ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Nebraska at Michigan: The Alma Mater Game

By Dan McGlynn
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmYdU_0j3ef7cz00

Two former quarterbacks will meet as head coaches for their alma maters Saturday when Nebraska travels to play the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

One coach has an extensive resume as a head coach while the other will be coaching only his seventh game as interim head coach.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh was a three-year starting QB with the Wolverines, graduating after the 1986 season. He went on to play QB in the NFL with the Bears, Colts, Ravens, Chargers, Lions and Panthers.

He also spent several years coaching in the NFL with the Raiders (QBs) and San Diego Chargers (HC). He was also the HC for the San Francisco '49ers. Squeezed in between the Chargers and '49ers was a stop at Stanford University, also as the HC.

In 2015, Harbaugh took the HC job at Michigan, where he has since led the Wolverines to a 70-24 record including this year's 9-0 record.

Mickey Joseph also was the starting QB during part of his career at Nebraska ('88-'91). Later while he was assistant head coach and wide receivers coach at LSU, he helped lead the Tigers to a national championship in 2019. MJ came to Nebraska during the off-season last year as AHC/WR coach. After Frost was fired on Sept. 11, athletic director Trev Alberts picked Joseph to coach the remaining nine games.

Michigan and Nebraska have met on the football field only 11 times since 1905, with the Wolverines winning six of them and one game ending in a tie. Because of the reputation of both football programs, it's hard to believe they have met so few times. Oddly enough, this will be the teams' third meeting while being coached by their former quarterbacks (Harbaugh vs. Frost, 2018 and 2021).

This week, the Huskers opened as a 28.5-point dog to the Wolverines. That score might be about right, especially if Husker QB Casey Thompson can't play.

Thompson is clearly a cut above the rest in the QB room. If he can't play, the Huskers' best chance of making the game close might ride on third-string QB Logan Smothers. Chubba Purdy (the better passer) has shown he's not quite ready. So why not give Smothers a chance? After all, what the heck do the Huskers have to lose?

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

Jim Harbaugh, Scott Frost and the fallacy of the prodigal son

Allow me to paint a picture. You are a fan of a once proud midwestern college football program. Your team had runs of dominance throughout the latter half of the 20th century and won a few national championships in the process. But in the 2000s, you’ve seen your team slowly decline into irrelevancy, watching programs you once dominated pass you by.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Michigan vs. Nebraska

Two of the most storied programs in college football history go head to head this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation. For Michigan, the formula is simple: Win out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska

What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Predicting Who Nebraska Will Hire As Head Football Coach

Once the 2022 regular season comes to an end, Nebraska will have to figure out who'll lead its football team for the foreseeable future. In September, the Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost. Then, they promoted Mickey Joseph to interim coach. While it's possible Joseph earns the job at Nebraska,...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan

As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Bo Pelini to blame for Scott Frost’s failure?

When it comes to former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost, there are all kinds of reasons why his tenure with the Huskers didn’t work out. However, one analyst who focuses on the Cornhuskers recently came up with a rather odd theory for one of the biggest reason that Frost didn’t work out. It’s Bo Pelini.
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
724
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy