Spokane, WA

Difference makers: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lead Gonzaga to win

Timme was at his best when Gonzaga needed it the most. The senior forward scored eight consecutive points to cut Michigan State’s lead to 57-56. Timme scored GU’s last three points, including a free throw with 1:51 left that accounted for the game’s last point. Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He made 9 of 14 shots, 4 of 10 from the line.
#2 Zags have big 2nd half in 64-63 win over Michigan State

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Although the Michigan State Spartans were unranked entering Friday's game against #2 Gonzaga, they didn't play like it. At halftime, the Zags found themselves down 38-31. In the second half Gonzaga pulled off the comeback, to win by a final score of 64-63. Drew Timme looked...
'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic

SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
BYU’s Mark Pope Shares Thoughts On Big 12/Gonzaga Talks

PROVO, Utah – When BYU basketball joins the Big 12 Conference in 2023, could a fellow WCC program join them? The reports of Gonzaga and the Big 12 engaging in “exploratory” talks are interesting. Big 12 basketball is already home to the last two National Champions. Adding...
Know Thy Enemy: MSU tasked with major test versus No. 2 Gonzaga

Know Thy Enemy is a Q&A where the perspective changes from the eyes of The State News to the eyes of the student newspaper of Michigan State's opponent. This week, The State News' sports editor Sam Sklar spoke with Tommy Conmy of The Gonzaga Bulletin ahead of Friday's Michigan State-Gonzaga matchup in the Armed Forces Classic.Q: Drew Timme is back . How did he look in Gonzaga's first game and what is that makes him so dominant?A: "Timme is certainly the big man on campus not only at Gonzaga, but nationwide for sure. The first game, he's definitely going to have...
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
Cold weather to remain through the weekend – Mark

No real changes are expected other than how many clouds we have. Everything is around 10 degrees below normal all the way through next week. That also includes our overnight lows. Plan your day. We’ll see some sunny and cloudy skies with light winds that will make it feel colder....
Spokane Public Schools shares high school play schedule

SPOKANE, Wash. - High school drama students in Spokane will have a busy next several weeks. Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has shared the upcoming schedule of plays throughout the district. Performances at some schools have already started. Following a preview performance for elementary students, Ferris High School staged “The Little...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
Here's are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
