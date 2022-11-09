Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Avalanches already major concern after this week’s storms
SALT LAKE CITY — As we follow the latest round of storms to hit Utah, mountain areas are getting inches and inches of snow. With the added snow, lots of people are anticipating time outside on trails and the slopes. Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center knows the...
kslnewsradio.com
Ski resorts continue opening around the state
SALT LAKE CITY — Ski resorts across the state are opening early thanks to all the snow Utah has received. Those in southern Utah have had access to Brian Head Resort for almost a week already after the resort had its earliest opening ever and the fourth-earliest opening in state history, according to the Utah Office of Tourism.
KSLTV
Snow squall warning issued for Tooele County; northern Utah warning canceled
SALT LAKE CITY — Parts of Interstate 80 are under snow squall warnings Wednesday morning as winter weather continues to hit Utah. The National Weather Service issued the warnings for I-80 between the Grantsville area and Magna and state Route 36 through Tooele. “Intense bursts of heavy snow and...
kslnewsradio.com
Winter storms hitting Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are covering the Salt Lake Valley in rain and snow and are expected to last throughout Thursday night. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Utah until Thursday at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning brought a lot of snow and rain including a snow squall warning.
kjzz.com
Colder weather moving into Beehive State; dusting of snow possible along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving storm entered Utah Tuesday morning and gained strength Wednesday, leading to a moments of both extreme -- and not-so-extreme --- weather. The storm will keep the state's weather unsettled until at least the end of the day. This page will be updated...
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
E-bike use now illegal in Utah wildlife areas
Electric bikes are becoming more popular in the state, but the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding cyclists that riding them in wildlife management areas is illegal.
Heavy winds in Utah cause damage, power outages
High winds left some residents in Salt Lake and Tooele counties without power and with damage to their homes Monday morning.
utahbusiness.com
Not all of the ideas to save the Great Salt Lake are good ones.
Y ou’ve probably heard by now, but the Great Salt Lake is drying up. The lake reached record lows this summer, dropping to 4,190.1 feet in July. To put this in perspective, the lake was flexing about 3,000 square miles in the 90s. Now, it’s withered to less than 1,000.
ABC 4
Heavy Rain and Snow Move into Utah Tuesday Evening
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our active weather pattern continues for Election Day as a trough of low pressure starts to move through the Beehive State. Gusty winds remain over much of the region throughout the afternoon with the strongest winds along the West Desert and south through Iron County, a Wind Advisory remains in effect. The slow moving storm will continue to bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow showers through the region into the afternoon, becoming widespread and more intense this evening. Rain and snow intensities will increase tonight as a cold front sweeps through the state into Wednesday.
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
kslnewsradio.com
Winter storm warning issued for Utah mountains through Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains of Utah, according to the National Weather Service. Northern mountains: Tuesday 5 a.m. to Thursday 11 a.m. Southern/central mountains: Tuesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 5 a.m. Winter storm warning. The NWS reported Monday afternoon that...
KSLTV
Are there enough shelter beds available for Utah’s homeless this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — As an anticipated winter storm rolled through the Wasatch Front this week, it brought with it the first real test of a new state law requiring cities to come together and submit a plan for summer and winter overflow to the Utah Office of Homeless Services.
KSLTV
Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season
SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
kslnewsradio.com
Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert
SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
Common Causes Of House Fires In Utah
Fires in the home are one of the most devastating and dangerous risks that we face on a daily basis. Not only can they cause serious damage to our homes and belongings, but they can also claim the lives of those who are trapped inside. One of the key contributors to house fires is flammable items and gasses. These materials include common household cleaning supplies, including bleach and ammonia, as well as combustible items like paper or wood. In order to reduce our risk of fire-related damages and injuries, it is crucial that we take proactive steps to manage these materials safely in our homes. This might mean storing them in fire-resistant containers or placing them in rooms that have proper ventilation and adequate access for emergency responders. By taking these necessary precautions, we can help protect ourselves and our loved ones from the devastation of house fires.
14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border
RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
KUTV
Healthy, fast-casual restaurant opens first location in Utah
KUTV — Crisp & Green, a healthy fast casual restaurant featuring made-from-scratch salads, grain bowls, smoothies and acai bowls is coming to Utah!. Co-founder Lily Smith came on to Fresh Living to share some of the delicious meals on their menu. For more information head to crispandgreen.com. Follow Fresh...
ksub590.com
Small Earth Quake Rattles Utah – Arizona Border
Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
Comments / 0