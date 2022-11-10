Trump concedes the midterms were 'somewhat disappointing' as key endorsements like Mehmet Oz flopped

Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz speaks during a rally with former President Donald Trump. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump has made his endorsements a cornerstone of his post-presidential life.

But Americans on Tuesday dealt devastating blows to his brand by rejecting key candidates in closely-contested races.

Dr. Mehmet Oz and Don Bolduc lost. While JD Vance is headed for the Senate and Herschel Walker will fight on through a runoff.

Donald Trump ensured he was on the ballot Tuesday night as the self-described "king of endorsements." But he apparently wasn't a kingmaker.

So far, Americans have dealt devastating blows to his brand by rejecting key candidates in closely-contested races. Rather than a so-called "red wave," results were still unclear on Wednesday. Republicans are likely to win control of the House but the Senate is still in play for both parties.

Former reality TV star Mehmet Oz was one of Trump's picks who could have helped Republicans hang onto a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, but he lost to Democrat John Fetterman. Republicans hoped retired Army General Don Bolduc, another Trump endorsee, could have flipped a Senate seat in New Hampshire. Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan won re-election.

Republican Herschel Walker, meanwhile, will fight on through a Georgia runoff. In a win for Trump, author JD Vance heads to the Senate from Ohio.

The legally challenged, twice-impeached former president put great effort into continuing to rebrand the Republican Party, making more than 250 general election endorsements, according to Ballotpedia. He is expected to formally announce his own candidacy soon.

True to form, Trump began the night by already trying to craft an exit strategy from the torrent of criticism he may face for his role in the GOP's struggles. "I think if they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all," Trump told NewsNation during an interview on Tuesday.

He blamed Bolduc's loss on his 2020 election pivots. "Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary win, his longstanding stance on Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Primary," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily. Lessons Learned!!!"

As Republican's struggles began to mount, the knives for Trump began to come out.

"If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we've got to just finally speak out and say, 'This man is a loser, he lost 2020, he's losing a seat that is winnable this time," former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said on CNN.

By Wednesday's early morning hours, Trump was spinning the elections as "A GREAT EVENING" on Truth Social, and blaming the media and Democrats for downplaying it.

Here's how some of his most high profile endorsees fared.

Don Bolduc, New Hampshire Senate: Projected to have lost

Republican senate nominee Don Bolduc speaks during a campaign event on October 15, 2022 in Derry, New Hampshire. Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images

McConnell and other Republicans hoped that the popular Gov. Chris Sununu would run. Instead, Sununu backed state Sen. Chuck Morse before Trump swopped in to support Bolduc. The former president touted Bolduc's election denialism. Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, has been gaining ground in the race's final days, leading some forecasters to deem the race a "toss-up."

Mark Finchem, Arizona's Secretary of State: Race remains too close to call

Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The GOP state representative caught Trump's attention as a leader in Arizona's "Stop the Steal" movement. In his endorsement last year, Trump baselessly lauded Finchem's "powerful stance on the massive Voter Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam."

As secretary of state, Finchem would run Arizona's elections in 2024, when Trump is expected to run for president.

He has a history of sharing far-right extremist posts on social media, including a post about stockpiling ammunition, CNN's KFile team found. On January 6, 2021, Finchem was at the pro-Trump rally at the Ellipse and then outside the US Capitol, and he faced ethics complaints about his attendance. He told Insider last year that the people where he was standing, on the edge of the Capitol plaza near the Supreme Court, were "orderly."

John Gibbs, Michigan's 3rd Congressional District: Projected to have lost

Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs Evan Cobb for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump endorsed Gibbs, a far-right election denier, last year shortly after he announced his GOP primary bid against Rep. Peter Meijer.

Meijer was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the January 6, 2021 Capitol siege and Gibbs is known as a conspiracy theorist who has also suggested women should not have the right to vote.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee was criticized for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars boosting Gibbs, a Trump administration Housing and Urban Development official, during the primary as a pro-Trump conservative.

But Democrat Hillary Scholten, a former Department of Justice attorney, now has a shot in this race after redistricting turned the seat Democratic-leaning. The Cook Political Report shifted its race rating from "toss up" to "lean Democratic" after Meijer lost the GOP primary.

Joe Kent, Washington's 3rd Congressional District: Projected to have lost

Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent Nathan Howard/Getty Images

This former Green Beret is an election denier who has called those charged in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol "political prisoners." He was one of just two congressional candidates to speak last year at a "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, DC, according to the Seattle Times. He wants Congress to investigate the FBI.

He is running for Congress in Washington against Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a small business owner, and the race leans in his favor, according to Cook Political Report and Inside Elections.

Trump met Kent at Dover Air Force Base in 2019 when the remains of Kent's wife Shannon, a Navy cryptologist, were returned from Syria where she was killed by a suicide bomber while on a mission to fight ISIS.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who lost a nonpartisan primary in August. She was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, and Trump cited her vote in his endorsement of Kent.

Sarah Palin, Alaska's at-large Congressional District: Race is too close to call

Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks while campaigning for U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore at the Historic Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

Trump called the former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate a "wonderful patriot" when he endorsed her in April ahead of the state's special election to complete the late Rep. Don. Young's congressional term.

He held a campaign rally for her and Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka in July. He also dialed into a tele-rally for Palin hours after the FBI carried out a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home, calling it then "a strange day."

Palin lost that race in August — in a state Trump carried in 2020 by 10 percentage points — to Democrat Mary Peltola, the first Alaskan Native to be elected to the House. Republicans blamed her loss on Alaska's ranked-choice voting, a system Palin described as "cockamamie" and "very, very potentially fraught with fraud."

Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial: Race is too close to call

Kari Lake is running for Arizona Governor. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The national focus might be on Congress, but Lake could emerge as the largest pro-Trump ally. Trump was even caught on camera joking to Masters that when Lake is asked about her family, the former newscaster immediately pivots to debunked claims about the 2020 election.

There's even been talk of Lake becoming a vice presidential candidate. First, Lake will have to get through Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who burst onto the national stage in the aftermath of the 2020 election. But Democrats have fretted about Hobbs for months. While Lake's unconventional campaign may well prove to be successful.

JR Majewski, Ohio's 9th Congressional District: Projected to have loss

JR Majewski, Kaptur’s Republican opponent, at a Trump rally in Youngstown, OH on September 17, 2022. AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Trump endorsed Majewski in his congressional bid, saying he "bravely served in the U.S. Air Force." But his military record became a source of controversy in September when the Associated Press reported that he misrepresented aspects of his service. Though he said a "brawl" disqualified him from re-enlisting, the AP also found a drunk driving stop may have been a contributing factor.

He also reportedly embraced QAnon theories and was a January 6, 2021 pro-Trump rally participant, according to CNN.

Majewski faces Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in the House. Redistricting helped give her a competitive race, but election experts say the race still leans Democratic.

Blake Masters, Arizona Senate: Race is too close to call

Blake Masters speaks at a campaign event on August 1, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A long-time ally of venture capitalist, Peter Thiel, Masters candidacy should be compared to Gov. Doug Ducey, a two-term incumbent that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell repeatedly tried to woo. Trump rejected Ducey's candidacy.

Instead of a proven politician, Masters, like Oz and author JD Vance, is a first-time candidate who has repeatedly shown his inexperience. Masters' team even had to scrub his campaign website to make his abortion position seem more centrist following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was long viewed as the most embattled Senate Democrat heading into this cycle. If Kelly wins, he will do so having a more liberal voting record than Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania Senate: Projected to have lost

Dr. Mehmet Oz. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Trump is to Oz's aspiring political career as Oprah was to the doctor's reality TV stardom.

Oz barely beat former Trump administration official Dave McCormick in the primary after McCormick lobbied unsuccessfully to secure the former president's backing. To say Oz has struggled would be an understatement. He's been lampooned for everything from his longstanding ties to New Jersey to his love of crudité. During the race's only debate, Oz also included "local politicians" in an answer about who should have a say over a woman's abortion, something his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's campaign immediately seized on. But Oz has surged in the closing months following Fetterman's stroke.

Just like in Ohio, a win would hand Trump another ally in the Senate. While a loss could doom the party's chances of retaking the chamber.

JD Vance, Ohio Senate: Projected to have won

Ohio Republican Senate nominee JD Vance AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Of all of his endorsements this cycle, Trump is arguably the most responsible for Vance's success thus far. Polls showed the "Hillbilly Elegy" author struggling before the former president weighed in on the primary race.

Like other first-time candidates, Vance has also struggled. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has also ran an effective campaign that has impressed even some Republicans. Trump-accelerated changes have made it much harder for Democrats to win there. In the end, a Vance loss would be a major embarrassment for Trump. Republicans have also spent more than $30 million to hang onto this seat funds not being spent elsewhere.

Herschel Walker, Georgia Senate: He is headed to a runoff

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally featuring former President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Trump pushed the former Heisman Trophy winner to run long before Walker's announcement, the latest chapter in a decade-long friendship. Unlike other candidates, the more establishment wing of the party quickly embraced Walker after initial concern about his past violent outbursts toward women. Walker then stormed through his primary like a running back in his prime.

The general election has not been as easy. Walker will end the campaign by having to publicly admit to fathering three more children. Two different women have also accused Walker of pressuring them to get an abortion, which Walker has denied knowing about. Walker's own son Christian lashed out at him. Things were so bad that Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan wrote an op-ed bemoaning that the GOP bet on the football star in such a crucial race.

Despite all the drama, the race has tightened and Walker still remains within striking distance of ousting incumbent Sen. ​​Raphael Warnock.