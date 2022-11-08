ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Some Massachusetts civil service exams on hold amid legal fight

BOSTON — Certain civil service exams in Massachusetts are being put on hold as a yearslong legal fight over discrimination in the promotion process continues to unfold in state court. The pause affects police and fire promotional exams, a spokesperson for the Baker administration confirmed. Entry exams are not...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
DANVERS, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers

BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

North Quincy man claims $1M Powerball prize

BOSTON — A North Quincy man is Massachusetts' newest millionaire after he claimed his portion of a $2 billion Powerball jackpot. Richard Lavery matched the first five numbers on his Quick Pic ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing, just missing the Powerball. Lavery claimed his $1 million prize, before...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Mass. retailers forecast 10 percent spike in holiday sales

High inflation and steady recession talk do not appear to be dampening holiday shopping appetites. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts on Friday morning forecast a 10 percent increase in local holiday shopping sales this year. The prediction, based on a survey of association members, contrasts with a forecast calling for a 6 to 8 percent increase in holiday sales nationally.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

A place of support for veterans and Gold Star families

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2010, a group of combat veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders formedMassachusetts Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit group committed to memorializing post-9/11 veterans who did not return home. The nonprofit group’s fundraising events help support these Gold Star families. The funds also support the Innovets program – designed to help veterans develop their own business ventures and get feedback from other professionals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Families concerned about holiday plans as RSV cases surge

BOSTON — RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause in kids of coldlike symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. For most of us, it presents as a bad cold, but for older loved ones and for youngsters, RSV can be severe. According to public health...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Videos show damage to Florida coast following Hurricane Nicole

Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a hurricane Thursday before weakening to a tropical storm. The rare November hurricane led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations. Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. Watch...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy