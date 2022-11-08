ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

High School Football PRO

Waco, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Four Lake Belton Broncos take part in school’s first signing day ceremony

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — As part of the school’s first ever signing day ceremony, four Lake Belton standout student athletes put pen to paper as they officially committed to their collegiate programs. The athletes who participated in the ceremony are:. Chandler Cooke (Arkansas-Fort Smith Golf) Zakayia Fredrick...
TEMPLE, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Wildcat Swim takes 1st Place at Killeen/Salado Tri-Meet

KILLEEN – The Temple Wildcat swim team traveled to Killeen to face Salado and Killeen High in a tri-meet on Tuesday evening. Temple took first place in the overall team standings with 695 points while Killeen was in 2nd place with 288 and Salado third place with 97. In...
KILLEEN, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Freshman girls defeat Killeen Ellison 38-22

KILLEEN – The Temple freshman girls basketball team pulled away from the home team Killeen Ellison Lady Eagles on Tuesday evening for a 38-22 victory and improve their record to 2-0 on the season. After a slow first half, Temple led Killeen Ellison 10-7 at halftime behind four points...
KILLEEN, TX
killeenisd.org

Pair of KISD Hoops Stars Sign College Letters

Two top Killeen ISD high school basketball players made official Wednesday their commitments to continue athletics and their education at the college level. Ellison High School senior Jamyron Keller, one of the best Ellison Eagles’ basketball players of the past 30 years is on his way to Oklahoma State University.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Baylor alum giving free football tickets for Saturday’s game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor alum Todd Behringer is paying for fans to fill McLane stadium on Saturday. “Thanks to his generosity, fans can claim FREE tickets to Saturday’s game vs. Kansas State starting tomorrow at the Ferrell Center Ticket Office, while supplies last,” Baylor athletics tweeted on Wednesday night.
WACO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Killeen Ellison tops Temple

KILLEEN – The Temple girls varsity basketball team dropped their first game of the season on Tuesday with a 51-21 loss on the road at Killeen Ellison. Paris Morris led the Tem-Cats with a team high 6 points Rene’Jah Jackson and Benyonce Lloyd each had 4 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Tem-Cats was Ava Machuca with 3 points and with 2 points each were Tierney Perkins and Sandra Flores.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Centex race season to close out with two races in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Run Rudolph Run: The Centex Race Series will close out its 2022 season with two races in Killeen this holiday season, including the first half-marathon of the series. The first of the two races will be the Jingle Bell Dash 5K. The race will take runners...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Big 12 Breakdown: Final game for Baylor

Sports Director Kurtis Quillin speaks with Baylor's John Morris. They review last week's games and preview what's ahead in the Big 12.
KWTX

A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in marlin Wednesday night. Friends of the family say Christopher Yarbro of Marlin was attempting to remove the family dog that had been hit and killed by a car when he was struck himself.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Marlin ISD passes bond to revitalize schools

MARLIN, Texas — On Tuesday, voters in Falls County voted to pass a $32-million bond that will help revitalize schools in Marlin ISD. The bond will also enhance the safety and security at Marlin elementary and middle schools. Residents in the area should expect an increase in their tax...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Missing 14-year-old Temple teen found

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Skyler McDowell,14, has been found safe, according to the Temple Police Department. McDowell is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
WOODWAY, TX
KWTX

Temple PD searching for missing 14-year-old

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Skyler McDowell,14, is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Illnesses cause Rockdale High to cancel Veterans Day Program

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale Independent School District has canceled their District-Wide Veterans Day Program due to illnesses circulating through the district. According to the district, a high number of students have contracted strep and flu, and they have made the difficult decision to cancel the program as a precaution to prevent further spreading.
ROCKDALE, TX
KWTX

Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change. The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator. Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services...
BELL COUNTY, TX

