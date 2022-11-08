ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Why one Eagles player has emerged as one of the best at his position

The Philadelphia Eagles are putting everyone on notice. Why? Well, being 8-0 helps, but the talent they are putting out on the field is a big part too. They have put out a great product, and people are buying it. People are buying into the Jalen Hurts MVP stock. People are buying into the A/.J. Brown top-five receiver stock.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?

The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk

There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC

When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers 'covet' one star guard in potential trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes major trades, and there are definitely targets in mind. The Lakers are known to "covet" Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to Chris Haynes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye

As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Washington State puts 'great offense' up against Boise State

Mouhamed Gueye, Justin Powell and Washington State aim to string together another strong performance Saturday when they visit Boise State in the Capital City Classic. The game is officially a neutral-site contest despite being played in Boise, Idaho. Gueye scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added a career-high 13...
BOISE, ID
Yardbarker

Analyst predicts Eagles will finish regular season 17-0

The 1972 Miami Dolphins. The 2007 New England Patriots. The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles?. For a piece published Friday, ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Reid predicted that the 8-0 Eagles will run the table and finish the regular season with a perfect 17-0 record. "Just look at their schedule. Five of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Geno Smith has great response to Russell Wilson high knees question

Geno Smith and Russell Wilson have been arguably the two most surprising quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but for much different reasons. That does not mean the Seattle Seahawks star is interested in taking shots at his predecessor. The Seahawks traveled overseas this week to prepare to face the...
SEATTLE, WA

