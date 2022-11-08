ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Miami Heat's home arena will get new name after FTX collapse

MIAMI — (AP) — The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. The building had been called FTX Arena...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy