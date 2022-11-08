Hello, Flower Mound! This November, make sure to take advantage of all the great events Town staff has planned. On Veterans Day – Friday, Nov. 11 – you might see police cars driving slowly with their lights on while following runners around town. That’s part of our 9th annual Veterans Relay Run, where veterans and residents run a pre-determined route through town while carrying an American flag. If you see the relay, make sure to give the runners plenty of room and maybe a honk and a wave. The Veterans Day Ceremony and the Veterans Relay Run are two of my favorite events each year, as the Town of Flower Mound has a strong tradition of honoring our veterans. I encourage you to join us at Flower Mound High School or cheer on our runners!

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO