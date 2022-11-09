ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Lively guinea pig and giraffe toys flagged as ‘Christmas bestsellers’

By Zoe Wood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRKV6_0j3fJdJ300
The Mama Surprise guinea pig, with babies, on show at DreamToys’ event in London this November.

An interactive guinea pig which has babies and a “booty shaking” disco giraffe are predicted to be among the bestselling toys this Christmas as retailers battle for custom with toy ranges tailored to suit “every budget”.

With the cost of living crisis looming large, the DreamToys list drawn up by the Toy Retailers Association (TRA), features a selection of cheaper toys this year, with eight of the top 12 under £35. The cheapest item on the list is an £8 Squishmallow, a cuddly toy expected to be a popular stocking filler.

Nearly £1bn will be spent on toys between now and Christmas Eve. Paul Reader, chair of the DreamToys selection committee, said that the committee had paid heed to the challenging economic climate. “We know many use the DreamToys list for guidance when it comes to making purchasing decisions and we feel we have selected the best toys to delight children this Christmas while suiting different budgets.”

At the more expensive end of the list is the £65 Mama Surprise guinea pig. Careful grooming makes her heart light up and is a sign that a baby is on the way. The pups arrive behind closed hutch doors (mercifully they drop out of the roof) and in “normal” mode arrive over two days. For shorter attention spans, in “fast” mode they drop every 10 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vz1gK_0j3fJdJ300
Squishmallows at DreamToys’ event in London. Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

The list features evergreen names such as Lego, Barbie and Pokémon, as well as new hot properties such as the fast-growing diverse doll brand Rainbow High. The Rainbow High dolls have their own YouTube series and the latest set of six characters includes two dolls with visible differences – vitiligo and albinism.

With a jiggle to rival Beyoncé, the £28 dancing giraffe GiGi is also expected to feature on many Christmas lists. Its stretchy yellow hair adds a sensory play dimension but the novelty of its three-song settings may quickly grate on the adults in the room.

While in 2021 toy retailers were battling pandemic-related supply chain problems, which delayed deliveries ahead of the key trading period, this year’s pressures concern higher input costs pushing up prices, and consumer spending dented by higher food, energy and housing costs.

Reader said the global shortage in computer chips meant there were not as many “tech” toys around this year. But while people may be cutting back in other areas, toy sales are still up 9% although this figure also reflects price increases.

Reader predicted shoppers would be savvy and seek out deals such as Black Friday discounts in the coming weeks. They would also try to stretch budgets by buying lots of small things.

“The choice of toys is phenomenal and there is something to suit everybody’s budget,” he said. “I think people will buy a lot more little things rather than one major gift. If you’re talking about children up to the age of 10 there is lots of choice. Children above that age tend to want more tech, which is a higher ticket purchase, and the peer pressure on them will be more difficult.”

The TRA produces a top 12 as well as a longer list as a buying guide for shoppers. Last year the average price across its long list was £35, but this year it has dropped to £28. The average toy price across the whole market is £13.

DreamToys Top 12 for Christmas

  • Barbie Cutie reveal doll £33
  • Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse £80
  • Goo Jit Zu figurine £11
  • GiGi the Giraffe £28
  • Mama Surprise £65
  • Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle £30
  • Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups vehicle £18
  • Pokémon Elite Trainer set £42.50
  • Rainbow High fashion doll £32
  • Sink N’ Sand game £20
  • Original 7.5in Squishmallows £8
  • Lego Star Wars Hoth AT-ST £45

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

Best dog Christmas sweaters

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re a Christmas sweater family, why leave your dog out? You can find plenty of adorable dog Christmas sweaters to get your canine companion ready for that family photo on Christmas morning. Although many canine Christmas sweaters are...
The Independent

Aldi launches smartwatches for kids and they’re perfect for Christmas gifting

Starting to think about your Christmas shopping? Worry not, as our team of experts at IndyBest are on hand to provide gift guides on everything from jewellery advent calendars to skincare sets. If you’re buying for little ones this year, Aldi has some of the most affordable presents you’ll find, and so far we’ve been impressed by its wooden toy range, Christmas jumpers and inflatable Santa. We’ve also spotted that the budget supermarket is selling kids’ smartwatches as part of its Specialbuys range, featuring an array kid-friendly characters from from the world’s of Harry Potter, The Avengers and Frozen.Costing £29.99...
moneysavingmom.com

DIY Felt Christmas Tree Set only $10.07!

Amazon has this DIY Felt Christmas Tree Set for just $10.07 when you use the promo code 406ESCCG at checkout!. This would make such a fun gift for little kids. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
housebeautiful.com

Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range

Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
The Independent

The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
The Guardian

The Guardian

499K+
Followers
113K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy