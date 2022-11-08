One person is found dead in riverbed in Ontario during rainstorm on Nov. 8; two others are missing and three are rescued

Read full article on original website
One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont
One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont. The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld The post One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
One killed, two critically injured in fiery Garden Grove crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash today in Garden Grove, authorities said.
Recovery efforts for victims swept away in Ontario wash continue
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s dive team continued their search Thursday for four unaccounted for victims swept away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday. “By the time the water washed me down it, there was no way…there was nothing to hold onto,”...
Suspect in wild pursuit identified; families who had vehicles stolen still recovering
One day after a man led authorities on a dangerous pursuit through the Whittier and Hacienda Heights area, police have identified the 32-year-old suspect. The suspect who broke into a South Whittier family's home was identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as Johnny Anchondo, a man who has had his fair share of run-ins with law enforcement. Anchondo has been charged 18 times by Riverside County prosecutors and an additional three in Los Angeles County, CBSLA has learned. Those charges include drug possession, child endangerment, grand theft and parole violations, among others. Wednesday night's dangerous pursuit was his latest encounter with...
Wrong Way SUV on 710 Freeway Causes Serious Traffic Collision, Multiple Injuries
Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple people were injured, two reported trapped in a traffic collision involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the 710 Freeway early Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol South Los Angeles Station received multiple 911 calls around 2:15 a.m., Nov. 12, of a black...
Female Driver Robbed, Stabbed in Disabled Vehicle on 71 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect robbed and stabbed a female driver sitting in her disabled vehicle waiting for a tow truck on the right shoulder of the 71 Freeway early Friday morning. Pomona Police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim around...
Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder
UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff's and police cars and broke into a family's home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Riverside communities on high alert amid string of home burglaries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside police investigators are asking for the public’s help to bust a crime ring with ties to criminal organizations in South America. Criminal crews from South America, also known as "criminal tourists," have been around for decades, but have primarily targeted businesses in the past. Now, officials say they have expanded their criminal enterprise to home burglaries and the Riverside community is being hit hard.
1 dead, 2 injured after car bursts into flames during multi-car crash in Garden Grove
One person was dead and at least two others injured during a multi-car crash in Garden Grove early Friday morning. The crash is said to have occurred at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, where three cars collided. A Tesla is believed to have burst into flames upon impact. One person was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.Two others were hospitalized for injuries sustained during the crash. One was said to be have suffered critical life-threatening injuries, while the other is said to have sustained critical but stable injuries. Video from the scene shows bystanders and police officers pulling a person from the burning wreckage. "I helped the guy out as much as I could," said Salvador Valladolid, one of those who helped remove the person from the car. "We're also kinda fearing the car is gonna explode on us right there, it was on fire already."Garden Grove Police Department said that the force of the impact caused a large debris field, with some debris landing up to 300 feet from the spot of impact, and indicated that the intersection would be closed for hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Riverside police says burglary ring is targeting homes citywide
According to investigators, since January, groups of men and women have been breaking into residences in the Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods.
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion that left would-be robber dead, resident wounded
Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in an August home-invasion robbery attempt and shooting that left a third suspect dead and a resident wounded in Riverside. The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 at an apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say Gregory Harris, 26, […]
Authorities search for critically missing man who disappeared in Orange County
Authorities are searching for a missing man who disappeared after finishing work in Irvine on Nov. 4. Jonathan Cunha, 21, was last seen by family members on the night of Nov. 4. He left for work on the morning of Nov. 5, heading to work in Irvine, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Cunha […]
Quality of life operations result in 15 arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced.
Riverside teen suffered suspected overdose at school after taking fentanyl-laced pill, police say
A 15-year-old student at Arlington High School who suddenly stopped breathing last month during a suspected overdose on campus had taken a fentanyl-laced pill she bought on social media, according to police.
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater
A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
More people presumed dead in Ontario storm basin following heavy rainfall
A recovery operation is underway after 10 people were washed away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday, and up to four of them remain missing. The incident was first reported around 9:50 a.m. on 4th Street near John Galvin Park. The operation is now focused on East Philadelphia […]
Riverside police looking for group of suspects involved in series of residential burglaries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Detectives with the Riverside Police Department are looking for a number of suspects involved in a series of residential burglaries. The group is believed to be part of a South American theft group. Investigators say since January, the group has burglarized homes in the Alessandro Heights, Hawarden...
Riverside high school student saved from fentanyl overdose
A teenager’s life was saved after a suspected overdose from a fentanyl-laced pill thanks to the swift actions of school staff in Riverside. Riverside Police are sharing more details about a lifesaving rescue that occurred at Arlington High School on Oct. 20. School officials called authorities when a female student collapsed inside the main office […]
