor Theon find themselves battling even more other-dimensional monsters – but what does it all mean? And who-or what-is behind it? The answers begin to take shape here courtesy of superstar artist David Messina!”
Bucky Won’t Back Down In ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #6 Preview
“Captain America has misjudged his place in the battle against the elusive Outer Circle…and it’s about to cost him everything. The Century Game has been turned upside down. And when the dust settles, Steve Rogers’ world will never be the same again.”. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty...
A Sinister Place Watched Over By An Ancient, Vengeful God: Previewing ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Vol 12
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Berserk Deluxe Volume 12 HC, out tomorrow from Kentauro Miura and translator Duane Johnson. ‘Griffith’s new Band of the Hawk assume their unholy forms to battle the monstrous Kushan emperor and his horde of demons, leaving the terrified Midland citizenry to wonder if their rescuers are another horrific curse. Meanwhile, Guts and his companions seek refuge on a small island that is not the safe haven they’d hoped for it’s a sinister place watched over by an ancient, vengeful god whose power is about to be unleashed!’
Transformers Holiday Optimus Prime and New EarthSpark Figures Unveiled at London Comic Con 2022
New Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures weren't the only reveals that Hasbro had on their London Comic Con 2022 schedule this past weekend. They also revealed the second wave of figures in their Transformers: EarthSpark lineup, which is based on the upcoming animated series that's set to begin streaming on Paramount+ on November 11th.
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2307: Nature Bites Back In Enemy Earth
It’s 45 years old and it just gets better & better; 2000 AD is the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic and we’re here with The Weekly 2000 AD to give you a preview. Again, all the same five strips here, deep into their respective runs. Which means there’s more from Judge Dredd trying to repel a Sov Psi invasion of Mega-City One in ‘Buratino Must Die’, Chimpsky’s got his own bit of psi-trouble in his ‘Terrifically Disturbing Adventure’, there’s magical darkness all around in’ Hope… In The Shadows’, the post-apocalyptic nightmares for Zoe continue in ‘Enemy Earth’, and we’re back down to Antarctic City with Hershey where ‘The Cold In The Bones’ is taking hold.
Back Road To Hell: Previewing ‘Ghost Rider’ #8
Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad—working together?! As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!
Stuck In Time: Previewing ‘Fantastic Four’ #1
“WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?” It’s the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they’re already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born…
The Spider-Verse Is Evolving… For The Worse: Previewing ‘Spider-Man’ #2
“THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE” RAGES ON! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-Heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn’t their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she’s had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!
Preview: ‘Kepler’ Reveals The Merciless Ambition And Identity Of The Gods Themselves
‘When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to Kepler, a planet where homosapiens went extinct and all other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and her efforts–unique because of her mixed hominid heritage–not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves.’
Preview: The Turtles’ Mightiest Enemies In ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The IDW Collection’ Vol. 2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Vol. 2, out today from Mike Costa, Ben Epstein, Mike Henderson, Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Barbara Randall Kesel, Shawn Lee, and more. ‘The forces of good and evil marshal on multiple fronts. The Turtles have a...
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) #2
Jedi Knight Vildar Mac came searching for answers on the Pilgrim Moon, only to find a world divided. As arguments between Force believers rage in the street, Vildar and young Padawan Matthea Cathley investigate the disappearance of a piece of religious art in a near forgotten shrine. But a mysterious...
Preview: Escape From The Subterranean Skyscraper In ‘Trve Kvlt’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Trve Kvlt #4, out tomorrow from writer Scott Bryan Wilson, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Gab Contreras, and letterer DC Hopkins. ‘Marty and Alison face the supremely creepy Doctor Shiver! Escape from the subterranean skyscraper! Veronika brags about her allegiance to Satan!!! Bernice listens to her!!! Stunning PENULTIMATE EPISODE!!! Are you with us?! You better be because “There’s No One Else I’d Rather Be Incinerated and Sent to Hell with Than You”—that’s the title of the issue, BTW— is how we feel about you.’
Double The Trouble For Spidey: Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #13
Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. “Hobgoblin’s story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn! Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin! What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!”
Previewing Daniel Warren Johnson’s ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #4
Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face a hard truth as FYSO wrestles with their own life or death situation!
