5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen recognized for revitalization efforts; see what's in store for downtown
The city of Allen was recognized by the Texas Downtown Association for its unique approach to downtown revitalization, led by the Downtown Allen Steering Committee which comprised entirely of community members. As the city works toward revitalizing its downtown, it’s working with a consultant to propose changes to the Allen...
Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022
Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives. Within our community gates, we can participate...
fwtx.com
The Great Hat Article
Sure, hats are the perfect combination of practicality and solid fashion. But let’s face it, sporting one is also the coolest dang thing about being a cowboy or cowgirl — or close to the coolest. From the material to molding to manufacturing (and more), this article has everything you ever wanted to know about our favorite item of clothing.
starlocalmedia.com
Old Town Wine House becomes part of the growth in Lewisville
Amy Fannin and Pam McWhorter are both long-time residents of Lewisville, going to high school together and eventually becoming business partners as the owners of Old Town Wine House. The pair would frequent downtown Grapevine and go on the wine trails and do wine tastings in the area, which is...
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
Sip + Savor brings Northern California-inspired dining to Highland Village
Sip Savor opened in Highland Village on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Sip Savor) Sip + Savor opened in Highland Village on Nov. 8, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The restaurant is located at 1201 Shoal Creek in The Shops at Highland Village. Sip + Savor is a Northern California-inspired kitchen that serves craft cocktails, a curated wine list and a menu with locally sourced ingredients. Sip + Savor is open for dinner and is planning to open for lunch as well. 972-942-8742. www.dinesipandsavor.com.
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — November 2022
Hello, Flower Mound! This November, make sure to take advantage of all the great events Town staff has planned. On Veterans Day – Friday, Nov. 11 – you might see police cars driving slowly with their lights on while following runners around town. That’s part of our 9th annual Veterans Relay Run, where veterans and residents run a pre-determined route through town while carrying an American flag. If you see the relay, make sure to give the runners plenty of room and maybe a honk and a wave. The Veterans Day Ceremony and the Veterans Relay Run are two of my favorite events each year, as the Town of Flower Mound has a strong tradition of honoring our veterans. I encourage you to join us at Flower Mound High School or cheer on our runners!
Wells Group renovates Grand Hotel, prepares to relocate Harvest in McKinney
The Grand Hotel was built in 1885, according to its website. (Courtesy Wells Group) Historic Downtown McKinney businesses the Grand Hotel & Ballroom and Harvest are undergoing changes as part of projects underway by their owner, the Wells Group. The Grand Hotel announced a series of recently completed renovations on...
Harvest Happenings — November 2022
The life and legacy of Ross Perot is one of service and dedication to our military. He gave selflessly of his time and resources to help others, especially to our veterans. I love what he said in his 2009 speech, “Many Americans don’t understand that Freedom is not free. They don’t realize that freedom doesn’t come easy. That you have to earn it. That it is fragile. And that tough, brave men and women have to step forward and fight for freedom, and for all of us.”
Pocket Sandwich Theatre To Open New Carrollton Location This Month
In December 2021, after 41 years of calling East Dallas home, the beloved Pocket Sandwich Theatre announced it was moving from its Mockingbird Lane location to Carrollton. Now, the theater announced it will open its new venue at Elm Street on Friday, November 25. The theater kept fans updated through...
richardsontoday.com
NTMWD Celebrates Completion Of Construction and Dedicates Bois d’arc Lake
The first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years officially opened Oct. 14 as part of the North Texas Municipal Water District’s supply system, which serves Richardson. The 16,641-acre Bois d’Arc Lake is located northeast of the city of Bonham in Fannin County and began collecting water in April last year.
Lantana Update — November 2022
After a pause in operations, the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation is looking to get back on track in the New Year. On May 6, 2022, the Foundation temporarily suspended operations after a new board member brought concerns to the Foundation’s legal counsel regarding possible required paperwork that had not been filed with the State of Texas. After extensive research and consultation with several different law firms, including a review of all grant requests for the past several years, it was determined that the Foundation was in full compliance with state guidelines.
dallasexpress.com
Plans Revealed for 2,545-Acre Local Development
City leaders were given a sneak peek behind the first phase of the Fields development in Frisco, revealing plans for more than 200 home lots, a gated and guarded community, and a network of walking trails. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney gave a video presentation on November 2 outlining plans for...
Dallas Observer
Norma's Cafe Continues Thanksgiving Tradition of Giving Back
The Oak Cliff location of Norma’s Café has been giving back to the local community on Thanksgiving Day for over 30 years by offering a free Thanksgiving dinner. Since 1988, owners Ed Murph and his wife Pam along with a team of volunteers have provided a free Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone in need. Oak Cliff and the surrounding area are near and dear to their hearts, and this is their way of giving back to a community that has given them so much.
Edmondson: National Adoption Day, a day to remember
Love ‘em or frustrated by ‘em, families are an important part of our individual identities. Yet right now – today – more than 110,000 children in America and hundreds of Denton County foster care children are awaiting adoption to their forever families. Their personal Adoption Day is a day to remember when that “forever family” is realized.
These Dallas eateries have the best ice cream sundaes around town: Yelp
We all know one of the best songs from our childhood when the ice cream was rolling by, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." Ah, the memories.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open
Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming back to Dallas at at Fair Park with a new entrance close to parking! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - The Mischievous Elf. Guests will stroll...
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
