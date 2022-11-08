An Opa-locka Police sergeant was arrested Tuesday for allegedly striking a teen with mental disabilities multiple times in the head and dragging him by his feet back in 2020. Sergio Miguel Perez, 35, of Miami Gardens, has been charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the September 2020 encounter with Jasef Castro-Reyes, who was 19 years old at the time, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

