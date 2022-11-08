ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Tip credit defeated in D.C. but survives in Portland, Me.

The tip credit rule went 1-for-2 at the ballot box Tuesday, falling in Washington, D.C., but surviving a tough challenge in Portland, Me. Voters in the nation’s capital decided overwhelmingly to phase out the tip credit at restaurants, saying yes to a ballot initiative that will raise the hourly wages of tipped workers to at least $16.10 over the next five years.
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Baltimore

Maryland's politicians react to new state leadership, depict Moore as "transformational" governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General

Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District Against Yesli Vega

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia’s …. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Former employees speak out at AG...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Maryland Votes to Legalize Marijuana: Here’s What to Know

Maryland voters voted overwhelmingly to legalize recreational marijuana during Tuesday’s election. The amendment to the state constitution will go in effect on July 1, 2023. Until then, recreational marijuana usage will remain illegal but decriminalized. Starting next summer, adults 21 and older in Maryland will be allowed to possess...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Trone, Parrott, congressional rematch too early to call

A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland was too early to call in the state’s most competitive congressional battle early Wednesday. Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage: the owner of the...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Maryland Death Linked to Listeria Outbreak Tied to Deli Meat: CDC

A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died in Maryland, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many reported eating...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Boston

1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat

BOSTON - A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.Many reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria in open packages of sliced meats and in the environment. The bacteria was found at two NetCost Market locations in New York, but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Baltimore Sun

From serving in uniform to serving in office: Wes Moore is first veteran to be elected Maryland governor in 36 years

One is a Republican, the other a Democrat. Both have run for local public office, one successfully, the other not. But as military veterans, they both have high hopes and warm words for Wes Moore, who on Tuesday became the first former service member to be elected governor of Maryland in 36 years. The last was William Donald Schaefer, a World War II veteran. “I applaud [Moore] because of the ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland voted to legalize adult-use recreational cannabis. Now what?

Marylanders voted 2-to-1 for legalizing recreational cannabis. That was the easy part. Now, state lawmakers will try to set up a legal market that is safe, equitable and affordable. That’s the hard part. When the General Assembly approved establishing a medical cannabis system in 2014, it took three years to write the rules, award licenses and set up farms and processors. The first ...
MARYLAND STATE

