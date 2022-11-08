NAU soccer dropped its first-round matchup in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament against No. 1 seed UCLA 4-1 on Friday night. It was a game that you had to be there to believe, as UCLA’s YouTube broadcast failed for all but 19 minutes before being shut down due to ESPN’s exclusive streaming rights deal for the tournament. NAU’s spectacular conference championship campaign came to a close against an extremely tough Bruins team that now has a combined record of 34-1-5 over their past two seasons. NAU finished its year 10-5-4 with a 7-1 conference record.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO