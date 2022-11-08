Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Related
WJLA
Brian Robinson's agent slams Commanders' response to news of Racine's 'major announcement'
WASHINGTON (7News) — A "major announcement" regarding the Washington Commanders is expected on Thursday, according to D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. 7News will be live streaming the conference starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it here or below. Racine will hold a press conference at 1 p.m.,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Tip credit defeated in D.C. but survives in Portland, Me.
The tip credit rule went 1-for-2 at the ballot box Tuesday, falling in Washington, D.C., but surviving a tough challenge in Portland, Me. Voters in the nation’s capital decided overwhelmingly to phase out the tip credit at restaurants, saying yes to a ballot initiative that will raise the hourly wages of tipped workers to at least $16.10 over the next five years.
Maryland couple who was arrested in West Virginia sentenced for selling nuclear secrets to FBI
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
“I do not plan to concede”: GOPer who lost by 20 points vows to “investigate strange occurrences”
Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for Attorney General of Maryland in 2022, speaks at a Towson University event on October 3, 2022. He is an American far-right politician, lawyer, and neo-confederate activist from Maryland. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Michael Peroutka, the pro-secession nominee to be Maryland's...
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
Maryland's politicians react to new state leadership, depict Moore as "transformational" governor
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
Here are the projected election winners in DC, Maryland, Virginia | Live updates
WASHINGTON — Election Day 2022 has finally come. From the midterm election to finding out who will be the governor in Maryland and D.C., voters will help decide how the country's balance of power will be for the next several years. All 435 House seats are up for election,...
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
Commanders Release Despicable Statement Ahead Of Thursday's Announcement
The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine revealed earlier today that a "major announcement" involving the Washington Commanders will be made on Thursday. Moments ago, the Commanders responded to this announcement from Racine. For some reason, they mentioned running back Brian Robinson Jr. in their statement. "Less than...
dcnewsnow.com
Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District Against Yesli Vega
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia’s …. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Former employees speak out at AG...
Washingtonian.com
Maryland Votes to Legalize Marijuana: Here’s What to Know
Maryland voters voted overwhelmingly to legalize recreational marijuana during Tuesday’s election. The amendment to the state constitution will go in effect on July 1, 2023. Until then, recreational marijuana usage will remain illegal but decriminalized. Starting next summer, adults 21 and older in Maryland will be allowed to possess...
WBAL Radio
Trone, Parrott, congressional rematch too early to call
A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland was too early to call in the state’s most competitive congressional battle early Wednesday. Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage: the owner of the...
NBC Washington
Maryland Death Linked to Listeria Outbreak Tied to Deli Meat: CDC
A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died in Maryland, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many reported eating...
NBC Washington
Maryland Election Results: Voters Approve Legalization of Recreational Marijuana
Voters in Maryland approved an initiative that legalizes recreational marijuana use legal for adults. Question 4 asked voters: "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the State of Maryland?"
1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat
BOSTON - A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.Many reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria in open packages of sliced meats and in the environment. The bacteria was found at two NetCost Market locations in New York, but...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
From serving in uniform to serving in office: Wes Moore is first veteran to be elected Maryland governor in 36 years
One is a Republican, the other a Democrat. Both have run for local public office, one successfully, the other not. But as military veterans, they both have high hopes and warm words for Wes Moore, who on Tuesday became the first former service member to be elected governor of Maryland in 36 years. The last was William Donald Schaefer, a World War II veteran. “I applaud [Moore] because of the ...
Maryland voted to legalize adult-use recreational cannabis. Now what?
Marylanders voted 2-to-1 for legalizing recreational cannabis. That was the easy part. Now, state lawmakers will try to set up a legal market that is safe, equitable and affordable. That’s the hard part. When the General Assembly approved establishing a medical cannabis system in 2014, it took three years to write the rules, award licenses and set up farms and processors. The first ...
Comments / 0