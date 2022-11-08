Your childhood fantasies are about to become reality, if you're willing to drop almost $2 million to make your dreams come true, that is. Located in Jefferson, New York, this Catskills home was recently listed on Zillow and highlighted on the Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account. Currently, it is going for $1,975,000. The property, which flaunts a main house, a studio building, and a cottage, flaunts four bedrooms and five bathrooms in total, and it spreads across more than 170 acres of former farmlands.

JEFFERSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO