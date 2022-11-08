Read full article on original website
Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox said he didn’t know he accepted a gift and handshake from Proud Boys
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox on Monday said he didn’t know he was shaking hands and accepting a gift from a member of Proud Boys, a group many people have called violent, and blamed Democrats for deflecting from the issues in the race.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he'd insisted on taking.
Congregation replaced pastor after this controversial sermon about Trump
William Kopp, a former pastor at Stuarts Draft Baptist Church in Virginia, faced backlash from his congregation after he delivered a scathing sermon about former President Trump in 2020.
WECT
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
Oath Keepers founder says it was ‘stupid’ for members to enter U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes on Monday said it was “stupid” for members of his far-right militia group to enter the U.S. Capitol during the rioting on Jan. 6, 2021, distancing himself from the actions of his supporters on that day and denying that he had a plan to disrupt certification of the 2020 election.
MSNBC
The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself
After several weeks, the first seditious conspiracy case federal prosecutors have brought in a decade will soon be in the hands of the jury. Five members of the Oath Keepers organization are charged with seditious conspiracy and several other felonies, all centering around the group’s efforts to violently interfere in the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Although the government’s evidence is strong, the case is not without its challenges. But the decision of the lead defendant and founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in his own defense may actually have made the prosecution’s case even stronger.
Delaware man who stormed US Capitol with father gets 2 years in prison
The father and son were among the first rioters to approach the building near the Senate Wing Door, according to prosecutors.
Boebert - who voted against bills supporting veterans - posts Veterans Day message as election down to wire
Lauren Boebert – who voted against several bills that would have supported US veterans – has posted a Veterans Day message telling US service members that they are “loved”, while she remains deadlocked in a race to hold onto her House seat. The MAGA Republican shared...
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI informant has heart attack on way to testify in Jan. 6th case for Oath Keepers founder
Lawyers for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes have called an FBI informant to testify as a witness in Rhodes’ defense against charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Lawyers said that FBI informant was on his way to the trial when he suffered a heart attack.
Here are the projected election winners in DC, Maryland, Virginia | Live updates
WASHINGTON — Election Day 2022 has finally come. From the midterm election to finding out who will be the governor in Maryland and D.C., voters will help decide how the country's balance of power will be for the next several years. All 435 House seats are up for election,...
Oath Keepers ‘Ops’ Leader for Jan. 6 Details Relationship to Stewart Rhodes’s No. 2, a Reported FBI Informant
Listen to a recap of the Oath Keepers trial, with once-secret tapes shown to a jury, below:. The first time Iraq War veteran Michael Greene encountered the Oath Keepers at a gun show, he remembered looking at them with a wary eye. The members he saw were standing near white supremacists, and Greene is a Black man.
President Joe Biden Calls on Americans to Honor Veterans on Nation’s 68th Veterans Day Anniversary
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to serve in the U.S. armed forces. A 2021 “Employment Situation of Veterans” report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that there are 18.5 million Veterans, with 1.3 million being on Active Duty, according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Federal Register per Fox News. Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families provided that there are more than 2.3 million Black and African American Veterans in the U.S. and over 350,000 active Black and African American Active Duty and Selected Reserve members.
Kamala Harris: Americans owe it to veterans to unite for democracy
Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that all Americans owe a debt to military veterans to come together and support democracy.
Congressman David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone was reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time due to changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional District after it was...
