Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals
What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
Pittsburgh Career Institute set to close at end of the month
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Career Institute is set to close at the end of the month.Once the president of the institute made the announcement on Thursday, closing procedures went into effect immediately.Back in August, the U.S. Department of Education decertified the school's accreditor, which meant PCI had to immediately cease enrollment of new students.The school said it worked tirelessly to secure new opportunities that would allow it to continue operations, but based on Thursday's announcement those efforts fell flat.Now the school is closing and will soon enter a "teach-out," which will allow some students to complete their programs before the official closure date. Others may have to transfer to complete their programs.Pittsburgh Career Institute released a statement, saying: "We are committed to delivering our promise to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue success in their chosen careers. Career services, academic support and financial aid will continue to be available on campus throughout the teach-out period."The last day is scheduled for Nov. 23. Representatives from the school will stay on until Dec. 31 to assist students with their needs.
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
Portion of Brookline Memorial Park may be converted into urban farm
An empty field in Brookline Memorial Park could be converted into an urban farm, which would produce food for city residents and local food banks. City Councilman Anthony Coghill said the site, located within the roughly 20-acre park in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, was the last active farm in Pittsburgh. He’d like to see it become a vibrant farm once again.
Pittsburgh Career Institute closing in 2 weeks due to ‘factors outside the school’s control’
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Career Institute is closing its doors in two weeks. The news came as a shock to students. “I went into school today expecting to take a physics exam. I walked in and it was a paper saying, ‘we’re closing down, sorry,’” one student told us.
University of Pittsburgh begins construction on 20-megawatt solar farm
A 20-megawatt solar farm in Pittsburgh will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next two decades. The solar farm is being built on 68 acres and will have about 55,000 solar panels. It is expected to be one of the largest solar installations in Western Pennsylvania, the university says in a news release.
New public works facility won't be ready to help Pittsburgh's South Hills neighborhoods this winter
Residents in Pittsburgh’s South Hills neighborhoods might not be wishing for a white Christmas this year. A Department of Public Works facility that was supposed to bring snow plows, salt and other supplies to the district won’t be built this winter, Councilman Anthony Coghill said. Coghill represents Pittsburgh...
Making Melanoma Immortal: Pitt Scientists Discover Key Genetic Step in Cancer’s Race to Live Forever
Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have discovered the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science this week, Dr. Jonathan Alder and his team describe how they discovered the perfect combination of genetic alterations that tumors use to promote explosive growth and prevent their own demise, a development that could change the way oncologists understand and treat melanoma.
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
Former chief of staff says she was fired for reporting mold in state House district office
The former chief of staff for a Westmoreland County state legislator is suing him and members of the House Republican Caucus alleging that she was fired for reporting mold in the district office. Marcel Nicole Ingram of West Newton is suing in federal court for retaliation under Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower law...
Penn Hills residents feeling unsafe as road dumping continues
PENN HILLS — Residents on School Street in Penn Hills say they’re sick of all the garbage littered all over the sides of the street. The garbage includes shopping carts, hundreds of cans, a trailer, an old desk, chairs and a bedframe. “You about name it, we’ve seen...
District judge alerts Lower Burrell Council about reports of suspicious gray car
District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec spoke at the Lower Burrell Council meeting Monday to report a suspicious silver/gray car with three men that stopped at a city home and other locations. She asked city police Chief John Marhefka whether he had heard of any incidents involving the car and the...
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
Community comes together to find missing grandmother in Aspinwall
ASPINWALL, Pa. — “It’s unreal. It’s terrifying to think of her out there right now,” said Amy Ruane. She’s one of dozens of neighbors in Aspinwall who jumped into action to find Kathy Gass. “People have been driving around looking in the places that...
Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge
Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
Tarentum Army veteran gets new roof donated
Just a day before Veterans Day, Army veteran Kenneth Snead got help with a new roof on his Tarentum home that he said was desperately needed. “I actually was looking at not staying here and moving, finding a different location if I couldn’t get the roof repaired,” said Snead.
Friends, family of late Vietnam veteran from Freeport hope to secure military honors for him at VA cemetery
Late Freeport resident Bob Johnston served three tours of harrowing conflict in the Vietnam War, running supplies along the Cua Viet River at Dong Ha. He served four years in the Navy, 1965-68, basically living on the water while repelling ground attacks and artillery fire from the enemy. “He made...
