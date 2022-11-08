Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Difference makers: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lead Gonzaga to win
Timme was at his best when Gonzaga needed it the most. The senior forward scored eight consecutive points to cut Michigan State’s lead to 57-56. Timme scored GU’s last three points, including a free throw with 1:51 left that accounted for the game’s last point. Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He made 9 of 14 shots, 4 of 10 from the line.
KHQ Right Now
#2 Zags have big 2nd half in 64-63 win over Michigan State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Although the Michigan State Spartans were unranked entering Friday's game against #2 Gonzaga, they didn't play like it. At halftime, the Zags found themselves down 38-31. In the second half Gonzaga pulled off the comeback, to win by a final score of 64-63. Drew Timme looked...
KHQ Right Now
'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
KHQ Right Now
Key matchup: Familiarity in frontcourt adds layer of intrigue to Gonzaga-Michigan State game
SAN DIEGO – How Gonzaga and Michigan State handle the unique elements of Friday’s game on the USS Abraham Lincoln may prove more significant than how the Bulldogs and Spartans handle each other. Will 10-mph wind gusts influence perimeter shooting? Does a setting sun blind whichever team has...
KHQ Right Now
Recap and highlights: No. 2 Gonzaga comes back in second half, hangs on to win Armed Forces Classic over Michigan State
SAN DIEGO – Gonzaga trailed for most of the second half, struggling with foul trouble, turnovers and a poor shooting night. As he has been time and time before, Drew Timme was the difference. The All-American scored 14 second-half points to lift Gonzaga over Michigan State 64-63 on Friday in the Armed Forces Classic.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Mark Pope Shares Thoughts On Big 12/Gonzaga Talks
PROVO, Utah – When BYU basketball joins the Big 12 Conference in 2023, could a fellow WCC program join them? The reports of Gonzaga and the Big 12 engaging in “exploratory” talks are interesting. Big 12 basketball is already home to the last two National Champions. Adding...
Know Thy Enemy: MSU tasked with major test versus No. 2 Gonzaga
Know Thy Enemy is a Q&A where the perspective changes from the eyes of The State News to the eyes of the student newspaper of Michigan State's opponent. This week, The State News' sports editor Sam Sklar spoke with Tommy Conmy of The Gonzaga Bulletin ahead of Friday's Michigan State-Gonzaga matchup in the Armed Forces Classic.Q: Drew Timme is back . How did he look in Gonzaga's first game and what is that makes him so dominant?A: "Timme is certainly the big man on campus not only at Gonzaga, but nationwide for sure. The first game, he's definitely going to have...
Gonzaga taking on Michigan State in 2022 Armed Forces Classic on Veterans Day
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in action on Friday against the Michigan State Spartans in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic. The Zags are coming off a 104-62 win against North Florida in The Kennel. Star center Drew Timme finished the night with 22 points and two rebounds, and fellow senior frontcourt teammate Anton Watson had a...
theonlycolors.com
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women increase difficulty with nonconference opener against Long Beach State
Long Beach State women’s basketball coach Jeff Cammon isn’t quite sure what kind of team he has this year. That’s no surprise, because he has 10 new players, and they haven’t seen any action this year apart from two closed-door scrimmages. “We have a lot of...
KHQ Right Now
Stanwood fullback Ryder Bumgarner proves too much, Mt. Spokane falls in State 3A first-round matchup
When a team lines up in an offensive formation that originated in the 1800s and led to championships in the 1940s, you know what they are going to do. Greater Spokane League champion Mt. Spokane knew what to expect from its State 3A first-round opponent. Stanwood just executed its game plan to perfection.
KHQ Right Now
State football preview: Four Greater Spokane League teams take title aspirations into first round of state
There were those across the state media landscape this season who predicted a down year for Greater Spokane League football. Yet here we are for the first round of state this weekend with one 4A, two 3A and one 2A team from the GSL qualified for the round of 16.
KHQ Right Now
'It just brings out the best in you': Eastern Washington has chance to spoil Montana's playoff push
For those who played in them, the football games between Eastern Washington and Montana last season were certainly memorable. Efton Chism III, a sophomore now, called them “the two most favorite games I’ve played in.”. The first, a 34-28 Eagles victory on Oct. 2 in Cheney, was nationally...
KHQ Right Now
State volleyball: Colfax reaches 2B semifinal; Oakesdale, Springdale advance to 1B semis
Roundup of Thursday’s State 2B and 1B volleyball action from the Yakima Valley SunDome. Colfax 3, Adna 0: Brynn McGaughy and Hailey Demler had 13 kills apiece and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-2) swept the fifth-seeded Pirates (15-4) 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 in a quarterfinal. Colfax faces top-seeded Kalama in a...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
'They need homes': North Idaho animal shelter struggling to get big dogs adopted
HAYDEN, Idaho — Miguel is closing in on six months at the Kootenai Humane Society, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The terrier/pit bull mix transfer from California is almost 5 years old, friendly with a kind face. “Such a sweetheart. He’s a big, strong...
KXLY
Cold weather to remain through the weekend – Mark
No real changes are expected other than how many clouds we have. Everything is around 10 degrees below normal all the way through next week. That also includes our overnight lows. Plan your day. We’ll see some sunny and cloudy skies with light winds that will make it feel colder....
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools shares high school play schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. - High school drama students in Spokane will have a busy next several weeks. Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has shared the upcoming schedule of plays throughout the district. Performances at some schools have already started. Following a preview performance for elementary students, Ferris High School staged “The Little...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
KTVB
Here's are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
Comments / 0