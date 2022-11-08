Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Lakers News: Guess Who Lakers Fans Want To Trade After Latest Loss?
And no, it's not Russell Westbrook.
Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?
It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Kelly Olynyk
The will to win can be an amazing thing in the NBA. Of course, talent matters. In any competition, being at a significant talent disadvantage is likely to lead to a loss. On the other hand, a competition between two comparable talents often boils down to one question: who wants it more?
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Legendary Basketball Coach Has A Problem With Olivia Dunne
Earlier this week, the New York Times published a somewhat controversial story about Name, Image and Likeness in women's college sports. The piece highlighted star gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has grown a massive following on social media. As a result, she's cashed in with brand deals that pay her seven-figures.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
osoblanco.org
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained
Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community. As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is...
Danny Ainge's True Reaction to Jazz's Hot 10-3 Start Revealed
How does the top Utah Jazz baskteball executive feel about the team's 10-3 start?
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made their horrible start to the season worse after falling to city rivals Los Angeles Clippers to start their season 2-9. The game also saw LeBron James limp out of the game with a suspected groin injury, casting a shadow over the possible availability of the star during the Lakers' next week of games.
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum square off as opponents for first time Thursday at New Orleans: ‘It’s going to be fun’
--- Not surprisingly, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum remain close friends. In fact, Lillard and his former Portland Trail Blazers teammate of 10 years exchanged text messages a couple of days before Thursday night’s matchup between the Blazers (8-3) and McCollum’s new team, the Pelicans (6-5), at the Smoothie King Center.
Yardbarker
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Announces Final Decision On Kyrie Irving Partnership
Kyrie Irving remains the talk of the town in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets star decided to get himself in trouble again after sharing a movie full of antisemitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from the general public, NBA fans, people within the Nets organization, and many more.
Lakers Reportedly Brought In A Former Bulls 1st-Round Pick For A Work Out
According to Shams Charania (appearing on The Rally on Bally Sports), the Los Angeles Lakers worked out Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp.
LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"
LeBron James was mad after a reporter told him how bad the current situation is for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers 'covet' one star guard in potential trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes major trades, and there are definitely targets in mind. The Lakers are known to "covet" Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to Chris Haynes of...
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court and nothing stopped him from getting what he wanted during a game. Jordan's will was one of the reasons why the Chicago Bulls from 1991 onwards only lost one playoff series with Jordan on the team, winning 6 championships in the process until MJ's 1998 retirement.
NBA-Suspended Nets guard Irving to miss sixth straight game, report says
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving's team-imposed, minimum five-game suspension for promoting an anti-Semitic documentary will extend to a sixth game, according to an ESPN report on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Nuggets cenber DeAndre Jordan completely embarrassed in viral video clip
DeAndre Jordan had proven to be a solid signing for the Denver Nuggets leading up to Friday night. He was rebounding well, playing solid defense, excelled in drop coverage and was regularly open for lobs. But that all changed during a 131-112 loss to the Boston Celtics. Not only did...
Comments / 0