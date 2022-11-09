ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control Launches Foster Program

Excerpt from the November 10th City of Minneapolis e-newsletter:. Can you help animals in need? Minneapolis Animal Care & Control has launched its new animal foster program, giving the public the opportunity to volunteer to temporarily provide animals extra care, attention and homes. Fosters are a great way to provide...
