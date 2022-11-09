ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Avalanches already major concern after this week’s storms

SALT LAKE CITY — As we follow the latest round of storms to hit Utah, mountain areas are getting inches and inches of snow. With the added snow, lots of people are anticipating time outside on trails and the slopes. Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center knows the...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Ski resorts continue opening around the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Ski resorts across the state are opening early thanks to all the snow Utah has received. Those in southern Utah have had access to Brian Head Resort for almost a week already after the resort had its earliest opening ever and the fourth-earliest opening in state history, according to the Utah Office of Tourism.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Winter storms hitting Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are covering the Salt Lake Valley in rain and snow and are expected to last throughout Thursday night. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Utah until Thursday at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning brought a lot of snow and rain including a snow squall warning.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Heavy Rain and Snow Move into Utah Tuesday Evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our active weather pattern continues for Election Day as a trough of low pressure starts to move through the Beehive State. Gusty winds remain over much of the region throughout the afternoon with the strongest winds along the West Desert and south through Iron County, a Wind Advisory remains in effect. The slow moving storm will continue to bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow showers through the region into the afternoon, becoming widespread and more intense this evening. Rain and snow intensities will increase tonight as a cold front sweeps through the state into Wednesday.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Winter storm warning issued for Utah mountains through Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains of Utah, according to the National Weather Service. Northern mountains: Tuesday 5 a.m. to Thursday 11 a.m. Southern/central mountains: Tuesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 5 a.m. Winter storm warning. The NWS reported Monday afternoon that...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert

SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
UTAH STATE
Fire Cash Buyers

Common Causes Of House Fires In Utah

Fires in the home are one of the most devastating and dangerous risks that we face on a daily basis. Not only can they cause serious damage to our homes and belongings, but they can also claim the lives of those who are trapped inside. One of the key contributors to house fires is flammable items and gasses. These materials include common household cleaning supplies, including bleach and ammonia, as well as combustible items like paper or wood. In order to reduce our risk of fire-related damages and injuries, it is crucial that we take proactive steps to manage these materials safely in our homes. This might mean storing them in fire-resistant containers or placing them in rooms that have proper ventilation and adequate access for emergency responders. By taking these necessary precautions, we can help protect ourselves and our loved ones from the devastation of house fires.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border

RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
TREMONTON, UT
KUTV

Healthy, fast-casual restaurant opens first location in Utah

KUTV — Crisp & Green, a healthy fast casual restaurant featuring made-from-scratch salads, grain bowls, smoothies and acai bowls is coming to Utah!. Co-founder Lily Smith came on to Fresh Living to share some of the delicious meals on their menu. For more information head to crispandgreen.com. Follow Fresh...
UTAH STATE
ksub590.com

Small Earth Quake Rattles Utah – Arizona Border

Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy