Ethereum price analysis for 11 November 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Ethereum price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers try to take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.

2 DAYS AGO