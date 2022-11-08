Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Global Payment Platform Ping Secures $15M in Seed Round
Ping, the first global payment platform for freelancers announced that it has raised a seed capital of $15 million. The funding round was organized to further expand its operations from Latin America to new regions. This funding series was spearheaded by Y Combinator, a renowned startup accelerator that invests in...
thecoinrise.com
Toon Finance – Redefining Decentralized Play-to-Earn Gaming in Crypto
Internet memes have proven to be not only a source of entertainment but also a source of revenue. Their appeal is directly related to the humorous nature of these meme coins, which have received much media and public attention. Toon Finance and other meme coins are becoming increasingly dominant in the world of NFTs, where new economic activities are constantly emerging.
thecoinrise.com
Gensler comments on FTX collapse and ongoing crypto bear market
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) described the abrupt change in situations and dramatic decline in the position of crypto exchange FTX, that happened in the last two days, as a part of a bigger trend involving digital assets. He states:. “Investors get...
thecoinrise.com
Marathon Digital becomes the second-largest BTC holder despite disappointing Q3 results
Based on the data, it appears that only MicroStrategy (MSTR) is the only company that possesses more Bitcoin than crypto mining giant Marathon Digital Holdings, which holds 11,285 BTC units at present despite the fact that the company suffered a net loss of $75.4M in the third quarter of the year.
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase Further Reduces Headcount as Market Continues to Tumble
For the second time this year, publicly traded crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc has let go of a fraction of its workforce due to the market crash. This time, the exchange is laying off over 60 employees from its recruiting and institutional onboarding team. The announcement was made by the platform on November 10.
thecoinrise.com
Gofaizen & Sherle Introduce Full-Cycle Online Accounting In Lithuania
Gofaizen & Sherle is a legal and business consulting firm specializing in digital asset-based businesses, financial institutions and investment funds. Having been founded in September 2021, the company has successfully gained a portfolio of hundreds of different projects for numerous clients all over the world. Now, Gofaizen & Sherle is...
thecoinrise.com
Beleaguered FTX Goes Under California Regulator’s Investigation
Globally, regulators seem to be mulling the idea of launching several probes into the FTX ongoing crisis which has left the exchange on the verge of collapse. Apart from the investigation from the local regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has announced its plan to investigate the failure of FTX.
thecoinrise.com
Securities Commission of The Bahamas Further Investigates FTX Crisis
According to the local newspaper Tribune, the problems at the FTX exchange are currently being investigated by the Bahamian regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas. This is owing to the fact that FTX Digital Market is an FTX unit licensed in the Bahamas under a newly enacted law that...
thecoinrise.com
CySEC Orders FTX Europe to Suspend Operation in the Region
The effect of the FTX crisis has surged through almost all its businesses including its subsidiaries and they have been affected by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and discussions. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Cyprus (CySEC) has ordered the FTX Europe arm to suspend its operation in the European...
thecoinrise.com
FTX legal and compliance team reportedly quit amid massive uncertainty
According to the recent reports, a major part of FTX’s legal and compliance team have recently left the crypto exchange amid the ongoing crisis. The news comes at a time when the exchange is already experiencing significant difficulties. As per the reports by Semafor, confidential sources informed the outlet...
thecoinrise.com
Bakkt Release Q3 Report, Records 73% Increase in Crypto Conversion Volume
Digital assets service provider Bakkt Holdings has released its earnings and operational report for the third quarter which ended in September. Based on the listings in the Q3 report, Bakkt digital assets conversion volume of $182 million increased up to 73% year-over-year. The increase was quoted to be due to loyalty redemption related to increased travel activity.
thecoinrise.com
Troubled Vauld Receive Moratorium Extension Till Jan 20th
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Vauld which has been going through a bankruptcy process after halting withdrawal on its platform in July has received a moratorium extension till January 2023, according to an email sent to its creditors. Specifically, the Peter Thiel-backed digital asset company now has until January 20th to come up with an efficient restructuring plan under the new creditor protection.
thecoinrise.com
Ethereum price analysis for 11 November 2022
Ethereum price analysis for 11 November 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Ethereum price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers try to take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
thecoinrise.com
JPMorgan predicts $13K levels for Bitcoin following the FTX collapse
In the wake of the FTX crash, a team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou at JPMorgan estimated that the price of bitcoin may fall to $13,000. The declining cost of Bitcoin production is just another factor that may eventually lead to the currency’s demise. The fundamental difficulty, according to JPMorgan’s...
thecoinrise.com
Sam-Bankman-Fried Resigns as FTX CEO Amid Bankruptcy Filing
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Chief Executive Officer of troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX has resigned after the firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Interestingly, this marks the fall of one of crypto’s largest behemoths and his suite of high-ranking businesses including his crypto exchanges MD trading ventures.
thecoinrise.com
US regulators to investigate FTX after massive mismanagement of user deposits
FTX, which used to be one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is apparently being investigated by financial authorities in the United States after it became unable to fulfill withdrawal requests from its customers. According to Bloomberg, the investigation was disclosed by two individuals with knowledge of the...
thecoinrise.com
AllianceBlock to launch solution for proving digital ID without privacy compromise
AllianceBlock has recently introduced a solution that allows users to verify their digital identity while maintaining their confidentiality. On November 9, the company stated that it will be launching its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. With the goal of building seamless paths into decentralized finance (DeFi), the initial integration will take place through the Fundrs platform.
thecoinrise.com
Financial Services Authority will now control the crypto industry in Indonesia
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) in Indonesia is set to be given authority over the cryptocurrency market and investments. Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia’s finance minister, has announced the country will transfer the authority to OJK in order to better safeguard consumer interests which is presently under the country’s Trade Ministry and the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Authority.
thecoinrise.com
BlockFi announces withdrawal suspension amid the ongoing FTX crisis
After the collapse of FTX, cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said it will be scaling back operations. In a tweet, the company explained that it has temporarily suspended withdrawals due to the “lack of clarity” surrounding the current status of FTX. Customers were also advised not to add funds to the company’s wallet or interest accounts.
thecoinrise.com
Kraken’s Jesse Powell publicly criticizes FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Some of the industry’s biggest and oldest players have now begun voicing their displeasure with the company’s CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried as FTX is failing. Jesse Powell, co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, is one of them who has publicly criticized SBF on Twitter by highlighting what he sees as red flag actions on his part.
Comments / 0