Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
Some Massachusetts civil service exams on hold amid legal fight
BOSTON — Certain civil service exams in Massachusetts are being put on hold as a yearslong legal fight over discrimination in the promotion process continues to unfold in state court. The pause affects police and fire promotional exams, a spokesperson for the Baker administration confirmed. Entry exams are not...
Mass. doctor: 1/3 of children in system hospitalized with RSV
Mass General for Children says its pediatric ICU is now operating at 150 percent capacity. Dr. Ali Raja speaks about the strain being put on Massachusetts hospitals.
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers
BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
'Photos with Santa' begins at malls across Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Santa is back and smiling for photos at several malls across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The nostalgic holiday tradition began this week at three malls operated by Simon Property Group, and will be coming to three other malls during the holiday season. Burlington Mall: November 10...
Veterans bond with horses through Home Base program at Massachusetts farms
ANDOVER, Mass. — For the past six years, Home Base has brought veterans to Ironstone Farm in Andover and three other farms to interact with horses as part of the nonprofit’s Intensive Clinical Program. “It’s emotional for all of us. I mean changing lives and people just want...
Georgia's pivotal Senate race headed to a runoff
Georgia's pivotal Senate race is headed to a runoff next month. President Joe Biden says he'll stay the course with his policies, citing the lack of a "red wave."
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Pennsylvania
On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans in Pennsylvania. It’s a startling find that has the attention of officials near Pittsburgh. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his family that...
North Quincy man claims $1M Powerball prize
BOSTON — A North Quincy man is Massachusetts' newest millionaire after he claimed his portion of a $2 billion Powerball jackpot. Richard Lavery matched the first five numbers on his Quick Pic ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing, just missing the Powerball. Lavery claimed his $1 million prize, before...
Mass. retailers forecast 10 percent spike in holiday sales
High inflation and steady recession talk do not appear to be dampening holiday shopping appetites. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts on Friday morning forecast a 10 percent increase in local holiday shopping sales this year. The prediction, based on a survey of association members, contrasts with a forecast calling for a 6 to 8 percent increase in holiday sales nationally.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' now open features chase scene filmed in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Marvel's sequel to "Black Panther" that opens nationwide Friday, showcases an action-packed chase scene that was filmed in Massachusetts. Fans of the comics may be watching closely for clues about the apparent villain Namor and his underwater kingdom, as well as the...
5 fun things to do in Massachusetts weekend of Nov. 11 to 13
BOSTON — Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Massachusetts? Here are five fun things.
A place of support for veterans and Gold Star families
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2010, a group of combat veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders formedMassachusetts Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit group committed to memorializing post-9/11 veterans who did not return home. The nonprofit group’s fundraising events help support these Gold Star families. The funds also support the Innovets program – designed to help veterans develop their own business ventures and get feedback from other professionals.
Families concerned about holiday plans as RSV cases surge
BOSTON — RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause in kids of coldlike symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. For most of us, it presents as a bad cold, but for older loved ones and for youngsters, RSV can be severe. According to public health...
Videos show damage to Florida coast following Hurricane Nicole
Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a hurricane Thursday before weakening to a tropical storm. The rare November hurricane led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations. Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. Watch...
Snow possible in parts of New Hampshire on Sunday: Here's where flakes could fall
After a stretch of rain and unseasonably mild temperatures, New Hampshire could be in for a touch of winter. Much cooler air returns Sunday and with clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s. Up north, it will turn cold enough for rain...
Minnesota couple finds 1.90 carat brown diamond while celebrating 10th wedding anniversary
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A couple from Minnesota made a stop in Arkansas during their 11-state road trip for their 10th wedding anniversary and walked away with more than just memories. At the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Jessica and Seth Erickson found a 1.90 carat brown diamond. The park...
Hall of Fame high school football coach retiring after 4 decades on sidelines in Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A high school football coach in Massachusetts with Hall of Fame status is ending his four-decade career on the sidelines with a win. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald and the Mustangs defeated the Noble & Greenough School 38-26, the 127th game between the two teams and MacDonald's final game as a head coach.
