Brunswick, ME

Women's Soccer Travels to Scranton For NCAA Tournament Opener Saturday

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College women's soccer team (10-4-2) will play Scranton (16-2-1) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championship on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The game is part of a four-team regional hosted by the University of Scranton that will also include another first round match between Emerson (12-3-5) and Westfield State (15-3-1). Sunday's second round match is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
Women's Rugby to Host Castleton in NIRA Semifinal Match November 12

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College women's rugby team is the top seed for the 2022 NIRA Division Tournament which will begin on Saturday, November 12. The Polar Bears will host Castleton State at Pickard Field (game time 2:00 p.m.) in their semifinal match while UNE and Norwich will play in Biddeford that same day. The winners of those two matches will play on November 19 for the NIRA Championship on the campus of Dartmouth College.
Men's Soccer Sweeps NESCAC Honors

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's soccer team has swept the NESCAC's major awards in conference honors announced on Wednesday. Following a first place finish in the league this fall, the Polar Bears garnered Player of the Year Dylan Reid, Rookie of the Year Tyler Huck and Coach of the Year Scott Wiercinski in addition to three First Team Honorees in Reid, Julian Juantorena and Michael Webber. It is just the third time in NESCAC history a team has swept the league's top honors and the first time since 2008.
Ella Haugen Receives All-NESCAC Volleyball Recognition

BRUNSWICK, Maine - Setter Ella Haugen (Minneapolis, Minn.) was named Second Team All-NESCAC following a strong 2022 season. Haugen collects Second Team All-NESCAC honors for the second time in her career after finishing third in the conference in assists per match (8.63) and seventh in service aces. She had more than 40 assists on three occasions this season, all in big conference wins against Hamilton (43), Connecticut College (47) and Wesleyan (50). Through three full seasons with the Polar Bears, Haugen has racked up 2,096 assists, 114 service aces, and 589 digs.
