Biden Says 'We're Not Anywhere Near a Recession' Right Now
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he believed the U.S. economy would have a soft landing and avert recession. Biden told a news conference at the White House that he was also confident his administration could reduce inflation, but could not guarantee it. "I am optimistic...
Democrats at COP27 Worry Republican Election Gains Will Hurt Climate Agenda
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic lawmakers at the UN climate summit in Egypt expressed concern on Thursday that Republican gains in the midterm Congressional elections could spell trouble for America's efforts to fight climate change. The administration of Democrat U.S. President Joe Biden is hoping the United States,...
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
Democrats Await Nevada Election Result That Could Seal Their U.S. Senate Majority
PHOENIX (Reuters) - Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the U.S. Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply divided Nevada continued following Tuesday's midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia. If incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto manages to...
U.S. Judge Strikes Down Biden's Student Debt Relief Plan
(Reuters) -A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican...
Ukraine Reveals Russian Weapons Destroyed Among Staggering Infantry Losses
Russia has purportedly lost hundreds of men and dozens of military vehicles and pieces of equipment in the span of one day, according to the latest estimate from Ukraine. In a new update shared on Twitter Wednesday, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said that 780 Russian personnel had been killed in the past day. This brings the total number of Russian deaths up to about 77,950 from when the war started on February 24 through November 9, according to Ukraine.
Strategic Bridge Near Ukraine's Kherson Has Collapsed - Public Broadcaster
KYIV (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday. The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the...
Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims
Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto...
Russian Troops Suffering 'Catastrophic Losses' While Retreating—Report
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense published a video that appears to show Ukrainian attacks on Russian columns retreating across the Dnieper River.
Russian Court Orders Detention and Deportation of U.S. Woman in Assault Case
RYAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Thursday ordered U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek to be detained for 30 days before being deported to the United States in a case where she was imprisoned for almost 11 months on charges of assaulting her partner. The decision was taken at a hearing...
Trump Cannot Delay Watchdog for His Company, Court Rules
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay the appointment of a watchdog at his real estate company, which is facing a civil fraud lawsuit by the New York state attorney general. The Appellate Division, a mid-level state appeals court, rejected Trump's request...
U.S. House Panel, Justice Dept. Ask Supreme Court to OK Release of Trump Taxes
(Reuters) -A Democratic-led congressional committee and President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's bid to avoid complying with the panel's request for his tax returns that the Republican former president calls politically motivated. The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee and...
Supreme Court's conservative rulings left mark on election results
WASHINGTON — The conservative-majority Supreme Court left its imprint on the 2022 elections, galvanizing Democrats with decisions on guns and abortion and potentially aiding Republicans with election rulings. The court’s outsize influence underscores how the conservative 6-3 majority has energetically embraced divisive political issues, placing itself in the crosshairs...
Biden Plans to Lay Out 'Red Lines,' Not Make Concessions to China's Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia. Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are...
Top U.S. Border Official Says Biden Administration Pushing Him Out - Reports
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. border official said on Friday he had been asked to resign or be fired, a sign of tensions within U.S. President Joe Biden's administration over a record number of migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus...
Trump Knew About Alleged Tax Dodges, Executive Suggests at Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump was aware of allegedly illegal tax practices at his namesake real estate company, a senior executive indicated in testimony on Thursday during the Trump Organization's criminal trial on charges of tax fraud. Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, was asked by a prosecutor in...
Voting goes mostly smoothly on Election Day as baseless fraud claims swirl
CNN — State and local elections officials said Tuesday’s voting in the midterm elections went smoothly overall, with a few isolated problems reported, including in the key swing state of Arizona where issues with voting machines sparked baseless claims about fraud. In Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous, Republicans...
Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City of Death'
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said it began withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city Thursday, creating a potential turning point in the grinding war, while a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render Kherson a “city of death.”. Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no...
U.S. President Biden Slips up on Name of ASEAN Summit Host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
Trump Loyalist Boebert's Reelection Bid Could Go to Recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. The tightness of...
