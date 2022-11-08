Read full article on original website
osubeavers.com
Beavers Take Down No. 1 Washington in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Oregon State men's soccer team closed out the regular season by taking down No. 1 Washington 1-0 in Seattle Thursday evening. The Beaver victory handed the Huskies their first defeat of the season, and their first loss in Seattle since Oregon State beat them last season.
Tri-City Herald
Does Oregon Have a Real Shot to Flip 5-Star David Hicks?
Oregon is doing everything it can to push for some fireworks ahead of the early signing period next month. That starts with bringing in elite talent for visits, and they're certainly doing that this weekend. This recruiting weekend is a prime opportunity for the Ducks to gain ground as well as circle back with some of their top targets in 2023.
How to Watch: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they host No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) during rivalry week. Washington is fresh off a three-point victory over Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. leads the Huskies, who feature one of the best offenses in...
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
kcfmradio.com
New Softball Head Coach; Beaver Basketball; College Football
Siuslaw Athletic Director Chris Johnson has announced the arrival of a new Head softball coach for the upcoming season. Brian Riggs has been promoted to head coach after serving as an assistant last season. Riggs has also been assisting youth baseball in Florence over the last 4 years. Beaver Basketball.
Oregon State baseball adds 15 players during early signing period
The Oregon State baseball team expanded by 15 this week, when the Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class signed letters of intent during the NCAA’s early national signing period. The class includes nine players from the Northwest, six Oregonians, seven pitchers and is ranked No. 20 by Baseball America. And the Beavers likely aren’t finished — a couple more prospects are expected to sign to play for coach Mitch Canham early next week.
Oregon women’s basketball center Kennedy Basham out ‘several weeks’ with right knee injury
Oregon’s already short rotation will be shorter, literally and figuratively, for the foreseeable future. Ducks freshman center Kennedy Basham, who injured her right knee during the third quarter of Monday’s season opener against Northwestern, was in a full leg immobilizing brace and on crutches during Wednesday’s practice.
Sabrina Ionescu to join Oregon women's basketball staff as director of athletic culture
You can expect to spot Sabrina Ionescu around Eugene even more frequently than the past few years. On Friday, the school announced that Ionescu would be joining Kelly Graves' support staff as the director of athletic culture, a press release stated. The role, which is described as "part time", will...
Oregon men’s basketball signs 3 top 50 players in top 10 recruiting class for 2023
Oregon signed three top 50 players to its 2023 recruiting class, which ranks in the top 10 nationally. Five-star forwards Kwame Evans Jr. and Mookie Cook and four-star guard Jackson Shelstad signed with the Ducks on Wednesday in what is the No. 7 ranked class in the 247Sports Composite. Evans,...
Oregon Ducks Football Team Receives Rare Air Jordans
The Oregon Ducks football team received player-exclusive sneakers designed by Jordan Brand.
beachconnection.net
Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast
Sometimes (some may say more often than that), the weather just does not cooperate on a trip to the Oregon coast. But even if it is in a really good, sunny mood and disposition, you may want to see a large swath of it in one sitting. A nice drive will fit this bill nicely.
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
