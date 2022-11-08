Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Beleaguered FTX Goes Under California Regulator’s Investigation
Globally, regulators seem to be mulling the idea of launching several probes into the FTX ongoing crisis which has left the exchange on the verge of collapse. Apart from the investigation from the local regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has announced its plan to investigate the failure of FTX.
thecoinrise.com
Sam-Bankman-Fried Resigns as FTX CEO Amid Bankruptcy Filing
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Chief Executive Officer of troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX has resigned after the firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Interestingly, this marks the fall of one of crypto’s largest behemoths and his suite of high-ranking businesses including his crypto exchanges MD trading ventures.
thecoinrise.com
US regulators to investigate FTX after massive mismanagement of user deposits
FTX, which used to be one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is apparently being investigated by financial authorities in the United States after it became unable to fulfill withdrawal requests from its customers. According to Bloomberg, the investigation was disclosed by two individuals with knowledge of the...
thecoinrise.com
FTX legal and compliance team reportedly quit amid massive uncertainty
According to the recent reports, a major part of FTX’s legal and compliance team have recently left the crypto exchange amid the ongoing crisis. The news comes at a time when the exchange is already experiencing significant difficulties. As per the reports by Semafor, confidential sources informed the outlet...
thecoinrise.com
Gensler comments on FTX collapse and ongoing crypto bear market
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) described the abrupt change in situations and dramatic decline in the position of crypto exchange FTX, that happened in the last two days, as a part of a bigger trend involving digital assets. He states:. “Investors get...
thecoinrise.com
Toon Finance – Redefining Decentralized Play-to-Earn Gaming in Crypto
Internet memes have proven to be not only a source of entertainment but also a source of revenue. Their appeal is directly related to the humorous nature of these meme coins, which have received much media and public attention. Toon Finance and other meme coins are becoming increasingly dominant in the world of NFTs, where new economic activities are constantly emerging.
thecoinrise.com
JPMorgan predicts $13K levels for Bitcoin following the FTX collapse
In the wake of the FTX crash, a team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou at JPMorgan estimated that the price of bitcoin may fall to $13,000. The declining cost of Bitcoin production is just another factor that may eventually lead to the currency’s demise. The fundamental difficulty, according to JPMorgan’s...
thecoinrise.com
Kraken’s Jesse Powell publicly criticizes FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Some of the industry’s biggest and oldest players have now begun voicing their displeasure with the company’s CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried as FTX is failing. Jesse Powell, co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, is one of them who has publicly criticized SBF on Twitter by highlighting what he sees as red flag actions on his part.
