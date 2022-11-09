ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Tim Scott wins second full term in U.S. Senate, AP projects

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049Bcx_0j3fHOKg00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Incumbent Republican Senator Tim Scott has been re-elected to a second full term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.

VIEW REAL-TIME ELECTION ALERTS

During his campaign, Scott touted himself as a symbol of stability and progress for conservatives and has become a party leader in fundraising and on the issues of race and policing.

Amid several recent trips to early primary states, Scott has sparked rumors of a possible presidential bid in 2024 but told News 2’s Carolyn Murray in August “presidential politics is a little too far outside of my sight.” In April 2021, Scott delivered the Republican party’s rebuttal to President Biden’s first joint address to Congress.

He was appointed to the U.S. Senate by former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley in 2013 following the resignation of Sen. Jim DeMint, then won a special election in 2014 to serve the remaining two years of the term. In 2016, he won his first full term in office.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, has said this will be his final six-year term in office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a deadly shooting and altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to multiple calls regarding a disturbance and shots fired shortly after 8:00 a.m. “Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place.  Drivers of […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Gov. Henry McMaster re-elected for second full term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster (R) has been re-elected for his second full term as South Carolina’s governor, according to the Associated Press. VIEW REAL TIME ELECTION RESULTS He beat out former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham (D), who argued that it was time for new, younger leadership. If he serves the full term, […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
FLORIDA STATE
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find South Carolina election results

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Gaetz easily wins fourth term in Florida

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is projected to glide to victory on Tuesday in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, easily deflecting a challenge from Democrat Rebekah Jones, a political newcomer, to win the rights to a fourth term on Capitol Hill. The Associated Press called the race at 8:45 p.m. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Krystle Matthews optimistic in Senate, SC House races

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Associated Press projected U.S. Senator Tim Scott will hold onto his seat during Tuesday’s election, his opponent, State Representative Krystle Matthews, said she is staying positive at her watch party in Summerville. Sen. Scott has been in that seat since 2013 and said this will be his last term in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCNC

Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina's US Senate race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rep. Ted Budd defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley to win North Carolina’s open seat in the U.S. Senate, according to an NBC News projection, giving Republicans a huge victory in the 2022 midterm elections. Budd’s victory was crucial for Republicans, who hoped to at least maintain...
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC GOP leader says straight-ticket voting really helped Republicans in Nov. 8 election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, Drew McKissick, said he believes straight-ticket voting helped his party gain wins across the state during Tuesday’s midterm election. The so-called ‘red wave’ Republicans and pundits predicted did not hit the nation Tuesday night, but it did appear to have hit the Palmetto State. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KEPR

AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
WASHINGTON STATE
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy