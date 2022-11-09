Lively guinea pig and giraffe toys flagged as ‘Christmas bestsellers’

The Mama Surprise guinea pig, with babies, on show at DreamToys’ event in London this November.

An interactive guinea pig which has babies and a “booty shaking” disco giraffe are predicted to be among the bestselling toys this Christmas as retailers battle for custom with toy ranges tailored to suit “every budget”.

With the cost of living crisis looming large, the DreamToys list drawn up by the Toy Retailers Association (TRA), features a selection of cheaper toys this year, with eight of the top 12 under £35. The cheapest item on the list is an £8 Squishmallow, a cuddly toy expected to be a popular stocking filler.

Nearly £1bn will be spent on toys between now and Christmas Eve. Paul Reader, chair of the DreamToys selection committee, said that the committee had paid heed to the challenging economic climate. “We know many use the DreamToys list for guidance when it comes to making purchasing decisions and we feel we have selected the best toys to delight children this Christmas while suiting different budgets.”

At the more expensive end of the list is the £65 Mama Surprise guinea pig. Careful grooming makes her heart light up and is a sign that a baby is on the way. The pups arrive behind closed hutch doors (mercifully they drop out of the roof) and in “normal” mode arrive over two days. For shorter attention spans, in “fast” mode they drop every 10 minutes.

Squishmallows at DreamToys’ event in London. Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

The list features evergreen names such as Lego, Barbie and Pokémon, as well as new hot properties such as the fast-growing diverse doll brand Rainbow High. The Rainbow High dolls have their own YouTube series and the latest set of six characters includes two dolls with visible differences – vitiligo and albinism.

With a jiggle to rival Beyoncé, the £28 dancing giraffe GiGi is also expected to feature on many Christmas lists. Its stretchy yellow hair adds a sensory play dimension but the novelty of its three-song settings may quickly grate on the adults in the room.

While in 2021 toy retailers were battling pandemic-related supply chain problems, which delayed deliveries ahead of the key trading period, this year’s pressures concern higher input costs pushing up prices, and consumer spending dented by higher food, energy and housing costs.

Reader said the global shortage in computer chips meant there were not as many “tech” toys around this year. But while people may be cutting back in other areas, toy sales are still up 9% although this figure also reflects price increases.

Reader predicted shoppers would be savvy and seek out deals such as Black Friday discounts in the coming weeks. They would also try to stretch budgets by buying lots of small things.

“The choice of toys is phenomenal and there is something to suit everybody’s budget,” he said. “I think people will buy a lot more little things rather than one major gift. If you’re talking about children up to the age of 10 there is lots of choice. Children above that age tend to want more tech, which is a higher ticket purchase, and the peer pressure on them will be more difficult.”

The TRA produces a top 12 as well as a longer list as a buying guide for shoppers. Last year the average price across its long list was £35, but this year it has dropped to £28. The average toy price across the whole market is £13.

DreamToys Top 12 for Christmas