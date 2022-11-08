Read full article on original website
Related
boldsky.com
Neena Gupta’s Monochrome Saree Look Is The Perfect Combination Of Edgy And Elegant, Pics!
Veteran and versatile actress Neena Gupta's sartorial choices have always been chic, bold, and experimental. Be it western or Indian, the diva can easily carry off any style with grace and panache. Neenaji recently shared some pretty pictures on her Insta wearing a beautiful modern saree designed by daughter and designer Masaba Gupta!
Taylor Lautner Marries Taylor Dome & They Now Share The Exact Same Name
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married after a year of being engaged.
Kate Middleton Reportedly Swears By This Volumizing & Non-Clumping Mascara for That Dramatic False-Lash Look — Now Under $20
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When shopping for mascara, you need to take a lot into account, like if it’ll lengthen, volumize, or do all of that and more. Along with that, you have to look out for the dreaded flaking and clumping. So when we find a mascara that does all the good and none of the flaking or clumping, we can’t help but swoon. But when something’s royal approved, we can’t help but put it right in our carts. For Kate Middleton’s voluminous lashes,...
boldsky.com
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Black Sporty Couture Ensemble Is Every Bit Edgy And Unconventional, Pics!
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala never fails to impress us with her unconventional film roles and of course her sartorial preferences. Her Insta pictures serve as enough proof of her experimental fashion choices. The Ponniyin Selvan 1 movie star recently stunned us with her eclectic sporty look as she donned a dress that's a fine blend of athleisure and dreamy couture style!
I Asked Teenagers, 30-Somethings, And People In Their 50s What These Emojis Mean, And I Got Verrry Different Responses From Each Generation
The versatility of "😩" is mind-blowing.
Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How She Met Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
The couple have been together for a minute — and now, we've found out how the two originally met.
18 Of The Best, Most Viral Tweets Of The Weekend
"Every day around midnight, I'm shocked to find out it's only 6 p.m."
boldsky.com
Jennifer Aniston's Beach Waves: How To Get It In 2 Steps!
Jennifer Aniston's hair has got a fan base for itself. I mean who can forget her iconic hairstyle from the super-hit sitcom Friends, which came to be known as 'the Rachel.' Yep, it's that iconic!. So, when dear Jenny did a video on how to get those perfect beach waves...
Comments / 0