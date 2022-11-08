ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

HuskyMaven

Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed

Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Take Down No. 1 Washington in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. – The Oregon State men's soccer team closed out the regular season by taking down No. 1 Washington 1-0 in Seattle Thursday evening. The Beaver victory handed the Huskies their first defeat of the season, and their first loss in Seattle since Oregon State beat them last season.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Does Oregon Have a Real Shot to Flip 5-Star David Hicks?

Oregon is doing everything it can to push for some fireworks ahead of the early signing period next month. That starts with bringing in elite talent for visits, and they're certainly doing that this weekend. This recruiting weekend is a prime opportunity for the Ducks to gain ground as well as circle back with some of their top targets in 2023.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they host No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) during rivalry week. Washington is fresh off a three-point victory over Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. leads the Huskies, who feature one of the best offenses in...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

New Softball Head Coach; Beaver Basketball; College Football

Siuslaw Athletic Director Chris Johnson has announced the arrival of a new Head softball coach for the upcoming season. Brian Riggs has been promoted to head coach after serving as an assistant last season. Riggs has also been assisting youth baseball in Florence over the last 4 years. Beaver Basketball.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball adds 15 players during early signing period

The Oregon State baseball team expanded by 15 this week, when the Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class signed letters of intent during the NCAA’s early national signing period. The class includes nine players from the Northwest, six Oregonians, seven pitchers and is ranked No. 20 by Baseball America. And the Beavers likely aren’t finished — a couple more prospects are expected to sign to play for coach Mitch Canham early next week.
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast

Sometimes (some may say more often than that), the weather just does not cooperate on a trip to the Oregon coast. But even if it is in a really good, sunny mood and disposition, you may want to see a large swath of it in one sitting. A nice drive will fit this bill nicely.
YACHATS, OR
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE

