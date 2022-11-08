Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Analysis: US midterms: 42 new voting laws since 2021 risk undermining confidence in U.S. democracy
Matthew Schlachter (UCL Institute of the Americas) explores in The Conversation what new restrictive voting laws could mean for Americans’ confidence in democracy. Soon after the first results had been declared in the 2020 US midterm elections it became clear that the "red wave" of Republican victories many pundits had thought would hand them control of both houses of Congress was not materialising as expected. And what was especially marked was that candidates backed by the former president, Donald Trump, had not fared well.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
myscience.org
Support for Ukrainian refugees and caregivers of people with dementia
Mental health support for Ukrainian war refugees in Montreal. Even though Ukrainian refugees arriving in Montreal have escaped their war-torn country, many still face considerable challenges - not the least of which are mental health issues. -Refugees in war experience enormous amounts of psychological trauma that impacts their acculturation outcomes negatively. Often it prevents them from adjusting well in a new country,- says Prof. Nate Fuks , a native of Kharkiv, Ukraine, and the Director of McGill’s Douglas Centre for Clinical Psychology. He is spearheading a unique initiative that provides free mental health services to Ukrainian refugees through McGill’s Ukrainian Aid Initiative. Some 200 volunteers - psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, counsellors, psychiatrists, and nurses - began seeing 60 refugees at the beginning of October. -We are working mostly with women and children, because most men aren-t allowed to leave the country,- says Fuks.
myscience.org
Analysis: US midterms - five reasons why the election results matter
After Tuesday’s midterm elections yielded a smaller Republican shift than expected, Dr Thomas Gift and Dr Julie Norman (both UCL Centre on US Politics) look ahead in The Conversation at what next few years might look like politically for the United States. As the US midterm election results roll...
myscience.org
’We can now look back on a genuine success story’
Forum Internationale Wissenschaft (FIW) marks its tenth anniversary. The Forum Internationale Wissenschaft (FIW) celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday. The evening opened with a brief look back over the history of the institution, which was instigated and founded by Jürgen Fohrmann-a former Rector of the University, who was among the guests yesterday. The speakers, who included four researchers and group leaders at the FIW, then moved on to diagnosing some of the current problems facing global society. Prof. Kristina Großmann from the Department of Oriental and Asian Studies at the University of Bonn had been invited to the event as a commentator and also joined in the subsequent panel discussion.
myscience.org
Will MAGA turmoil get worse in the next two years? Probably, scholars say
A possible 2024 presidential campaign between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (left) and former President Donald Trump could produce a firefight - and push the GOP even further to the right, Berkeley scholars say. Within a day after the midterm elections, a narrative emerged among mainstream political analysts: Given the setbacks...
myscience.org
Paper by Ana Figueiredo published in the Journal of Political Economy
The paper ’Mismatch Cycles’ by Assistant Professor Ana Figueiredo and co-authors Isaac Baley and Robert Ulbricht, has been published in the November issue of the Journal of Political Economy, one of the oldest and most prestigious journals in economics. A novel narrative for the scarring effect of unemployment.
UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming. ...
Cop27: protests in Sharm el-Sheikh as climate summit’s focus turns to farming – live
As the UN climate conference reaches the end of its first week, activists around the world are calling for stronger climate action
myscience.org
Opinion: COP27 - Three reasons rich countries need to pay developing world for climate havoc
As the disastrous impacts of climate change become more evident, Professor Lisa Vanhala (UCL Political Science) warns in The Conversation that wealthy emitter nations will have to find a way to compensate developing nations bearing the brunt of changing global weather patterns. Payments from high-emitting countries to mitigate the harm...
myscience.org
Analysis: Ukraine war: Serbia is shifting closer to Russia - here’s why
Despite a "facade" of neutrality, Dr Andi Hoxhaj (UCL Laws) warns in The Conversation that over the last decade, Serbia has been moving away from the EU politically and tightening its relationship with Russia. Putin is the world leader that Serbs admire the most and 95% of Serbs see Russia...
myscience.org
Jameel Institute Symposium: How can we better prepare for the next pandemic?
World leading experts came together to share their insights into how we can prepare for future pandemics, at the Jameel Institute Symposium. Now in its third year, the annual event brought together leaders from academia, industry and the public sector to share their experiences to inform decision makers and those working in public health.
myscience.org
Everyone and every action matters
Environment’s most-recent AMTD Waterloo Global Talent Postdoctoral Fellow on how we can hit our ambitious emissions targets. When trying to help Canadians understand how we can transition to a low-carbon economy, Dr. Chad Walker, Environment’s most-recent AMTD Waterloo Global Talent Postdoctoral Fellow has a helpful heuristic. "The transition...
myscience.org
GeoDebates: gas geopolitics
The presential session will be streamed also on the faculty’s Youtube. How are the world’s main gas sites formed and where? Why does the price of this fuel fluctuate? How is it transported from the reservoir to its final destination? How does the distribution of regasification plants and gas pipelines condition regional and global geopolitics? Will we see a decline in its production? What will be the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine regarding energy?
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
President Joe Biden is participating in a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday in Cambodia to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region
Comments / 0