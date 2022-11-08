Read full article on original website
The Australian names Monash top research institution
Monash University has been named Australia’s top research institution by The Australian in its annual list of the country’s top researchers and research universities. Of the 250 fields of academic endeavour identified by the publication in its 2023 list, a Monash researcher was in first place in 31 of the fields, and Monash as a whole was the top research institution in 51 fields.
COP27 and research at Leeds
The 2020s have been described as the critical decade for climate change. The COP27 climate talks in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt will help determine whether global warming can be kept within the critical 1.5 degree centigrade target set in Paris in 2015. Even keeping within an average of 1.5...
MIT PhD students shed light on important water and food research
J-WAFS Fellows discuss their inspiration for pursuing challenges in water and food systems. One glance at the news lately will reveal countless headlines on the dire state of global water and food security. Pollution, supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine are all threatening water and food systems, compounding climate change impacts from heat waves, drought, floods, and wildfires.
The UB, world leader in research on liver cirrhosis
The University of Barcelona is the institution with the most publications and number of bibliometric citations worldwide in research on liver cirrhosis, followed by the Virginia Commonwealth University (United States), the University College London (United Kingdom), the Mayo Clinic (United States) and the University of Padova (Italy). This is one of the main conclusions of a bibliometric study on liver cirrhosis published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology and signed by a team of experts from the Southwest Medical University in Luzhou (Sichuan, China).
Giving the gift of time for vital climate research
As the clock ticks on carbon reduction targets, a donor-funded award is helping this Balsillie School PhD candidate develop policy-based solutions. If reducing our reliance on fossil fuels seems like a monumental task, that’s because it is. Just ask PhD candidate Choyon Saha. He’s making it his life’s work to help tackle climate change but he doesn’t have any illusions about what it will take to address one of the biggest threats of our time.
Opinion: England’s housing strategy set to carry a high carbon cost
As the Government plans to build 300,000 extra homes each year in response to the housing crisis, Dr Joshua Ryan-Collins (UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose) and researchers from Surrey and Kent University warn in The Conversation of the strategy’s high carbon cost. England’s housing sector accounts for...
Towards a ’robust, reasoning and responsible’ AI
- IVADO CEO Luc Vinet lays out his vision for the future of the artificial-intelligence institute, as it awaits a decision on its latest grant proposal to the Canada First Research Excellence Fund. CONTENU. - Created in 2016, the Canadian artificial-intelligence research and transfer institute IVADO is on the cusp...
A work on the relationship between parasitism and behaviour wins the European Award for the Dissemination of Science
Neurobiologist José Ramón Alonso has won the XXVIII «Estudi General» European Award for the Dissemination of Science with his work Son nuestros amos y nosotros sus esclavos, in which he analyses how very varied beings (bacteria, protozoa, viruses, fungi...) are capable of manipulating the lives of others, including humans. The also full professor of Biology at the University of Salamanca and its former rector has received the award, convened by the University of Valencia and endowed with 12,000 euros, within the framework of the -Ciutat d’Alzira- Literary Awards.
Prof uses comics to explore students’ linguistic identities, lived experiences
When Ai Taniguchi immigrated to the United States with her family at age six, the permanency of the move hadn’t completely sunk in. Taniguchi - now an assistant professor in the University of Toronto Mississauga’s department of language studies - remembers goodbye parties and saying farewell to friends in Japan. She also recalls arriving in the United States and heading on a family trip to Disney World, which felt more like a vacation than a move. And she remembers driving to Georgia and settling into her new home in Peachtree City, an Atlanta suburb.
Opinion: COP27 - Three reasons rich countries need to pay developing world for climate havoc
As the disastrous impacts of climate change become more evident, Professor Lisa Vanhala (UCL Political Science) warns in The Conversation that wealthy emitter nations will have to find a way to compensate developing nations bearing the brunt of changing global weather patterns. Payments from high-emitting countries to mitigate the harm...
COP27: African and Western researchers call for Africa’s energy transition to be studied country by country in relation to climate goals
As the COP27 climate summit begins in Egypt, academics from 50 institutions, including VUB, have called for a change in the way politicians, financiers and researchers think about the transition to clean energy in Africa. Indeed, a new study shows that energy needs in the continent vary widely from country to country. The study was carried out by a team of 40 African researchers and co-authors from institutes such as University College London, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the UK’s Climate Compatible Growth Programme, the University of Oxford and Professor Sebastian Sterl, a researcher at VUB. It was published in the leading journal Nature Energy.
University of Sussex launches consultation on setting aside half of its campus to nature
Today the University of Sussex is asking its students, staff, alumni and neighbours how much of its campus it should set aside for nature. Already one of the most biodiverse campuses in the UK with 38 percent of its land counting as green, the University is canvassing views on how much more of its campus to set aside for nature.
Jameel Institute Symposium: How can we better prepare for the next pandemic?
World leading experts came together to share their insights into how we can prepare for future pandemics, at the Jameel Institute Symposium. Now in its third year, the annual event brought together leaders from academia, industry and the public sector to share their experiences to inform decision makers and those working in public health.
Biologist Joeri Zwerts experiences the impact of his biodiversity research at global FSC meeting
By presenting his research findings at a major international meeting, Joeri Zwerts experienced how he makes societal impact as a scientist. Last month, Zwerts spoke at the general assembly of global forest certification organization the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). At this meeting, he presented his research about the effect of FSC conservation measures on wild mammal populations in Gabon and Congo.
Measures of the Strategy on Antibiotic Resistance (StAR) producing results - use of antibiotics decreases
The -Swiss Antibiotic Resistance Report 2022- reveals that both doctors and veterinarians have prescribed ever fewer antibiotics in recent years. It has also been possible to put the brakes on resistance rates for the time being. In order to ensure the effectiveness of antibiotics in the long term and to curb the development of resistance, the Federal Council launched a national Strategy on Antibiotic Resistance (StAR) in 2015. The jointly initiated measures are gradually producing results in Switzerland in all areas. Nevertheless, resistance rates continue to increase at a global level.
Sewage overspill in the Thames likely does not lead to COVID-19 risk, says study
Researchers did not detect any SARS-CoV-2 in Thames water after raw sewage discharge, suggesting it is unlikely to be a route of transmission. SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, has been detected in wastewater and can be used to track outbreaks in populations. This has led researchers to question whether wastewater can also be a source of disease transmission.
MPs and Sheffield scientists call for ban on all plastic waste exports
A new report from MPs and scientists from the University of Sheffield calls for a ban on the export of all plastic waste by 2027. The UK could save 200,000 tonnes of single-use plastic packaging waste every single year, if replaced with a reusable alternative. Around 60 per cent of...
Study of a new anthropological dimension for the digital age
As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many scholars and scientists have left the country. More than 30 Ukrainian researchers displaced by the war have temporarily joined the University of Luxembourg mainly as research fellows and in some cases under temporary contracts funded by the FNR. In this series of interviews, we briefly present the researchers and their work.
New innovation to recover hydrogen from waste could help safeguard UK energy security
A team of experts at The University of Manchester led by Dr Amir Keshmiri have received government funding to work with Powerhouse Energy Plc - a world-leading UK company specialising in treatment of unrecyclable wastes - to help recover hydrogen for clean energy use. This project will develop and validate...
Ensuring AI works with the right dose of curiosity
Researchers make headway in solving a longstanding problem of balancing curious "exploration" versus "exploitation" of known pathways in reinforcement learning. It’s a dilemma as old as time. Friday night has rolled around, and you’re trying to pick a restaurant for dinner. Should you visit your most beloved watering hole or try a new establishment, in the hopes of discovering something superior? Potentially, but that curiosity comes with a risk: If you explore the new option, the food could be worse. On the flip side, if you stick with what you know works well, you won’t grow out of your narrow pathway.
