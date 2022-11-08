Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River to host ceremonies, parade, in honor of Veteran’s Day
Fall River will be hosting ceremonies and a parade Friday to honor those who have fought for and served our country in the Armed Forces. An opening ceremony to honor all veterans will be held at the Veterans’ Memorial Monument located at upper Kennedy Park on South Main Street, (across from St. Anne’s Church.) at noon.
fallriverreporter.com
Former president of the Academica Club in Fall River passes away
A man well known to the Fall River area community has recently passed away. According to his daughter Stephanie, 70-year-old Nelson Paiva, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, November 6, unexpectedly, in Portsmouth, RI. He was the loving husband of Ana (Gomes) Paiva, of 34 years. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao...
fallriverreporter.com
Police Athletic League of Fall River hosting boxing show this month
The Police Athletic League of Fall River, Incorporated, is hosting a special amateur boxing show. According to Deputy Police Chief Charles Cullen, the Army West Point Military Academy Cadets Boxing team will compete against the Southern New England Golden Gloves boxing team. This show will take place at the P.A.L....
Miss Fall River Scholarship Competition Ready to Crown New Winners
The tiaras are being shined and the spotlights are warming up as the 2022 Miss Fall River Scholarship Competition takes the stage. Miss Fall River and Miss Fall River's Outstanding Teen are set for Saturday, Nov. 12, 4 p.m., at Morton Middle School in Fall River. This year's pageant will feature Miss Fall River 2022 Lindsey Arruda and Miss Bristol County's Outstanding Teen 2022 Mia Mitchell.
Edaville reopens for Christmas Festival of Lights
CARVER - The holiday season is in full swing at Edaville.The family theme park and railroad in Carver kicked off its Christmas Festival of Lights on Thursday. The festival featuring "classic Christmas lights, rides, food and more" runs through January 1.General admission tickets start at $12. Kids under 4 years old are free.This is Edaville's 75th anniversary. Other than opening for the Christmas festival last year, the amusement park had been closed since the pandemic began. Edaville said in August it is "no longer for sale" after there were some questions about the amusement park's future.
Swansea Animal Shelter to Host Craft & Vendor Fair to Help Their Beloved Animals
On Saturday, November 12th, the Town of Swansea Animal Shelter will host its second annual Craft/Vendor Fair to bring the community together and help raise funds for the shelter. “Last year was really successful, so we decided to do it again,” said Lisa White, the animal control officer, and shelter...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
ABC6.com
MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
ABC6.com
West Warwick boy patrolling neighborhood on two wheels
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jenson Smigel, 12, calls himself a state trooper in training, patrolling his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Smigel’s wanted to be a police officer from a young age, and after watching shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” he was inspired to take action. But for now, instead of a patrol car, he cruises the neighborhood on two wheels, keeping his community safe, one ticket at a time.
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
Car crashes through Fall River storefront
The vehicle could be seen almost fully inside Daou Tesoro's Supermarket on President Avenue.
Ballot question wins in New Bedford, Fall River pave way for South Coast Rail
The South Coast Rail will extend commuter rail service to Taunton, Fall River, and New Bedford. Voters in New Bedford and Fall River have overwhelmingly chosen to join the MBTA, clearing one of the final hurdles for commuter rail service from Boston to the South Coast. The South Coast Rail...
country1025.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
After 35 years at the department - and six as deputy chief - Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi is retiring.
Mayor: Shooting death of 16-year-old girl in New Bedford wasn’t random
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell tells 12 News detectives have made progress in the search for her killer.
warwickonline.com
NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING
Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
GoLocalProv
RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”
Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
Cicilline celebrates opening of new cocktail bar in Providence
Clementine is the brainchild of Rep. David Cicilline.
For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook
The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
ABC6.com
‘She had lots of love to give’: Loved ones grieve loss of 16-year-old killed in shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Loved ones of Anali Farias, 16, are speaking out Friday after the teen died after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend. The shooting happened Saturday just before midnight on Bullard Street. Farias died Thursday, five days after the shooting. “She talked so much...
