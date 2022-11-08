Read full article on original website
Autumnal San Juan County, Colorado, USA
This is a pretty well-known location near the town of Silverton, Colorado. I was hoping to get a good shot of the fall colors here this year. So, when I arrived early in the area, I checked it out a few days in a row to see how the fall colors were progressing.
See clueless Yosemite tourist dangling legs off the edge of Half Dome
Half Dome is one of Yosemite's most popular hikes, but the National Park Service warns against irresponsible behavior
Lindy Point Sunset, Blackwater State Park, Davis, West Virginia, USA By Michele Borgarelli
Lindy Point in West Virginia is a popular location for sunset. It faces the Blackwater Canyon from 3,000 feet above. We were there a few weeks ago at the peak of the foliage (that this year did not last long). This image was taken from the left side of the lookout from a rock that requires some agility to be reached. However, with a little jump, you can find yourself in a perfect position for photographing the sunset in the canyon.
Red Maple, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA
Red Maple was taken on Thimbleberry Farm (our farm in Northern Virginia) in October 2022. Red Maple is one of the works in a series that I am working on, which attempts to incorporate elements of the famous landscape watercolor artist, James Turner, into my photographs. Turner is known for...
Tree Trimmer And A Cougar Have A Wild Staredown Up In A Tree
I’ll echo what everybody else wants to know… how’d he get his massive balls up in that tree?. Sure, arborists climb trees all the time, but a tree is a cougar’s environment. It’s a way off life for them. When it comes to climbing trees, they are one of the most skilled large animals in North America.
Christmas Cactus vs. Zygocactus
Christmas cactus vs zygocactus are both beautiful, winter-blooming plants known for their pink flowers. They make lovely gifts and are an excellent addition to other common holiday plants, such as the poinsettia. These plants are very similar in shape, size, and colors and can also have similar flowers. Let’s explore these two wonderful plants’ similarities, differences and care practices!
WATCH: Massive Grey Wolf Is in Heaven Getting Belly Rubs in the Snow
The grey wolf may be one of the larger predators in the wild. However, one Outsider Twitter post shows that even these fierce canines are simply good boys at heart when belly rubs and back scratches are on the table!. It’s an adorable snowy video that starts with a huge...
