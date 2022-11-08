Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Mexico Not Buying U.S. Yellow Corn as GM Ban Looms, Lopez Obrador Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government cannot make purchases of yellow corn from the United States because it does not want genetically modified (GM) corn, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, amid pressure from its top trade partner over the future of the imports. The United States wanted...
The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World
In 2020, the United States armed forces budget exceeded $778 billion, which was by far the largest defense budget of any nation on Earth. The United States Air Force has more jets, planes, and helicopters than the five runners-up, combined. While the Air Force is most associated with aircraft, in fact every major military branch […]
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
CNET
Low Unemployment Numbers Are Bogus. Economic Hardship in US Is Far Worse
Is the US labor market as "healthy" as the headlines say? Not if you're looking at real lives. For months, we've been hearing how the US economy isn't in an official recession because of the strong job market and low unemployment. In the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released last week, October's unemployment rate ticked up only slightly to 3.7%.
getnews.info
Synthetic Rubber Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 38.51 Billion by 2027, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.70%
The global synthetic rubber market size reached US$ 30.64 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 38.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Synthetic Rubber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast...
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
geekwire.com
Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M
Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Chocolate Touch Drug-Coated Balloon Approved by FDA
Genesis MedTech Group announced today that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Chocolate Touch Drug-coated Balloon PTA Catheter, developed by TriReme Medical LLC, for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease in the superficial femoral artery and the popliteal artery. The Chocolate Touch drug-coated balloon (DCB)...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
RevoluGen Taps Tecan to Build Filter Plates for DNA Extraction Kits
UK genomics company RevoluGen announced an agreement with Tecan, a provider of laboratory automation, for the manufacturing and supply of Tecan’s 96-well filter plates to be used in RevoluGen’s automated Fire Monkey High Molecular Weight (HMW)-DNA extraction kits. Automated DNA extraction using these specialized 96-well plates, which incorporate...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Centinel Spine Debuts Commercial Use of Cervical Total Disc Replacement
Centinel Spine today announced the first implantation of its prodisc C SK Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) product. In July, the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for 1-level indications for prodisc C Vivo, prodisc C SK, and prodisc C Nova. The prodisc C SK system is the second of the three new products to be released with the company recently announcing the 100th completed procedure with its prodisc C Vivo TDR product. Along with the currently available prodisc C implant, Centinel Spine has the broadest offering of cervical TDR solutions in the world to address individual patient anatomy and meet surgeon preference needs.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Biostrap Readies Next-Gen Device with Continuous PPG Data
Biostrap, a high-resolution biosensor-based digital biomarker platform pioneering the space of clinically reliable biosensors, data processing techniques and remote physiological monitoring, will soon release Ethos, a wearable technology using continuous raw photoplethysmography (PPG) data in health care research and patient care. In preparation for submitting for FDA 510(k) clearance during...
TechCrunch
Polestar doubles Q3 revenue, narrows losses
The Volvo spinoff, which went public in a SPAC deal in June, delivered more than 30,424 globally for the first nine months of the year, including 9,249 in the third quarter. CEO Thomas Ingenlath said he expects the fourth quarter to be the automaker’s strongest, with higher vehicle prices offsetting rising material costs.
Government finds 1,400 ‘forgotten’ EU laws to ditch under Brexit bill
Officials are said to have discovered another 1,400 pieces of retained EU law that the government had hoped to ditch by the end of next year under Brexit legislation tabled by Jacob Rees-Mogg.It marks another blow for the planned “bonfire” of Brussels regulations, following an admission that an existing dashboard containing around 2,400 EU laws was “not comprehensive”.The 1,400 “long-forgotten” retained laws were turned up by researchers at the National Archives, according to the Financial Times – making the plan to wipe EU rules from the statute books more difficult.Mr Rees-Mogg, the ex-business secretary, had tabled the retained EU law...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Lucid Begins Manufacturing for Esophageal Cell Collection Devices
Lucid Diagnostics, a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed, today announced the commencement of production of its EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Devices at Coastline International, a high-volume manufacturer headquartered in San Diego with plants in Mexico. The company has worked closely with Coastline over the...
Environment Agency has ‘no idea’ how much water is taken, says whistleblower
Exclusive: most extraction points for rivers and groundwater not metered, so government relies on users’ honesty
