Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
foxwilmington.com
Author and UNCW Professor Philip Gerard passes away
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor of Creative Writing Philip Gerard passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing curriculum into a well-organized, well-administered and very popular concentration within the English major,” said Mark Cox, creative writing professor and the department chair.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WECT
Northside Church to host Feast of Hope for people in need
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is supporting the annual Feast of Hope to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day. Over the last two years, Feast of Hope has provided more than 1,500 meals in the Pender County and Wilmington areas, which includes a hot Thanksgiving plate dinner, dessert, care package and a message of hope.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Veterans Day events happening in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is Veterans Day, and there are several events happening in and around our area. UNCW’s Office of Military Affairs will be hosting it’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning. The annual event celebrates Veterans, and military-affiliated students and families. It will be held in the lobby of Veterans Hall at 10:45 a.m. All students, staff, and faculty are invited.
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WECT
Holiday Train Expo to feature over 30 model trains
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society’s Holiday Train Expo will feature over 30 trains from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. The 12-layout expo will be shown at the Dillard’s Wing of the Independence Mall on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. starting on November 26 with a special opening day on Friday, November 25. The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
WECT
Friends of the Battleship North Carolina launch Wreaths of Honor, will display purchased wreaths on battleship
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina have announced the start of their first Wreaths of Honor program, which will run until Nov. 21. Per the announcement, the program allows the community to honor veterans and active-duty service members during the upcoming holiday season. The organization...
foxwilmington.com
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the...
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
This Modernist Mansion on the North Carolina Coast Is Expected to Fetch More Than $14 Million at Auction
On North Carolina’s Harbor Island, one minimalist manse that is not at all like the others is about to go under the hammer. The waterfront abode in Wrightsville Beach is perhaps best described as midcentury modern meets… Hawaii. Positioned between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the 8,622-square-foot residence takes cues from the work of Vladimir Ossipoff, aka “the master of Hawaiian architecture.” To that end, the design is streamlined and heavily informed by its environment. The stylish pad, which will be auctioned next month via Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on a quarter-acre lot and offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms...
whqr.org
Incumbent Ted Davis defeats Amy Block DeLoach in preliminary results
Ted Davis won 51% of the vote, while Amy Block DeLoach won 48%. Most of the precincts went to Davis, though DeLoach performed well in the parts of the district near Downtown Wilmington. Davis said he’s looking forward to his sixth full term. “I've always been on the forefront...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
carolinajournal.com
Red tide in New Hanover as GOP wins all 4 school board seats
Statewide, a third of North Carolina’s school board seats were on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans had a rough night in many urban races, but in New Hanover County, home of coastal city Wilmington, Republicans swept all four seats on the board of education. The board had been 5-2 Democrat, but after the election will now be 5-2 Republican.
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
WECT
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
foxwilmington.com
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts.
The State Port Pilot
Southport ABC board takes aldermen to school
The Southport Board of Aldermen and the city’s ABC Board held a long-awaited joint meeting on Nov. 3 to clear the air of some misconceptions that have been simmering between the two entities since July. While aldermen didn’t have much to say, ABC Board members wasted little time and...
bladenonline.com
Tornado Watch Issued For Bladen County
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Friday for Bladen County and surrounding areas. A watch means conditions may be favorable for a tornado to form. A warning means a tornado has been spotted. The watch area also includes Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender and...
WECT
Wilmington receives $9 million award from state for affordable housing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has received a $9 million award from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency for affordable housing, per an announcement on Wednesday, November 9. The funding is part of $22.3 million awarded by the NCORR from the Affordable Housing Development Fund for...
