Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
multihousingnews.com

Fortis Opens Boston Luxury Condos

Located near the Back Bay neighborhood, the 22-story glass tower offers panoramic views of the city skyline. Fortis Property Group has opened The Parker, a 168-unit luxury condominium development located at 55 Lagrange St. in Boston. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling the property’s marketing and sales, with homes priced from $645,000 to $2.65 million.
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA

Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
SANDWICH, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District

National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Winter is coming. But when?

Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for meteorologist Dave Epstein? Tweet him...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
AVON, MA
nbcboston.com

Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Cheap Eats: Massachusetts restaurants to visit on a budget

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Michael Chow openedDumpling Café in Chinatown in 2011. The cafe's chef, Peter Wang, serves hundreds of dumplings and mini juicy buns every day. Chow says the cuisine stands out in a sea of options because of traditional cooking methods and the use of fresh ingredients.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ems1.com

Boston ambulance transporting patient involved in crash

BOSTON — A Boston ambulance was involved in a vehicular crash in Roxbury early Thursday morning. According to the Boston police department, the accident between the ambulance and the motor vehicle occurred at 6:14 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roxbury. As a result of the crash, the...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE

