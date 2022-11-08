Read full article on original website
The Australian names Monash top research institution
Monash University has been named Australia’s top research institution by The Australian in its annual list of the country’s top researchers and research universities. Of the 250 fields of academic endeavour identified by the publication in its 2023 list, a Monash researcher was in first place in 31 of the fields, and Monash as a whole was the top research institution in 51 fields.
The UB, world leader in research on liver cirrhosis
The University of Barcelona is the institution with the most publications and number of bibliometric citations worldwide in research on liver cirrhosis, followed by the Virginia Commonwealth University (United States), the University College London (United Kingdom), the Mayo Clinic (United States) and the University of Padova (Italy). This is one of the main conclusions of a bibliometric study on liver cirrhosis published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology and signed by a team of experts from the Southwest Medical University in Luzhou (Sichuan, China).
Giving the gift of time for vital climate research
As the clock ticks on carbon reduction targets, a donor-funded award is helping this Balsillie School PhD candidate develop policy-based solutions. If reducing our reliance on fossil fuels seems like a monumental task, that’s because it is. Just ask PhD candidate Choyon Saha. He’s making it his life’s work to help tackle climate change but he doesn’t have any illusions about what it will take to address one of the biggest threats of our time.
MIT PhD students shed light on important water and food research
J-WAFS Fellows discuss their inspiration for pursuing challenges in water and food systems. One glance at the news lately will reveal countless headlines on the dire state of global water and food security. Pollution, supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine are all threatening water and food systems, compounding climate change impacts from heat waves, drought, floods, and wildfires.
’Thoughtfully conceived’: University College revitalization praised in Canadian Architect magazine
The revitalization of one of the University of Toronto’s most significant heritage buildings - University College - is "thoughtfully conceived" and "precisely executed," says Canadian Architect magazine. The article - written by Pamela Young - praises Kohn Shnier Architects and heritage specialists ERA Architects for their "strategic and surgical"...
Schools join forces to develop next generation of historians and artists
Pupils from two high schools in Cardiff are learning about the city’s Iron Age and Roman heritage through a range of creative activities. The CAER Roman ’Diff Fusion project, led by academics at Cardiff University, has seen a collective of young people from Cardiff West Community High School and Fitzalan High School coming together for a series of weekly discovery activities exploring the fascinating history that’s just on their doorsteps.
Ali Shakir Aims to Shine Light on Gravitational Lensing
Carnegie Mellon University student Ali Shakir is working to correct an error in how cosmologists measure intrinsic galaxy alignments. When viewing faint galaxy images, researchers have to factor in distortions such as when a distribution of matter - like a cluster of galaxies - has a gravitational field that bends the light of a distant source as it travels toward an observer. The phenomenon is known as gravitational lensing.
Spiderweb-like lasers can emit light in controlled colours
Researchers have created a laser system based on a network like a spider’s web, which can be precisely controlled to produce different light colours. The system, invented by a team led by researchers at Imperial College London with partners in Italy and Switzerland, could be used in new sensing and computing applications. The team are already collaborating with research and industrial partners across Europe to explore applications in machine learning.
University of Sussex launches consultation on setting aside half of its campus to nature
Today the University of Sussex is asking its students, staff, alumni and neighbours how much of its campus it should set aside for nature. Already one of the most biodiverse campuses in the UK with 38 percent of its land counting as green, the University is canvassing views on how much more of its campus to set aside for nature.
Media Invitation: Results of poll on ’Europeans and space activities’
Media representatives are invited to a press meeting and Q&A session with ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher on 15 November at 08:00 GMT/09:00 CET, to hear about the results of the latest poll about ’Europeans and space activities’, carried out by Harris Interactive and Toluna on behalf of ESA in September and October 2022.
Researchers help robots navigate crowded spaces with new visual perception method
A team of researchers at the University of Toronto has found a way to enhance the visual perception of robotic systems by coupling two different types of neural networks. The innovation could help autonomous vehicles navigate busy streets or enable medical robots to work effectively in crowded hospital hallways. "What...
Tracking COVID-19 omicron variants
Omicron’s rapid evolution into multiple subvariants presents new challenges to the tools developed to fight COVID-19 Just when we were getting comfortable calling SARS-CoV-2 variants by their Greek monikers, omicron rapidly evolved into multiple mutating subvariants identified by a confusing mix of letters and numbers: BA.1. BA.5. B.1.1.529. Now, as virologist Andrew Pekosz explains, some of these subvariants are each developing some of the same mutations that render monoclonal antibodies ineffective. What threats do these subvariants pose to the rest of our COVID-fighting arsenal?
Study of a new anthropological dimension for the digital age
As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many scholars and scientists have left the country. More than 30 Ukrainian researchers displaced by the war have temporarily joined the University of Luxembourg mainly as research fellows and in some cases under temporary contracts funded by the FNR. In this series of interviews, we briefly present the researchers and their work.
AI helps optimise power electronic converters
A new and more efficient way of modelling and designing power electronic converters using artificial intelligence (AI) has been created by a team of experts from Cardiff University and the Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult. The method has reduced design times for technology by up to 78% compared to traditional...
Opinion: England’s housing strategy set to carry a high carbon cost
As the Government plans to build 300,000 extra homes each year in response to the housing crisis, Dr Joshua Ryan-Collins (UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose) and researchers from Surrey and Kent University warn in The Conversation of the strategy’s high carbon cost. England’s housing sector accounts for...
’We can now look back on a genuine success story’
Forum Internationale Wissenschaft (FIW) marks its tenth anniversary. The Forum Internationale Wissenschaft (FIW) celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday. The evening opened with a brief look back over the history of the institution, which was instigated and founded by Jürgen Fohrmann-a former Rector of the University, who was among the guests yesterday. The speakers, who included four researchers and group leaders at the FIW, then moved on to diagnosing some of the current problems facing global society. Prof. Kristina Großmann from the Department of Oriental and Asian Studies at the University of Bonn had been invited to the event as a commentator and also joined in the subsequent panel discussion.
Measures of the Strategy on Antibiotic Resistance (StAR) producing results - use of antibiotics decreases
The -Swiss Antibiotic Resistance Report 2022- reveals that both doctors and veterinarians have prescribed ever fewer antibiotics in recent years. It has also been possible to put the brakes on resistance rates for the time being. In order to ensure the effectiveness of antibiotics in the long term and to curb the development of resistance, the Federal Council launched a national Strategy on Antibiotic Resistance (StAR) in 2015. The jointly initiated measures are gradually producing results in Switzerland in all areas. Nevertheless, resistance rates continue to increase at a global level.
Everyone and every action matters
Environment’s most-recent AMTD Waterloo Global Talent Postdoctoral Fellow on how we can hit our ambitious emissions targets. When trying to help Canadians understand how we can transition to a low-carbon economy, Dr. Chad Walker, Environment’s most-recent AMTD Waterloo Global Talent Postdoctoral Fellow has a helpful heuristic. "The transition...
Sewage overspill in the Thames likely does not lead to COVID-19 risk, says study
Researchers did not detect any SARS-CoV-2 in Thames water after raw sewage discharge, suggesting it is unlikely to be a route of transmission. SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, has been detected in wastewater and can be used to track outbreaks in populations. This has led researchers to question whether wastewater can also be a source of disease transmission.
Open source software project developed at UPF is supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Roberto Castelo, Associate Professor from the Department of Medicine and Life Sciences at UPF, has received 150,000 USD in funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which will allow him to improve the GSVA "Gene Set Variation Analysis for microarrays and RNA-seq data" program, that he developed, within the framework of the Bioconductor project for software in biology.
