Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
WBUR
Lost-then-found vintage 45s tell story of record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Long before streaming service algorithms fed our appetites for new sounds, music lovers relied on radio DJs and record shopkeepers like Skippy White. “There was a saying that if you came into the store, and you wanted a record but you didn't know the name of it, all you had to do was just hum it,” the now 86-year-old said with a laugh.
Pescador brings ‘perpetual sunset mode’ and piles of seafood to Kenmore Square
Go for the paella. Stay for the palomas. Pescador opened in Boston’s Kenmore Square this week, bringing seafood, coastal vibes, and an extensive list of tequila and mezcal to the former Island Creek Oyster Bar space. “The space just called for a bright, fresh, vibrant cuisine,” said Bruce Bromberg,...
multihousingnews.com
Fortis Opens Boston Luxury Condos
Located near the Back Bay neighborhood, the 22-story glass tower offers panoramic views of the city skyline. Fortis Property Group has opened The Parker, a 168-unit luxury condominium development located at 55 Lagrange St. in Boston. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling the property’s marketing and sales, with homes priced from $645,000 to $2.65 million.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA
Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Winter is coming. But when?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for meteorologist Dave Epstein? Tweet him...
New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area
As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
nbcboston.com
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
Is the Famously Delicious, Mouthwatering In-N-Out Burger Chain Coming to Boston?
Oh please, please, PLEASE come to New England! In-N-Out is not just one of the most famously delicious, popular burger chains in the country, but also among the pickiest when it comes to opening its phenomenally incredible fast food chains. YUM, I love!. If you've had an In-N-Out then you...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
Early risers nab free Dunkin’ coffee for a year, with some caveats
The grand reopening of the Dunkin’ store at 61 Cambridge St. in Harvard Square was met with a long line of mostly college students, each one eager to be one of the store’s first 100 customers that are guaranteed free year-round coffee. In the weeks leading up to...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
WCVB
Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Chow openedDumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients.
Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport urged to check flight status
BOSTON — Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport are being urged to check their flight status as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the United States. In a tweet, Logan Airport wrote, “Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport.”
ems1.com
Boston ambulance transporting patient involved in crash
BOSTON — A Boston ambulance was involved in a vehicular crash in Roxbury early Thursday morning. According to the Boston police department, the accident between the ambulance and the motor vehicle occurred at 6:14 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roxbury. As a result of the crash, the...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028
An 87 MBTA bus is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) The MBTA released an updated draft of its Bus Network Redesign, part of the Better Bus Project, on Oct. 27. Following the release of the first draft in May, the bus map underwent revisions based on community feedback.
Bright Nights and Winterlights in Mass. up for best holiday lights display
Two Massachusetts light display are in the running to be voted the most favorited holiday lights display in the country. Bright Nights in Forest Park and Winterlights in Stockbridge, Canton and North Andover are in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best favorite holiday lights display. “For many...
Comments / 0