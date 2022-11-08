Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video for high-stakes conference matchup with TCU
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns are back home for the first time in nearly a month, and meeting them at DKR will be the undefeated, No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs. It’s a matchup that has massive implications on Texas’ Big 12 title dreams and the overall trajectory of the season. But high-stakes games like this are why you come to Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas makes top 3 for 4-star DT Johnny Bowens
Four star Converse (TX) Judson defensive tackle Johnny Bowens announced this evening that he has trimmed his list of schools down to three and has also set a decision date for his commitment. The former Texas A&M pledge is set to announce his decision on Thanksgiving and he will choose...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU now set up as biggest matchup of Steve Sarkisian era
It’s a good sign for a program when games mean more; when the stage is bigger. The great programs and biggest brands enjoy those kind of moments more often than most. Of course, Texas has benefited from being the latter, but in terms of sheer significance from a football perspective, they haven’t played too many under Steve Sarkisian that truly mattered much.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. TCU advanced stats preview
The Texas Longhorns are coming off a 34-27 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan. The game ended on a clutch defensive performance with a forced fumble from defensive tackle Keondre Coburn that was recovered by linebacker Jaylan Ford. Although Texas shot out with a 31-10 lead at the half, their second-half struggles showed through yet again. This week, No. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU in Austin for a game that can decide whether their path to a conference championship still exists.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas set to host multiple 5-star visitors for TCU matchup
Saying this is a big recruiting weekend for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns program would be severely understating it — \the Longhorns are riding confidence and momentum stemming from their win last weekend over a ranked Kansas State squad in Manhattan and the coaching staff is pushing their chips into the middle of the table.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Nate Boyer debuting as movie director
Texas Longhorns walk-on alum, retired NFL player and U.S. Army Green Beret Nate Boyer is slowly taking over the world. Multiple outlets reported earlier this week that Boyer, who famously walked on at Texas after never playing a down of football in his life, is making his directorial debut. The film is titled, naturally, “MVP.”
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU opponent preview: Longhorns look for season-defining win
The Futurama character is now the unofficial mascot of the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs, the nation’s most surprising team in 2022 under new head coach Sonny Dykes — the Carter Boys are undefeated at 9-0, in position to earn a berth in the College Football Playoffs, and lead the Big 12 standings.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 18 Texas vs No. 4 TCU: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns once again have control of their future in the conference championship race. A win over the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs not only keeps them in the driver’s seat for a trip to Arlington next month, but it will add a massive dose of legitimacy to the idea that Texas is finally on the right path. With a double-digit number of visitors in town, including a few elite defenders, this game could do a ton of lifting for the future that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wants to build in Austin.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian final score: Horns smash Huskies, 82-31
The No. 12 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center for another midweek matchup, this time against the Houston Christian Huskies as head coach Chris Beard’s team prepares for a big-time tilt against the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs next week in Austin. Starting lineup. Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Let the conference realignment rumors fly
Dan Patrick of the Dan Patrick Show, formerly of the “Mother Ship,” as he likes to say, reported earlier this weekend that the San Diego State Aztecs are looking to make it official as the eleventh member of the Pac-12 Conference, following the announced departures of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins over the summer. The reporting was quickly debunked, but it’s worth reminding that all of this goes back to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners’ decision to phone the SEC for a future home as soon as 2024.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian gamethread
The No. 12 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center on Thursday evening for a matchup against the Houston Christian Huskies in the final tuneup before hosting the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs next week. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can the Texas ground game bring home a win over TCU?
The Texas Longhorns once again have an opportunity to break some new ground as the TCU Horned Frogs come to town on Saturday. A year ago, Texas got its first win in Fort Worth since 2013 thanks to the Herculean performance of Bijan Robinson in the narrow victory. Now, the Longhorns have the opportunity to not only knock off the first top-five opponent at home since 1999, Texas can notch its first back-to-back wins over the Horned Frogs since TCU joined the conference in 2012. Texas is the Vegas favorite in this game, but the wins in this game don’t always go the way conventional wisdom dictates.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian preview
Looking to build on the 72-57 win over the UTEP Miners to start the season, the No. 12 Texas Longhorns welcome the Houston Baptist Huskies to the Moody Center on Thursday evening. Led by head coach Ron Cottrell, who has coached the Mustangs since 1990, Houston Christian enters the game...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 3-star Wisconsin DT commit Roderick Pierce
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been diligent and thorough with their evaluations to date and they are continuing to turn over every rock across the country for players they see as fits for their 2023 recruiting class. One of their most recent offers went out to Oak Lawn (IL)...
Burnt Orange Nation
NIL collectives combine to form Texas One Fund
To create a non-profit organization for NIL opportunities for Texas Longhorns athletes, five leading collectives have combined to form the Texas One Fund, which announces its launch on Thursday. Utilizing contributions from donors, businesses, and fans, the Texas One Fund will provide access to NIL opportunities for athletes in all sports by participating in and promoting charitable causes and community events.
