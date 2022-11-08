ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to power steering issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0xK4_0j3elPyK00

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is recalling about 40,170 of its Model S and Model X vehicles over concerns they could lose power steering, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Only around 1% of these 2017-21 Model S and Model X vehicles are affected.

As a result of a recent firmware update, the affected vehicles’ electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system may mistake ordinary road conditions (like potholes and bumps) as unexpected events, triggering a loss of power steering, according to the report.

Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Bakersfield

Tesla said over 97% of vehicles under this recall have already been updated over the air. No further action will be needed from owners using Tesla firmware 2022.36.5 or later, the company says.

The electric vehicle manufacturer says all Tesla stores and service centers will be notified about the recall and that owner notification letters should be sent out.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Several Tesla models have been the subject of recalls this year, with Reuters reporting Tesla has issued 17 recalls covering 3.4 million vehicles in 2022. As of Tuesday, Tesla shares were down 1.4% during pre-market trading, a trend Forbes says has been seen after previous recalls as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads guilty to cockfighting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who is residing in Bakersfield pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of roosters and fighting them on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. Horacio Ortega-Martinez, 35, of Mexico, communicated with Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, who is being charged separately, for illegal cockfighting events in February, according to court documents. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1986 Challenger shuttle explosion wreckage found on ocean floor

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. “Of course, the emotions come back, right?” […]
FLORIDA STATE
KGET

BPD investigating officers’ use of force against teen suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting an investigation into the use of force — including multiple baton strikes — by officers who took two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody last month. As with all incidents involving use of force by officers, an investigation began immediately after the Oct. 23 incident, which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz

(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate. Multiple national media outlets have also declared Fetterman the projected winner in the race over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman on Twitter at 12:57 a.m. “We bet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KGET

5 areas Americans saw relief from inflation

New consumer price index (CPI) data — a benchmark report used to gauge inflation — released Thursday showed inflation coming down further than economists expected.
KGET

Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024

President Biden on Wednesday suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term. Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another […]
KGET

2 arrested in connection with convenience store robberies: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in connection with several convenience store robberies that happened on June 23. Officers arrested Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, of Bakersfield on Nov. 9. Both were taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearm and robbery-related charges, according to the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy