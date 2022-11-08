Know Thy Enemy is a Q&A where the perspective changes from the eyes of The State News to the eyes of the student newspaper of Michigan State's opponent. This week, The State News' sports editor Sam Sklar spoke with Tommy Conmy of The Gonzaga Bulletin ahead of Friday's Michigan State-Gonzaga matchup in the Armed Forces Classic.Q: Drew Timme is back . How did he look in Gonzaga's first game and what is that makes him so dominant?A: "Timme is certainly the big man on campus not only at Gonzaga, but nationwide for sure. The first game, he's definitely going to have...

