Mental health support for Ukrainian war refugees in Montreal. Even though Ukrainian refugees arriving in Montreal have escaped their war-torn country, many still face considerable challenges - not the least of which are mental health issues. -Refugees in war experience enormous amounts of psychological trauma that impacts their acculturation outcomes negatively. Often it prevents them from adjusting well in a new country,- says Prof. Nate Fuks , a native of Kharkiv, Ukraine, and the Director of McGill’s Douglas Centre for Clinical Psychology. He is spearheading a unique initiative that provides free mental health services to Ukrainian refugees through McGill’s Ukrainian Aid Initiative. Some 200 volunteers - psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, counsellors, psychiatrists, and nurses - began seeing 60 refugees at the beginning of October. -We are working mostly with women and children, because most men aren-t allowed to leave the country,- says Fuks.

2 DAYS AGO