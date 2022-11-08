Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Global Payment Platform Ping Secures $15M in Seed Round
Ping, the first global payment platform for freelancers announced that it has raised a seed capital of $15 million. The funding round was organized to further expand its operations from Latin America to new regions. This funding series was spearheaded by Y Combinator, a renowned startup accelerator that invests in...
thecoinrise.com
Gofaizen & Sherle Introduce Full-Cycle Online Accounting In Lithuania
Gofaizen & Sherle is a legal and business consulting firm specializing in digital asset-based businesses, financial institutions and investment funds. Having been founded in September 2021, the company has successfully gained a portfolio of hundreds of different projects for numerous clients all over the world. Now, Gofaizen & Sherle is...
thecoinrise.com
Gensler comments on FTX collapse and ongoing crypto bear market
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) described the abrupt change in situations and dramatic decline in the position of crypto exchange FTX, that happened in the last two days, as a part of a bigger trend involving digital assets. He states:. “Investors get...
thecoinrise.com
Twitter Files Application to Operate as Payment Processor
With the sole aim of broadening its reach into the financial business, Twitter recently registered with the U.S Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to become a payment processor. According to a release by the New York Times on November 9, the registration enables the platform to get various ways to...
thecoinrise.com
FV Bank Becomes First Commonwealth Digital Assets Custodian
United States-licensed global digital bank FinTech Ventures popularly regarded as FV Bank is now the first bank of the Commonwealth to launch a digital assets custody service. The crypto bank which is registered in Puerto Rico offers a range of vertically-integrated suites of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to its U.S and international clients.
thecoinrise.com
Securities Commission of The Bahamas Further Investigates FTX Crisis
According to the local newspaper Tribune, the problems at the FTX exchange are currently being investigated by the Bahamian regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas. This is owing to the fact that FTX Digital Market is an FTX unit licensed in the Bahamas under a newly enacted law that...
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase Further Reduces Headcount as Market Continues to Tumble
For the second time this year, publicly traded crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc has let go of a fraction of its workforce due to the market crash. This time, the exchange is laying off over 60 employees from its recruiting and institutional onboarding team. The announcement was made by the platform on November 10.
thecoinrise.com
New York Fed and MAS Partner to Explore Potentials of wCBDC
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has entered a partnership with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to test the potential of wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border payments. The Fed entered the partnership with MAS through the New York Innovation Center (NYIC) according to the announcement...
thecoinrise.com
TRM Labs Expands Series B With $70M to Mitigate Crypto Crimes
Blockchain intelligence startup TRM Labs announced the addition of $70 million in funding as an expansion to its Series B round bringing its total raised funds to $130 million. The round was led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo which currently manages $122 billion in assets under management (AUM). Markedly,...
thecoinrise.com
US regulators to investigate FTX after massive mismanagement of user deposits
FTX, which used to be one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is apparently being investigated by financial authorities in the United States after it became unable to fulfill withdrawal requests from its customers. According to Bloomberg, the investigation was disclosed by two individuals with knowledge of the...
thecoinrise.com
Financial Services Authority will now control the crypto industry in Indonesia
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) in Indonesia is set to be given authority over the cryptocurrency market and investments. Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia’s finance minister, has announced the country will transfer the authority to OJK in order to better safeguard consumer interests which is presently under the country’s Trade Ministry and the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Authority.
thecoinrise.com
Kraken’s Jesse Powell publicly criticizes FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Some of the industry’s biggest and oldest players have now begun voicing their displeasure with the company’s CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried as FTX is failing. Jesse Powell, co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, is one of them who has publicly criticized SBF on Twitter by highlighting what he sees as red flag actions on his part.
thecoinrise.com
Industry Veteran Phillip Gillespie Resigns as B2C2’s CEO
Phillip Gillespie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of digital assets pioneer and liquidity provider B2C2 has stepped down from his position in the firm. Remarkably, Gillespie was the one who supervised the company’s takeover by Japanese bank SBI Financial Services. Henceforth, he will focus on taking the role of...
thecoinrise.com
FTX CEO Informs Investors of Likely Bankruptcy Without Capital
Bahamian cryptocurrency exchange FTX has seen better days than the current state in which it finds itself. With the reality of insolvency that has dawned on the exchange, the FTX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried has informed its investors that they may have to file for bankruptcy if they do not get more cash injection to settle the $8 billion shortfall.
thecoinrise.com
BlockFi announces withdrawal suspension amid the ongoing FTX crisis
After the collapse of FTX, cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said it will be scaling back operations. In a tweet, the company explained that it has temporarily suspended withdrawals due to the “lack of clarity” surrounding the current status of FTX. Customers were also advised not to add funds to the company’s wallet or interest accounts.
thecoinrise.com
Toon Finance – Redefining Decentralized Play-to-Earn Gaming in Crypto
Internet memes have proven to be not only a source of entertainment but also a source of revenue. Their appeal is directly related to the humorous nature of these meme coins, which have received much media and public attention. Toon Finance and other meme coins are becoming increasingly dominant in the world of NFTs, where new economic activities are constantly emerging.
thecoinrise.com
JPMorgan predicts $13K levels for Bitcoin following the FTX collapse
In the wake of the FTX crash, a team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou at JPMorgan estimated that the price of bitcoin may fall to $13,000. The declining cost of Bitcoin production is just another factor that may eventually lead to the currency’s demise. The fundamental difficulty, according to JPMorgan’s...
thecoinrise.com
Binance decides not to acquire FTX after closer evaluation
Just one day after agreeing to save FTX by acquiring it on Tuesday, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has driven away from its commitment. Binance finds mismanagement of user deposits on FTX. The announcement released on Wednesday stated that even Binance was unable to help FTX with...
thecoinrise.com
FTX legal and compliance team reportedly quit amid massive uncertainty
According to the recent reports, a major part of FTX’s legal and compliance team have recently left the crypto exchange amid the ongoing crisis. The news comes at a time when the exchange is already experiencing significant difficulties. As per the reports by Semafor, confidential sources informed the outlet...
thecoinrise.com
Galaxy Digital Reveals $76.8 Million Exposure to FTX
American digital asset and blockchain leader, Galaxy Digital in its financial reports for the third quarter has revealed an exposure of about $76.8 million in cash and cryptocurrencies to now troubled FTX. According to the report, Galaxy Digital will significantly lower this exposure to about 38% as it is currently...
Comments / 0