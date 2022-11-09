ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Veterans Voices: George Masters makes Minot home

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orjdl_0j3fDUoK00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — On Election Day, it’s important to remember the men and women who fought to give us our freedom, including the right to vote.

George Masters, originally from Pennsylvania, started his career in the United States Air Force in 1969, where he worked on the nuclear hound dog missiles.

When he first enlisted, he didn’t know what he wanted to do, but it definitely wasn’t on the tech side.

“I didn’t know anything about electronics at all and barely made it through high school, and I wound up scoring a 95 on my AQE on electronics, so they put me into nuclear missiles. The hound dog missile, there were two of them carried on the B52,” said Air Force Veteran, George Masters.

Masters started out his career at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, then attended tech school at Chanute Air Force Base and showed up to his first assignment in New York.

After two years in New York, Masters re-enlisted to find out that he would be sent to Minot, where he would spend 18 months before heading out to Beale Air Force Base in California.

Veteran’s Voices: 105-year-old World War II Veteran, Ray Curtis

“And four or five of us in our area there working on the missile had to go in the day room and look on the map and see where Minot, North Dakota was, so we were surprised,” added Masters.

Masters’ time in Minot wouldn’t end there as here returned in 1976 where he would finish out his career as a Master Sergeant and plant roots in Minot and call it home.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t care for it too much, I just felt Air Force 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I lived in base housing and didn’t really give it an opportunity and when I came back in ’75 or ’76, I bought a house downtown over by Erik Ramstad, the high school and it became home and I just wound up just staying,” said Masters.

Masters is now the owner of Master Restorations, where he restores classic cars, using the skills from his time in the Air Force with him in every vehicle he restores.

Masters says the armed forces is more than just serving your country, he says it makes people grow.

Regardless of how long you stay, it benefits you in life.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Minot U.S. Army veteran given new car

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A U.S. Army veteran from Minot was given a new car as part of the 10th annual ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway. Alan Hackman was given the new van and was celebrated at the West Fargo VFW as part of the festivities. ”Came...
MINOT, ND
Times-Online

Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota

BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
MINOT, ND
KX News

$4,000 granted to Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center is the latest recipient of a grant from the Minot Area Community Foundation. The foundation has awarded $4,000 to the Advocacy Center in order to aid in the development of their Group Therapy program. The advocacy center itself hopes to use these funds to further […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations

(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Keep in mind, if something is closed Thursday, November 10, it will likely also be closed on Friday, November 11. You can also check school plan […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

City of Minot halts operations for Veteran’s Day

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In observance of Veteran’s Day, all City of Minot offices will be closed on Friday, November 11. All offices of the city, including City Hall, Public Works, and the Engineering Department, will be closed, and there will be no public transport or garbage collection on that day. However, the Minot Public […]
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

When you can expect the snowstorm to end

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy