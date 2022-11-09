Veterans Voices: George Masters makes Minot home

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — On Election Day, it’s important to remember the men and women who fought to give us our freedom, including the right to vote.

George Masters, originally from Pennsylvania, started his career in the United States Air Force in 1969, where he worked on the nuclear hound dog missiles.

When he first enlisted, he didn’t know what he wanted to do, but it definitely wasn’t on the tech side.

“I didn’t know anything about electronics at all and barely made it through high school, and I wound up scoring a 95 on my AQE on electronics, so they put me into nuclear missiles. The hound dog missile, there were two of them carried on the B52,” said Air Force Veteran, George Masters.

Masters started out his career at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, then attended tech school at Chanute Air Force Base and showed up to his first assignment in New York.

After two years in New York, Masters re-enlisted to find out that he would be sent to Minot, where he would spend 18 months before heading out to Beale Air Force Base in California.

“And four or five of us in our area there working on the missile had to go in the day room and look on the map and see where Minot, North Dakota was, so we were surprised,” added Masters.

Masters’ time in Minot wouldn’t end there as here returned in 1976 where he would finish out his career as a Master Sergeant and plant roots in Minot and call it home.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t care for it too much, I just felt Air Force 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I lived in base housing and didn’t really give it an opportunity and when I came back in ’75 or ’76, I bought a house downtown over by Erik Ramstad, the high school and it became home and I just wound up just staying,” said Masters.

Masters is now the owner of Master Restorations, where he restores classic cars, using the skills from his time in the Air Force with him in every vehicle he restores.

Masters says the armed forces is more than just serving your country, he says it makes people grow.

Regardless of how long you stay, it benefits you in life.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.