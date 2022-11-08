ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PublicSource

Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years

The Pittsburgh Land Bank has $10 million allocated to it … and one property listed in its inventory. Neighborhood advocates and officials await the plan. The post Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals

What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Career Institute set to close at end of the month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Career Institute is set to close at the end of the month.Once the president of the institute made the announcement on Thursday, closing procedures went into effect immediately.Back in August, the U.S. Department of Education decertified the school's accreditor, which meant PCI had to immediately cease enrollment of new students.The school said it worked tirelessly to secure new opportunities that would allow it to continue operations, but based on Thursday's announcement those efforts fell flat.Now the school is closing and will soon enter a "teach-out," which will allow some students to complete their programs before the official closure date. Others may have to transfer to complete their programs.Pittsburgh Career Institute released a statement, saying: "We are committed to delivering our promise to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue success in their chosen careers. Career services, academic support and financial aid will continue to be available on campus throughout the teach-out period."The last day is scheduled for Nov. 23. Representatives from the school will stay on until Dec. 31 to assist students with their needs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Portion of Brookline Memorial Park may be converted into urban farm

An empty field in Brookline Memorial Park could be converted into an urban farm, which would produce food for city residents and local food banks. City Councilman Anthony Coghill said the site, located within the roughly 20-acre park in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, was the last active farm in Pittsburgh. He’d like to see it become a vibrant farm once again.
PITTSBURGH, PA
asumag.com

University of Pittsburgh begins construction on 20-megawatt solar farm

A 20-megawatt solar farm in Pittsburgh will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next two decades. The solar farm is being built on 68 acres and will have about 55,000 solar panels. It is expected to be one of the largest solar installations in Western Pennsylvania, the university says in a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
upmc.com

Making Melanoma Immortal: Pitt Scientists Discover Key Genetic Step in Cancer’s Race to Live Forever

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have discovered the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science this week, Dr. Jonathan Alder and his team describe how they discovered the perfect combination of genetic alterations that tumors use to promote explosive growth and prevent their own demise, a development that could change the way oncologists understand and treat melanoma.
ehn.org

Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report

PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge

Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tarentum Army veteran gets new roof donated

Just a day before Veterans Day, Army veteran Kenneth Snead got help with a new roof on his Tarentum home that he said was desperately needed. “I actually was looking at not staying here and moving, finding a different location if I couldn’t get the roof repaired,” said Snead.
TARENTUM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy