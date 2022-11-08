Read full article on original website
myscience.org
Everyone and every action matters
Environment’s most-recent AMTD Waterloo Global Talent Postdoctoral Fellow on how we can hit our ambitious emissions targets. When trying to help Canadians understand how we can transition to a low-carbon economy, Dr. Chad Walker, Environment’s most-recent AMTD Waterloo Global Talent Postdoctoral Fellow has a helpful heuristic. "The transition...
myscience.org
A work on the relationship between parasitism and behaviour wins the European Award for the Dissemination of Science
Neurobiologist José Ramón Alonso has won the XXVIII «Estudi General» European Award for the Dissemination of Science with his work Son nuestros amos y nosotros sus esclavos, in which he analyses how very varied beings (bacteria, protozoa, viruses, fungi...) are capable of manipulating the lives of others, including humans. The also full professor of Biology at the University of Salamanca and its former rector has received the award, convened by the University of Valencia and endowed with 12,000 euros, within the framework of the -Ciutat d’Alzira- Literary Awards.
myscience.org
Jameel Institute Symposium: How can we better prepare for the next pandemic?
World leading experts came together to share their insights into how we can prepare for future pandemics, at the Jameel Institute Symposium. Now in its third year, the annual event brought together leaders from academia, industry and the public sector to share their experiences to inform decision makers and those working in public health.
myscience.org
Open source software project developed at UPF is supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Roberto Castelo, Associate Professor from the Department of Medicine and Life Sciences at UPF, has received 150,000 USD in funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which will allow him to improve the GSVA "Gene Set Variation Analysis for microarrays and RNA-seq data" program, that he developed, within the framework of the Bioconductor project for software in biology.
myscience.org
Ali Shakir Aims to Shine Light on Gravitational Lensing
Carnegie Mellon University student Ali Shakir is working to correct an error in how cosmologists measure intrinsic galaxy alignments. When viewing faint galaxy images, researchers have to factor in distortions such as when a distribution of matter - like a cluster of galaxies - has a gravitational field that bends the light of a distant source as it travels toward an observer. The phenomenon is known as gravitational lensing.
myscience.org
Sewage overspill in the Thames likely does not lead to COVID-19 risk, says study
Researchers did not detect any SARS-CoV-2 in Thames water after raw sewage discharge, suggesting it is unlikely to be a route of transmission. SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, has been detected in wastewater and can be used to track outbreaks in populations. This has led researchers to question whether wastewater can also be a source of disease transmission.
myscience.org
Study highlights open goal of using sport to tackle youth unemployment
New research shows how targeted sport for employability programmes in under-served communities are playing a key role in the face of the cost-of-living crisis. A new report is calling on the Government to capitalise on the role that sport can play in helping unemployed young people from disadvantaged backgrounds around the UK move into sustained work and training.
myscience.org
Opinion: England’s housing strategy set to carry a high carbon cost
As the Government plans to build 300,000 extra homes each year in response to the housing crisis, Dr Joshua Ryan-Collins (UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose) and researchers from Surrey and Kent University warn in The Conversation of the strategy’s high carbon cost. England’s housing sector accounts for...
myscience.org
Towards a ’robust, reasoning and responsible’ AI
- IVADO CEO Luc Vinet lays out his vision for the future of the artificial-intelligence institute, as it awaits a decision on its latest grant proposal to the Canada First Research Excellence Fund. CONTENU. - Created in 2016, the Canadian artificial-intelligence research and transfer institute IVADO is on the cusp...
myscience.org
Three from MIT named 2023 Rhodes Scholars
Jack Cook, Matthew Kearney, and Jupneet Singh will begin postgraduate studies at Oxford University next fall. Jack Cook, Matthew Kearney, and Jupneet Singh have been selected for the 2023 cohort of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship program. They will begin fully funded postgraduate studies at Oxford University in the U.K. next fall. Each year, Rhodes awards 32 scholarships to U.S. citizens plus additional scholarships for citizens from non-U.S. constituencies.
myscience.org
TUM spin-off LiBCycle takes complete care of used e-car batteries
What began as an idea about a transport container for old batteries has in the meantime grown into a complete recycling service for used batteries. The start-up LiBCycle, founded at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), is committed to Circular Economy and is thus contributing to sustainable mobility. "We don’t...
myscience.org
Balloon labour induction safer for babies, Melbourne researchers find
The findings could help inform the growing number of inductions conducted globally each year - now around 14 million - when the risks of continued pregnancy outweigh the benefits. Published in The Lancet , the Monash Health and Monash University-led study found clear evidence that a balloon catheter leads to...
