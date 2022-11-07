BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's soccer team has swept the NESCAC's major awards in conference honors announced on Wednesday. Following a first place finish in the league this fall, the Polar Bears garnered Player of the Year Dylan Reid, Rookie of the Year Tyler Huck and Coach of the Year Scott Wiercinski in addition to three First Team Honorees in Reid, Julian Juantorena and Michael Webber. It is just the third time in NESCAC history a team has swept the league's top honors and the first time since 2008.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO