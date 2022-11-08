Read full article on original website
Plans Emerge For New Engineering And Design Precinct At WSU
Plans for several new buildings at Washington State University are starting to emerge. Documents to the WSU Regents for their meeting next week reveals initial plans for a new Engineering and Design Precinct. The report shows that Carpenter Hall and the proposed Schweitzer Engineering Hall will be the hub of the district. The precinct will include 4 or 5 new buildings. Four or more buildings will need to be demolished to make way for the new Engineering and Design Precinct. The project would take about 10 years.
A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold
A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
Major Construction Work On US195 In North Whitman County Not Completed-Traffic Delays Returned This Morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation’s major construction project and traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County isn’t done yet. WSDOT media relations in Spokane announced on Monday that the project was complete after over 5 months of work. Motorists reported this morning that traffic was once again restricted to one lane through the work zone. WSDOT Eastern Washington spokesman Ryan Overton confirms that work is continuing this week. Traffic will be delayed this week during daytime hours until noon on Thursday. More traffic delays are expected next week.
Veterans Day Closures
All government offices are closed Friday for Veterans Day. There is no mail Friday. Washington State University is closed and some schools will be closed. Pullman Transit will be running a reduced bus route service. Banks are closed.
New Vice Chancellor Post Created At WSU Pullman
A new vice chancellor post has been created for the Washington State University Pullman campus. WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton has appointed Associate Vice President for Public Safety Victoria Murray as Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs and Campus Operations. Murray will hold the joint position starting next month and continue in that role through June. Starting in July Murray will take over the new Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs and Campus Operations job full-time.
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
PRH Women’s Guild the event is at Floyd Center at WSU
The Women’s Leadership Guild will celebrate the 2022-2023 grant award recipients this Thursday at 6:00 pm at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center on the WSU campus in Pullman. Law enforcement professional and Medal of Valor recipient, Chief Jackie Gomez-Whiteley will be a special guest speaker at the event.
Election analysts break down early results from local general election races
Aaron Hitefield (Ass. Professor Dep’t of Political Science - Whitworth University) and Cornell Clayton (WSU C.O. Johnson Distinguished Professor of Political Science) break down early results from local general election races.
Fall Family Weekend At WSU
It’s Fall Family Weekend at Washington State University. The weekend will culminate with Cougar football hosting Arizona State inside Martin Stadium Saturday at 12:30. The pumpkin drop starts Saturday morning at 10:00. Pumpkins will be dropped off the 12th floor of Webster hall on campus. Fall Family Weekend was...
Latest Election Results From Whitman County
The Whitman County Auditor’s Office ran another roughly thousand vote by mail ballots Wednesday from Tuesday’s general election. The Pullman Regional Hospital bond is still passing with 74% yes. Republican Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent continues to lead Democrat John-Mark Mahnkey with 61% of the vote. The only...
Winter Market at 1912 Center in Moscow
The second Winter Market of the season is this Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the 1912 Center in Moscow. All are welcome to shop over 30 different vendors all over the building!
Palouse Community Center to host Fall Craft Fair
The Palouse Community Center will host a Fall Craft Fair this Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in Palouse. All are welcome to attend the free event.
S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday and Saturday
There will be a S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds from 9 am to 3 pm. There is a 10 dollar entry fee that includes a beverage from Moscow Brewing Company. Entry is free during the Saturday sale. For more information visit...
WSU Basketball player could have a future in broadcasting
Washington State University basketball player and Murrow College student DJ Rodman could have a future in broadcasting! When not playing basketball, Rodman is forecasting the weather for Murrow News 8, making sure to always get straight to the point!
