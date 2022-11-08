ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Pop-Tarts Has a Fan-Favorite Flavor and $15K for You This Holiday Season

Pop-Tarts is gearing up to make everyone's holidays extra special. The company will be re-launching its Gingerbread Pop-Tarts just in time for the holiday season. The last time the flavor was available was back in 2012. The new edition of the flavor will feature snow-white frosting and printed designs. Pop-Tarts...
Thrillist

Blue Moon Has 3 Miniature Pies to Pair with Your Beer

You've got enough to do on Thanksgiving between the actual kitchen prep and tolerating your high-strung relatives. Let Blue Moon handle the pie. Yes, the beer maker. The folks behind your favorite Belgian-style wheat ale are teaming up with Baked by Melissa co-founder Melissa Ben-Ishay to create three miniature pies you can use as a drink garnish.
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Thrillist

This Catskills Home for Sale Looks Like It’s Straight Out of a Disney Movie

Your childhood fantasies are about to become reality, if you're willing to drop almost $2 million to make your dreams come true, that is. Located in Jefferson, New York, this Catskills home was recently listed on Zillow and highlighted on the Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account. Currently, it is going for $1,975,000. The property, which flaunts a main house, a studio building, and a cottage, flaunts four bedrooms and five bathrooms in total, and it spreads across more than 170 acres of former farmlands.
JEFFERSON, NY
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving an Italian Twist to Its Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Italianification of the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is underway. Starting on November 14, Burger King customers will be able to purchase the new BK Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich nationwide. The sandwich itself will be sold for a suggested price of $5.49. The Italian version of the sandwich will...
Thrillist

You Can Now Buy Arby's Crinkle Fries & Horsey Sauce at the Grocery Store

Even though they were only recently introduced to the menu, Arby's Crinkle Fries have made an immediate impact. Now, no matter when you have a craving for some of Arby's Crinkle Fries, you can have them. The chain will now have Frozen Crinkle Fries available at select grocery stores, according to Brand Eating.
Thrillist

Jimmy John's Just Launched a New Line of Pickle-Themed Merch

There are two types of people in this world, those who love pickles and those who don't. If you're not a pickle lover yourself, then you're probably familiar with one. We all have a friend that consistently asks "Are you going to eat that pickle?" whenever one presents itself over lunch.
Thrillist

Shake Shack Has Launched an Entire Lineup of Holiday Milkshakes

Shake Shack continues to confidently disrupt the fast-casual restaurant space with its innovation. Last month, for example, the chain teamed up with Chef Enrique Olvera to collaborate on an ant-infused, three-course meal. But just because we're obsessed with Shake Shack's gastronomic experiments doesn't mean we're not equally into its more...
Thrillist

Claire Saffitz No-Bake Grapefruit Bars Are Tart and Perfect

I discovered Claire Saffitz’s recipe for an Easy Sheet Cake with Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting after binge watching her YouTube videos (for mental health!). It was exactly what I wanted: something simple, classic, and comforting. Later that evening—my 30th birthday, celebrated solo at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020—I blew candles in front of an audience of Zoom windows on my laptop and later ate forkfuls of cake from the fridge over the course of the week. That cake provided a sweet respite during a period of great uncertainty.
Thrillist

Get Paid to Test Luxury Advent Calendars This Winter

Beauty Pie, an online store, is looking to hire an official advent calendar tester. But, you won't be opening up boxes upon boxes of chocolates, though some decadent chocolate is involved. No, the selected tester will review luxury calendars with over $1,100 worth of goods. If this sounds like a gig you would be good at, here are the details.
Thrillist

You Can Now Take Home Buckets of Cinnabon Frosting in 2 Flavors

No offense intended to the rest of the cinnamon bun, but the frosting makes the entire treat. It's that dripping, oozing, creamy, sweet stuff that makes the cinnamon-flavored dough feel fluffier and more delicious. Fortunately, Cinnabon is aware that some of us could eat the frosting by the pint. So,...
hypebeast.com

Jolie and Lusso Cloud Reach Comfort Nirvana with Collaborative Slide

The pursuit of comfort drives the footwear industry, but Jolie is on a mission to connect this idea with the shower space. Known for its innovative shower filter, Jolie is teaming up with Lusso Cloud on a collection of Pelli slides. Releasing today at 11:11AM ET on the brand’s website, the collaborative footwear is designed for post-shower moments and enhancing your daily state of flow.
Thrillist

This Cannabis-Infused Matcha Tea Latte Is an Ode to Humboldt County

California may bring sunshine and palm trees to mind, but Northern California’s rugged coastline conjures cool ocean fog rolling inland every morning, emanating through old growth redwood forests up to the mountains of Humboldt County. It’s here where sungrown cannabis farms dot the landscape of sprawling pine forests.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

You Can Get Milk Bar Desserts Shipped Nationwide for 50% Off

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner is all fun and games until you burn the pumpkin pie. So just don't make it in the first place. Milk Bar has got you covered on that front. Christina Tosi's beloved sweets shop is shipping iconic truffles, cakes, pies, and cookie tins nationwide, and you can get 25% off right now when you order with DoorDash shipping.
Thrillist

Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty

Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
Thrillist

Shake 'N Bake Drops Its Signature Plastic Shaker Bag to Support Sustainability Efforts

Shake 'N Bake isn't only a catchy and iconic phrase used by the legendary Ricky Bobby; it's also a quick and easy dinner staple. Now the evening table classic is getting an environmentally friendly update. The brand recently announced it would drop its signature plastic shaker bag in an effort to cut down on plastic waste.
Thrillist

Hardee's Has 2 New Huge Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches and a New Cheeseburger

While your interpretation of "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" might mean starting your am routine with something healthy, I take the mentality differently. It's about starting your day with a bang, which sometimes means a massive biscuit sandwich. Hardee's seems to agree. The fast food joint...

