Texas State

NBC Miami

Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane

Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Nicole Strengthens to Tropical Storm; Hurricane Warning Issued for Portions of Florida's East Coast

Nicole strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday and was expected to continue to gain strength as it moves toward the east coast of Florida, forecasters said. Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and was moving west at 9 mph about 420 miles east of West Palm Beach, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Tropical Storm Nicole Begins Battering Florida's East Coast

Portions of Florida's east coast were feelings impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole Wednesday before the system was set to make landfall. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole had already breached the sea wall along Indian River Drive, which runs parallel to the Atlantic Ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Hurricane Nicole Snarls Travel in Florida, Orlando Airport Suspends Flights

Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel on Wednesday. Orlando International Airport said it would suspend operations from 4 p.m. ET "until circumstances permit operations resume." Miramar, Florida-based Spirit Airlines, said it would waive change fees and fare differences for some flights. Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel Wednesday and was set to...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Miami

Opa-locka Police Sergeant Placed on Leave After Battery Arrest

An Opa-locka police sergeant is now on leave without pay after getting in trouble with the law twice. Sgt. Sergio Perez was charged with misdemeanor battery Tuesday in connection with the September 2020 encounter with Jasef Castro-Reyes. Video showed Perez dragging the then-19-year-old with mental disabilities down a set of...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
NBC Miami

Opa-locka Sergeant Arrested, Accused of Striking, Dragging Teen Down Steps in 2020

An Opa-locka Police sergeant was arrested Tuesday for allegedly striking a teen with mental disabilities multiple times in the head and dragging him by his feet back in 2020. Sergio Miguel Perez, 35, of Miami Gardens, has been charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the September 2020 encounter with Jasef Castro-Reyes, who was 19 years old at the time, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
NBC Miami

Here's What's Closed in South Florida Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

While Tropical Storm Nicole won't directly hit South Florida, officials are still preparing for the storm's potential impacts including wind, rain and storm surge. Forecasters said Nicole will strengthen to a hurricane Wednesday and will stay a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida. Below is a list...
MIAMI, FL

