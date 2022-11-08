Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Related
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
atozsports.com
Why one Eagles player has emerged as one of the best at his position
The Philadelphia Eagles are putting everyone on notice. Why? Well, being 8-0 helps, but the talent they are putting out on the field is a big part too. They have put out a great product, and people are buying it. People are buying into the Jalen Hurts MVP stock. People are buying into the A/.J. Brown top-five receiver stock.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has strong opinion on a possible Frank Reich reunion
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are always looking for ways to improve the team. Even as the NFL’s lone undefeated team, head coach Nick Sirianni left the door open for one former coach to come aboard. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Monday. Reich served as...
NBC Sports
Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?
The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Yardbarker
Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk
There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
atozsports.com
Eagles fans should feel strongly about the latest update on Jordan Davis’ ankle injury
The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be on track to get one of its key defensive pieces back from injury sooner rather than later. Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was spotted outside of the team’s locker room without a walking boot. This might not seem like much on the surface, but it’s crucial that Davis makes his return as soon as possible.
atozsports.com
One Eagles’ breakout year can be linked to one huge thing he is doing different
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best all-around offenses in the league, and here is why. The passing game has been outstanding. Jalen Hurts looks like an MVP candidate, and A.J. Bron could be an Offensive Player of the Year candidate. But that isn’t the main reason.
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson: 'Bill Belichick is gonna be mad' at Micah Parsons take
Pro Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks second-year star Micah Parsons is simply the best. "I know my buddy Bill Belichick is gonna be mad at me, but [Parsons] may be the best player I've seen," said Johnson Thursday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. "Of course, Bill is gonna say Lawerence Taylor, but Micah Parsons amazes me."
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers 'covet' one star guard in potential trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes major trades, and there are definitely targets in mind. The Lakers are known to "covet" Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to Chris Haynes of...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
Watch: Scangarello, White, Levis Talk Following 24-21 Vandy Defeat
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, defensive coordinator Brad White and starting quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Scangarello touched on the multiple offensive miscues, the play of Levis, where the team ...
NBC Sports
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
Yardbarker
Washington State puts 'great offense' up against Boise State
Mouhamed Gueye, Justin Powell and Washington State aim to string together another strong performance Saturday when they visit Boise State in the Capital City Classic. The game is officially a neutral-site contest despite being played in Boise, Idaho. Gueye scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added a career-high 13...
WATCH: Soldier surprises family during Military Appreciation Day at Clemson
The Clemson Tigers are celebrating Military Appreciation Day during their game against Louisville Saturday, and a soldier surprised his family at the game.
Yardbarker
Analyst predicts Eagles will finish regular season 17-0
The 1972 Miami Dolphins. The 2007 New England Patriots. The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles?. For a piece published Friday, ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Reid predicted that the 8-0 Eagles will run the table and finish the regular season with a perfect 17-0 record. "Just look at their schedule. Five of the...
Yardbarker
Geno Smith has great response to Russell Wilson high knees question
Geno Smith and Russell Wilson have been arguably the two most surprising quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but for much different reasons. That does not mean the Seattle Seahawks star is interested in taking shots at his predecessor. The Seahawks traveled overseas this week to prepare to face the...
Comments / 0