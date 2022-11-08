ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WECT

American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
WILMINGTON, NC
MSNBC

The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself

After several weeks, the first seditious conspiracy case federal prosecutors have brought in a decade will soon be in the hands of the jury. Five members of the Oath Keepers organization are charged with seditious conspiracy and several other felonies, all centering around the group’s efforts to violently interfere in the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Although the government’s evidence is strong, the case is not without its challenges. But the decision of the lead defendant and founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in his own defense may actually have made the prosecution’s case even stronger.
Black Enterprise

President Joe Biden Calls on Americans to Honor Veterans on Nation’s 68th Veterans Day Anniversary

Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to serve in the U.S. armed forces. A 2021 “Employment Situation of Veterans” report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that there are 18.5 million Veterans, with 1.3 million being on Active Duty, according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Federal Register per Fox News. Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families provided that there are more than 2.3 million Black and African American Veterans in the U.S. and over 350,000 active Black and African American Active Duty and Selected Reserve members.
WUSA9

Congressman David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone was reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time due to changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional District after it was...
MARYLAND STATE

