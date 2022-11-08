Neurobiologist José Ramón Alonso has won the XXVIII «Estudi General» European Award for the Dissemination of Science with his work Son nuestros amos y nosotros sus esclavos, in which he analyses how very varied beings (bacteria, protozoa, viruses, fungi...) are capable of manipulating the lives of others, including humans. The also full professor of Biology at the University of Salamanca and its former rector has received the award, convened by the University of Valencia and endowed with 12,000 euros, within the framework of the -Ciutat d’Alzira- Literary Awards.

