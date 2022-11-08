Read full article on original website
Democrat Maura Healey Makes History as First Woman Elected Governor in Massachusetts
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office, NBC News projected. Andrea Campbell was elected attorney general — she is the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Massachusetts...
Man Who Disliked US, Wanted to Return to Cuba Stole Boat in Florida Keys: Sheriff
A man who disliked living in the United States and wanted to go back to Cuba stole a boat in the Florida Keys but was caught while heading south, authorities said. Cristian Torres Perez, 30, was found south Key West Monday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials said Torres...
Videos: Nicole Leaves Damage, Flooding Behind After Striking Florida as Cat. 1 Hurricane
Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday, bringing strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain across much of the state. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach at about 3 a.m. Thursday with winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved further inland.
Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane
Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Nicole Strengthens to Tropical Storm; Hurricane Warning Issued for Portions of Florida's East Coast
Nicole strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday and was expected to continue to gain strength as it moves toward the east coast of Florida, forecasters said. Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and was moving west at 9 mph about 420 miles east of West Palm Beach, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tropical Storm Nicole Begins Battering Florida's East Coast
Portions of Florida's east coast were feelings impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole Wednesday before the system was set to make landfall. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole had already breached the sea wall along Indian River Drive, which runs parallel to the Atlantic Ocean.
Hurricane Nicole Snarls Travel in Florida, Orlando Airport Suspends Flights
Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel on Wednesday. Orlando International Airport said it would suspend operations from 4 p.m. ET "until circumstances permit operations resume." Miramar, Florida-based Spirit Airlines, said it would waive change fees and fare differences for some flights. Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel Wednesday and was set to...
Opa-locka Police Sergeant Placed on Leave After Battery Arrest
An Opa-locka police sergeant is now on leave without pay after getting in trouble with the law twice. Sgt. Sergio Perez was charged with misdemeanor battery Tuesday in connection with the September 2020 encounter with Jasef Castro-Reyes. Video showed Perez dragging the then-19-year-old with mental disabilities down a set of...
Opa-locka Sergeant Arrested, Accused of Striking, Dragging Teen Down Steps in 2020
An Opa-locka Police sergeant was arrested Tuesday for allegedly striking a teen with mental disabilities multiple times in the head and dragging him by his feet back in 2020. Sergio Miguel Perez, 35, of Miami Gardens, has been charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the September 2020 encounter with Jasef Castro-Reyes, who was 19 years old at the time, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Here's What's Closed in South Florida Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
While Tropical Storm Nicole won't directly hit South Florida, officials are still preparing for the storm's potential impacts including wind, rain and storm surge. Forecasters said Nicole will strengthen to a hurricane Wednesday and will stay a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida. Below is a list...
