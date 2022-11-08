ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?

It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Legendary Basketball Coach Has A Problem With Olivia Dunne

Earlier this week, the New York Times published a somewhat controversial story about Name, Image and Likeness in women's college sports. The piece highlighted star gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has grown a massive following on social media. As a result, she's cashed in with brand deals that pay her seven-figures.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
osoblanco.org

What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained

Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Oregonian

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum square off as opponents for first time Thursday at New Orleans: ‘It’s going to be fun’

--- Not surprisingly, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum remain close friends. In fact, Lillard and his former Portland Trail Blazers teammate of 10 years exchanged text messages a couple of days before Thursday night’s matchup between the Blazers (8-3) and McCollum’s new team, the Pelicans (6-5), at the Smoothie King Center.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers 'covet' one star guard in potential trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes major trades, and there are definitely targets in mind. The Lakers are known to "covet" Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to Chris Haynes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

