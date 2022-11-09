ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

At least 1,800 gather for Law Enforcement Dinner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At least 1,800 people attended the 41st annual law enforcement appreciation dinner in Sioux Falls. The event, headlined by former George W. Bush administration official Karl Rove was held on Nov. 9. The event also serves as a fundraiser for children’s charities in the area. The dinner allows businesses and community leaders to get an update on law enforcement efforts and honor officers.
Sioux Falls Marathon raises over $21,000 for Sanford Children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sports Authority and Sanford Health Foundation announced that the 2022 Sioux Falls Marathon raised $21,125 for Sanford Children’s Miracle Network. “We look forward each year to donating marathon proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Thomas Lee, Executive Director...
Tyndall Bakery celebrates 100 years with Open House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tyndall Bakery in Tyndall is celebrating the 100th year of the named bakery this Saturday the 12th from 6:30 am to noon. We spoke with owner Carol Radack about her love of the bakery and the tradition of passing down the bakery for more than 115 years.
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
Sioux Falls veterans honored with ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota veterans will be honored at a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, with Senator Mike Rounds as the featured speaker. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc. The ceremony is free and open to the public and will include a mass colors presentation of flags from various military, veterans, and service/civic club organizations in Sioux Falls and a performance by the Singing Legionnaires of American Legion Post 15.
Someone You Should Know: Teaching kids to be leaders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - <<Carmen Thompson is a family and consumer sciences teacher at Luverne High School. “My home ec teacher in Lennox, Mrs. Hempel, was my enouragement to go into the career. I like what I do because they choose to be in here. They like to cook, they like to sew, they like to learn what we do. I have a child development class and they’re excited to learn about the babies and how kids development and that sort of stuff,” said Carmen.
Feeding South Dakota gives away Thanksgiving Dinner ingredients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Feeding South Dakota will be distributing traditional ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal to those facing hunger across the state. Those ingredients include approximately five pounds of frozen turkey breast, potatoes & gravy, fresh vegetables and a frozen dessert. The event in Sioux Falls is...
Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed. The company says it will create thousands of jobs and give local hog farmers another option. The President of...
Drought conditions affecting structures, foundations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Long-term drought conditions have affected the U.S. economy, recreation, and even simple places like home. Depleted soil moisture puts the integrity of home foundations and other structures at serious risk of failure. Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority explained some of the concerns you should be aware of.
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
Former shelter resident reacts to new Children’s Inn

Natasha Smith calls Children’s Inn her first home in Sioux Falls and says that the space provided a pivotal change in the trajectory of her life. She joined us to walk through Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety, formerly Children’s Inn, to share more about her experience and the important role this facility plays in our community.
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hitchcock-Tulare had too much firepower for Herreid-Selby and behind the play of Caretr Binger won the 9-B championship Thursday and then Gregory’s Rylan Peck led his Gorillas past Warner in the 9-A title game. Harrisburg, Lincoln and Jefferson all advance to the State “AA” Volleyball tournament next week in Sioux Falls with SODAK 16 wins. The USD women’s basketball team fell to #21 Creighton and the Skyforce put on a show led by DJ Stewart in their home opener.
Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store

When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sculpture worth $32,000 has been stolen from downtown Sioux Falls. The bronze piece, called “Day’s Catch,” sat at 11th and Phillips as part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. It depicts a girl with a fishing pole. Police spokesperson Sam...
Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
