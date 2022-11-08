Read full article on original website
Working for The Lumberjack
The Lumberjack staff consists of the hardest-working people I know. While many people will say that about their clubs, jobs, family members and friends, I truly believe the people I work alongside in the Media Innovation Center (MIC) are some of the best. Their bright minds and assorted personalities are...
Flagstaff flips out for flapjacks
Lumberjacks gathered for fluffy flapjacks and fun activities at Union Point on Nov. 5. Students dressed in their warmest flannels to have their share of fun for homecoming week. The event took place from 8-10 a.m., and NAU students enjoyed warm pancakes and a coffee stand with many other engaging...
Celebrating languages with NAU’s Global Cabaret
On Friday, Nov. 4, NAU’s Department of Global Languages and Cultures hosted its annual Global Cabaret in the International Pavilion, where students and staff alike showcased a variety of performances. The event honored various cultures from around the world through performances in different languages. Songs and poems were performed...
NAU drops first round match at UCLA 4-1
NAU soccer dropped its first-round matchup in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament against No. 1 seed UCLA 4-1 on Friday night. It was a game that you had to be there to believe, as UCLA’s YouTube broadcast failed for all but 19 minutes before being shut down due to ESPN’s exclusive streaming rights deal for the tournament. NAU’s spectacular conference championship campaign came to a close against an extremely tough Bruins team that now has a combined record of 34-1-5 over their past two seasons. NAU finished its year 10-5-4 with a 7-1 conference record.
Lumberjacks come shy of victory in Tempe, 69-68
The NAU women’s basketball team dropped the season opener to the Arizona State Sun Devils in a very close and intense game that came down to the final shot, losing 69-68. The Sun Devils were led by junior guard Jaddan Simmons, who led the game in scoring with 22 points on 63% shooting from the field.
NAU women’s basketball blown out by Wildcats 113-56
The start of the season went as well as possible for the Wildcats, but it was a harsh beginning to a promising year for NAU. The Wildcats had an all-around display of dominance behind senior forward Esmery Martinez’s 20 points and 15 rebounds. Fifth-year guard Shaina Pellington also finished with 20 points and more than seven Wildcats finished in double-digits as they beat the Lumberjacks, 113-56.
