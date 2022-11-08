Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Waco, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
fox44news.com
Four Lake Belton Broncos take part in school’s first signing day ceremony
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — As part of the school’s first ever signing day ceremony, four Lake Belton standout student athletes put pen to paper as they officially committed to their collegiate programs. The athletes who participated in the ceremony are:. Chandler Cooke (Arkansas-Fort Smith Golf) Zakayia Fredrick...
wildcatstrong.com
Wildcat Swim takes 1st Place at Killeen/Salado Tri-Meet
KILLEEN – The Temple Wildcat swim team traveled to Killeen to face Salado and Killeen High in a tri-meet on Tuesday evening. Temple took first place in the overall team standings with 695 points while Killeen was in 2nd place with 288 and Salado third place with 97. In...
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman girls defeat Killeen Ellison 38-22
KILLEEN – The Temple freshman girls basketball team pulled away from the home team Killeen Ellison Lady Eagles on Tuesday evening for a 38-22 victory and improve their record to 2-0 on the season. After a slow first half, Temple led Killeen Ellison 10-7 at halftime behind four points...
killeenisd.org
Pair of KISD Hoops Stars Sign College Letters
Two top Killeen ISD high school basketball players made official Wednesday their commitments to continue athletics and their education at the college level. Ellison High School senior Jamyron Keller, one of the best Ellison Eagles’ basketball players of the past 30 years is on his way to Oklahoma State University.
KWTX
Baylor alum giving free football tickets for Saturday’s game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor alum Todd Behringer is paying for fans to fill McLane stadium on Saturday. “Thanks to his generosity, fans can claim FREE tickets to Saturday’s game vs. Kansas State starting tomorrow at the Ferrell Center Ticket Office, while supplies last,” Baylor athletics tweeted on Wednesday night.
wildcatstrong.com
Killeen Ellison tops Temple
KILLEEN – The Temple girls varsity basketball team dropped their first game of the season on Tuesday with a 51-21 loss on the road at Killeen Ellison. Paris Morris led the Tem-Cats with a team high 6 points Rene’Jah Jackson and Benyonce Lloyd each had 4 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Tem-Cats was Ava Machuca with 3 points and with 2 points each were Tierney Perkins and Sandra Flores.
Centex race season to close out with two races in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Run Rudolph Run: The Centex Race Series will close out its 2022 season with two races in Killeen this holiday season, including the first half-marathon of the series. The first of the two races will be the Jingle Bell Dash 5K. The race will take runners...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Big 12 Breakdown: Final game for Baylor
Sports Director Kurtis Quillin speaks with Baylor's John Morris. They review last week's games and preview what's ahead in the Big 12.
KWTX
Latest results: Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD bond proposals
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD on Tuesday voted on whether to approve proposed bonds to improve facilities and give teachers a pay raise. CRAWFORD ISD. Crawford ISD was proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to...
KWTX
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in marlin Wednesday night. Friends of the family say Christopher Yarbro of Marlin was attempting to remove the family dog that had been hit and killed by a car when he was struck himself.
Texas Longhorns jump six spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Longhorns, who debuted at No. 24 in this year's first set of rankings last week, jumped six spots to No. 18. The squad moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll as well, also to No. 18 after being out of the polls the previous week.
Bears Slide Up Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.
Marlin ISD passes bond to revitalize schools
MARLIN, Texas — On Tuesday, voters in Falls County voted to pass a $32-million bond that will help revitalize schools in Marlin ISD. The bond will also enhance the safety and security at Marlin elementary and middle schools. Residents in the area should expect an increase in their tax...
Veterans Day | Check out these deals, events celebrating our brave service men, woman
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 celebrate and remember your veterans this weekend at these events. Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segements on veterans. Veterans Day is this Friday, 6 News has compiled a list of different events and deals that are happening across our viewing area.
KWTX
Missing 14-year-old Temple teen found
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Skyler McDowell,14, has been found safe, according to the Temple Police Department. McDowell is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
KWTX
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
KWTX
Temple PD searching for missing 14-year-old
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Skyler McDowell,14, is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Illnesses cause Rockdale High to cancel Veterans Day Program
ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale Independent School District has canceled their District-Wide Veterans Day Program due to illnesses circulating through the district. According to the district, a high number of students have contracted strep and flu, and they have made the difficult decision to cancel the program as a precaution to prevent further spreading.
KWTX
Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change. The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator. Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services...
