Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

Author and UNCW Professor Philip Gerard passes away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor of Creative Writing Philip Gerard passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing curriculum into a well-organized, well-administered and very popular concentration within the English major,” said Mark Cox, creative writing professor and the department chair.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Northside Church to host Feast of Hope for people in need

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is supporting the annual Feast of Hope to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day. Over the last two years, Feast of Hope has provided more than 1,500 meals in the Pender County and Wilmington areas, which includes a hot Thanksgiving plate dinner, dessert, care package and a message of hope.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Veterans Day events happening in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is Veterans Day, and there are several events happening in and around our area. UNCW’s Office of Military Affairs will be hosting it’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning. The annual event celebrates Veterans, and military-affiliated students and families. It will be held in the lobby of Veterans Hall at 10:45 a.m. All students, staff, and faculty are invited.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Holiday Train Expo to feature over 30 model trains

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society’s Holiday Train Expo will feature over 30 trains from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. The 12-layout expo will be shown at the Dillard’s Wing of the Independence Mall on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. starting on November 26 with a special opening day on Friday, November 25. The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

This Modernist Mansion on the North Carolina Coast Is Expected to Fetch More Than $14 Million at Auction

On North Carolina’s Harbor Island, one minimalist manse that is not at all like the others is about to go under the hammer.  The waterfront abode in Wrightsville Beach is perhaps best described as midcentury modern meets… Hawaii. Positioned between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the 8,622-square-foot residence takes cues from the work of Vladimir Ossipoff, aka “the master of Hawaiian architecture.” To that end, the design is streamlined and heavily informed by its environment. The stylish pad, which will be auctioned next month via Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on a quarter-acre lot and offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red tide in New Hanover as GOP wins all 4 school board seats

Statewide, a third of North Carolina’s school board seats were on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans had a rough night in many urban races, but in New Hanover County, home of coastal city Wilmington, Republicans swept all four seats on the board of education. The board had been 5-2 Democrat, but after the election will now be 5-2 Republican.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses

WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport ABC board takes aldermen to school

The Southport Board of Aldermen and the city’s ABC Board held a long-awaited joint meeting on Nov. 3 to clear the air of some misconceptions that have been simmering between the two entities since July. While aldermen didn’t have much to say, ABC Board members wasted little time and...
SOUTHPORT, NC
bladenonline.com

Tornado Watch Issued For Bladen County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Friday for Bladen County and surrounding areas. A watch means conditions may be favorable for a tornado to form. A warning means a tornado has been spotted. The watch area also includes Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender and...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

