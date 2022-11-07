Read full article on original website
Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.
‘Tupperware’ unearthed in Italy is 1,600 years old and reveals life in ancient Rome
Archaeologists hope to reconstruct the “day-to-day” experiences of life over a thousand years ago.
Ancient Rome: Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy
Italian archaeologists have unearthed 24 beautifully preserved bronze statues in Tuscany believed to date back to ancient Roman times. The statues were discovered under the muddy ruins of an ancient bathhouse in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town in the Siena province, about 160km (100 miles) north of the capital Rome.
Storied Archaeologist Shi Xingbang Dies at 99, Climate Protestors Hit Madame Tussauds, and More: Morning Links for October 25, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines FOLLOWING THE PASSING last week of art critic Peter Schjeldahl—“whose exuberant prose and perceptive mind made him one of the most widely read art critics in the U.S.,” as Alex Greenberger wrote in ARTnews—friends and colleagues have been filing remembrances. In the latest issue of the New Yorker, where Schjeldahl wrote for almost a quarter-century, editor-in-chief David Remnick says that “he was openhearted, he knew how to praise critically, and, to the end, he was receptive to new things, new artists.” In the Los Angeles Times, fellow critic Christopher Knight, who counted Schjeldahl as a friend for some 25...
Egyptian archaeologists call for return of Rosetta stone amid ancient artifacts
Thousands of Egyptians have signed an online petition that called for the return of the Rosetta stone and other ancient Egyptian artifacts housed by the British Museum in London.
Ancient Astronomer's Lost Map of Stars Found Hidden in Medieval Manuscript
More than 2,100 years ago, Greek astronomer Hipparchus mapped out the stars -- and for a long time, this had been considered humanity's earliest attempt to assign numerical coordinates to stellar bodies. But despite its fame, the treatise was only known to exist through writings of another ancient astronomer named Claudius Ptolemy, who compiled his own celestial inventory some 400 years later.
What Is The Rosetta Stone? The Tablet That Solved The Ancient Mystery Of Egyptian Hieroglyphics
Now on display in the British Museum, the Rosetta Stone is a granite tablet from 196 B.C.E. inscribed with a decree in Egyptian hieroglyphics, ancient Greek, and Demotic script. As French troops prepared to face Ottoman forces in Rosetta, Egypt, in July 1799, they stumbled upon a chunk of carved...
Newly found 2,000-year-old bronze statues illuminate the history and culture of pre-Roman Italy
A trove of bronze statues that archeologists say could rewrite the history of Italy's transition to the Roman Empire have been discovered in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. Italy's Ministry of Culture announced Tuesday that the remarkably well-preserved Etruscan figures were found at San Casciano die Bagni, in the Tuscany region, about 100 miles north of Rome.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
There Are Still Codes Throughout Ancient Roman Literature
Several years ago, Ryan Baumann, a digital humanities developer at Duke University, was leafing through an early 20th-century collection of ancient Greek manuscripts when he ran across an intriguing comment. The author noted that there was an undeciphered form of shorthand in the margins of a piece of papyrus and added a hopeful note that perhaps future scholars might be able to read it. The casual aside set Baumann off on a new journey to unlock the secrets of an ancient code.
Egypt Expert Explores the Mysteries of King Tut’s Tomb
Stephen R. Phillips, PhD, will speak about King Tut’s tomb on Nov. 3 at Neumann University. For anyone experiencing Halloween withdrawal when the calendar turns to November, the Cultural Arts Forum at Neumann University has come to the rescue. What better way to extend the spooky season than a lecture about everyone’s favorite mummy, King Tut?
Archaeologists just discovered the earliest written sentence in human history
The oldest known written sentence has been found by archaeologists, according to a press release published Nov .08 regarding a new study published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology. The remarkable finding features an entire Canaanite phrase from around 1700 BCE (before the current era), and could be the earliest written sentence in the history of humanity.
25 Longest Reigning Roman Emperors
The latter days of the Roman Republic, which preceded the Roman Empire, were marred by political instability, as senators conspired against one another to hold onto power at the expense of the people. Political factions confiscated property of the common folk, abused the rule of law, and even killed one another in pursuit of their […]
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript
Archivists have uncovered a long-lost historical relic hidden underneath a Christian manuscript: the earliest known map of the stars, according to the Museum of the Bible.
Greek monastery manuscripts tell new story of Ottoman rule
MOUNT ATHOS, Greece (AP) — A church bell sounds, the staccato thudding of mallet on plank summons monks to afternoon prayers, deep voices are raised in communal chant. And high in the great tower of Pantokrator Monastery, a metal library door swings open. There, deep inside the medieval fortified...
1,700-Year-Old Roman Villa Complex Identified By Archaeologists Using Google Earth Images in England
Using Google Earth images, archaeologists identified a Roman villa complex—complete with a bathhouse and central heating system—in Kent, England last month. Crop markings captured by Google outlined the linear features of the site. The wall foundations of the main villa, in addition to a pillar from the partially intact hypocaust, or Roman central heating system, was excavated by the Kent Archaeological Society with volunteers from the local community. The hypocaust system would have been used to circulate heat through the walls and floors of an adjacent bath house. “There are many villas spread across Kent, but the fact there’s a hypocaust system...
Greek museum displays 1st batch of artworks recouped from US
It’s a first symbolic step in a homecoming that will long outlast the 10-year Odyssey of ancient myth.For decades, an important part of Greece's cultural heritage sparkled only for the very few in a U.S. billionaire's private collection, until a groundbreaking deal for its gradual return to Athens. Now 15 of the prehistoric masterpieces have gone on public view for the first time in a temporary display in Athens, ahead of their final return, together with the remaining 146 works, by the year 2048.But Greek opposition politicians, and some archaeologists, say that's too long. They say the government should...
Deconstructing Chile's colonization: Digital re-edition of Indigenous language textbook
At first glance, it is merely a printed textbook for religious education in a foreign language. But the genesis of the 1903 edition of "Kurze biblische Geschichte für die unteren Schuljahre der katholischen Volksschule" (short biblical history for the lower years of Catholic elementary school), published in the language of the Indigenous Mapuche, provides special insights into the time of missionary work by the Bavarian Capuchins in Chile.
This Online Database Tracks Which Museums Have the Looted Benin Bronzes
The first comprehensive online catalogue listing looted artworks from the Kingdom of Benin is now live, with the potential to profoundly impact the restitution of such items from institutions worldwide. The database, called Digital Benin, identifies the location of more than 5,000 African artifacts that have become flash points in the debate over whether Western cultural institutions should return cultural heritage taken during periods of colonization. The Benin Bronzes are a group of thousands of historic objects that were taken from the Royal Palace of Benin, in what is now Nigeria, during a violent 1897 expedition by British troops. Digital Benin currently identifies 131 institutions across...
Rare ancient odeon discovered at remote archaeological site in Crete
Archaeologists in Crete have discovered an ancient Roman odeon that might have been used for events such as lectures, musical contests and city council meetings.
