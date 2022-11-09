SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - <<Carmen Thompson is a family and consumer sciences teacher at Luverne High School. “My home ec teacher in Lennox, Mrs. Hempel, was my enouragement to go into the career. I like what I do because they choose to be in here. They like to cook, they like to sew, they like to learn what we do. I have a child development class and they’re excited to learn about the babies and how kids development and that sort of stuff,” said Carmen.

LUVERNE, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO