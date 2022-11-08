Read full article on original website
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs national letter of intent
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It was signing day for Nickerson High School’s Ava Jones on Wednesday. The Lady Panther signed an NLI with Iowa Women’s Basketball. Jones said the university’s coaches have been “nothing short of amazing” to her and her family. “Yeah, it does...
Nickerson star Ava Jones returns to court
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas high school basketball standout severely injured in a crash in early July is back to work on the court. University of Iowa commit Ava Jones, her parents and her little brother were in Louisville, Kentucky for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
Where’s Shane? Champions of Magic
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s getting pretty magical at the Hutchinson Fox Theatre!. Champions of Magic is bringing five world-class magicians to the area, and you have the chance to see them perform some impressive illusions! It all happens Wednesday at 7:30 at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson. You...
Cold front early Thursday; here comes winter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming across the Plains on Thursday will usher in a big change in the weather. There will be a small window of opportunity for some rain and thunder early Thursday, but during the afternoon, gusty winds and chilly weather should be expected. This will be a 20 degree drop for most of the state.
Tumbling temperatures today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold front will sweep across the state today. Scattered showers, and a few rumbles are likely, mainly along and east of I-135 between 8 am and noon. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected. Morning temperatures in the lower to...
Wichita school board approves boundary change impacting 2 high schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday night approved changes to two of its high schools, starting with the 2023-24 school year. Board members approved recommendations for a boundary change in which some students currently in the boundary to attend Wichita Southeast...
Newcomer, 2 incumbents win Sedgwick County Commission races
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A businessman from Maize will step in to serve north Sedgwick County residents in District 4 on the county commission. In January, Ryan Baty will take the seat currently occupied by Lacey Cruse, the incumbent he defeated Tuesday night. Cruse is in the final months of...
Where’s Shane? Holiday Tables at Mark Arts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Holiday Tables is back at Mark Arts!. This morning we’ll be getting a sneak peek at the cool displays that you can check out this weekend! Holiday tables of all different varieties will be set up for you to see, and tickets for this event are still available!
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kan. voted by 66 percent, 378 to 194, to join National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC), an affiliate of National Nurses United (NNU), the nation’s largest and fastest-growing RN union. The secret ballot election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, on Nov. 9 and 10.
Week of Nov. 7: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on employers participating in the Get Hired! Job Fair set for Nov. 10. MONDAY: Substance Abuse Counselor | Wichita Comprehensive Treatment Center | Wichita | $24.00 - $26.00 +$3000 Sign on Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12280585 | Qualifications: • Kansas Licensures listed below + 2 years experience in Addiction Counseling is preferred • Previous experience providing guidance and direction to others • Licenses/Certifications: Considering any of the following: LAC, LCAC, LMAC, LMSW, LSCSW, LCP, LPC, LCPC, LMFT, LCMFT, LMLP | Wichita Comprehensive Treatment Center has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay elected sheriff in Minnesota
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota elected former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay as their next sheriff. Ramsay earned 49% percent of the vote Tuesday night defeating the current undersheriff, Jason Lukovsky. Ramsay will replace Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20...
City of Sterling runs out of ballots on Election Day
STERLING, Kan. (KWCH) - A record turnout of voters in Sterling led to a ballot shortage on Election Day. Rice County Clerk Aurelia Garcia said there is only one voting machine in Sterling. She said four more have been ordered, but they have yet to arrive. Garcia said she is...
Mobile home a total loss after Wednesday morning fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday morning fire at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park rendered one home a total loss, causing about $30,000 in damage. Firefighters responded to the scene near I-35 and 55th, between Hydraulic and Broadway, before 7 a.m. Wednesday and found heavy fire, with an aggressive interior attack determining no one was inside. One resident of the home was accounted for, and that person had no injuries. Ammunition in the home was “popping off,” and firefighters adhered to additional safety measures.
Police seek to identify 3 women after gun discharged at Wichita hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a criminal discharge of a gun at Ascension Via Christi. Officers were called to the hospital around 7:10 p.m. Monday for the report of vandalism. They arrived and learned a single gunshot had been fired from inside the secured pediatric unit.
Fiery crash shuts down traffic on W. Kellogg, reported injuries non-life-threatening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed a fiery crash that led to a long backup and closure of a portion of West Kellogg Monday evening involved at least three vehicles: a car, a box truck and a semi. The Wichita Police Department continues advising drivers to avoid the area of westbound Kellogg between Interstate 235 and the Central Business District.
Newton voters approve $8.4 million bond question
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in the Newton school district on Tuesday approved a bond issue of about $8.4 million to renovate the Santa Fe 5/6 Center and the neighboring historic gym facility, Lindley Hall. The district reported that fifth-and-sixth-grade students at Santa Fe have been without a gym since...
Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man suspected of stealing a car with two small children inside from a south Wichita QuikTrip. Police identified that man as 30-year-old Tyler Kirkhart, of Wichita. Arresting charges include two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of interference with parental custody and deprivation of property stemming from an auto theft investigation.
Guidelines for Sedgwick County voters on Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the 81 polling locations in Sedgwick County open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, lines are likely to form early. “This particular ballot has a lot on it,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. With a pair of constitutional amendment questions taking time for voters...
Homeless Outreach Team prepared to help ahead of cold weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As cold weather moves in, the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) will begin guiding unhoused residents to day shelters such as Open Door or Union Rescue Mission and overnight emergency shelters such as HumanKind Ministries. The City of Wichita said the HOT team will focus its resources...
