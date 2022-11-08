ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River to host ceremonies, parade, in honor of Veteran’s Day

Fall River will be hosting ceremonies and a parade Friday to honor those who have fought for and served our country in the Armed Forces. An opening ceremony to honor all veterans will be held at the Veterans’ Memorial Monument located at upper Kennedy Park on South Main Street, (across from St. Anne’s Church.) at noon.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Former president of the Academica Club in Fall River passes away

A man well known to the Fall River area community has recently passed away. According to his daughter Stephanie, 70-year-old Nelson Paiva, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, November 6, unexpectedly, in Portsmouth, RI. He was the loving husband of Ana (Gomes) Paiva, of 34 years. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police Athletic League of Fall River hosting boxing show this month

The Police Athletic League of Fall River, Incorporated, is hosting a special amateur boxing show. According to Deputy Police Chief Charles Cullen, the Army West Point Military Academy Cadets Boxing team will compete against the Southern New England Golden Gloves boxing team. This show will take place at the P.A.L....
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Miss Fall River Scholarship Competition Ready to Crown New Winners

The tiaras are being shined and the spotlights are warming up as the 2022 Miss Fall River Scholarship Competition takes the stage. Miss Fall River and Miss Fall River's Outstanding Teen are set for Saturday, Nov. 12, 4 p.m., at Morton Middle School in Fall River. This year's pageant will feature Miss Fall River 2022 Lindsey Arruda and Miss Bristol County's Outstanding Teen 2022 Mia Mitchell.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Edaville reopens for Christmas Festival of Lights

CARVER - The holiday season is in full swing at Edaville.The family theme park and railroad in Carver kicked off its Christmas Festival of Lights on Thursday. The festival featuring "classic Christmas lights, rides, food and more" runs through January 1.General admission tickets start at $12. Kids under 4 years old are free.This is Edaville's 75th anniversary. Other than opening for the Christmas festival last year, the amusement park had been closed since the pandemic began. Edaville said in August it is "no longer for sale" after there were some questions about the amusement park's future. 
CARVER, MA
ABC6.com

MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

West Warwick boy patrolling neighborhood on two wheels

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jenson Smigel, 12, calls himself a state trooper in training, patrolling his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Smigel’s wanted to be a police officer from a young age, and after watching shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” he was inspired to take action. But for now, instead of a patrol car, he cruises the neighborhood on two wheels, keeping his community safe, one ticket at a time.
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
warwickonline.com

NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING

Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Veteran Starts Company to Provide Civilians With “Survival Solutions”

Rhode Island Marine Corps veteran Robert "Bobby" Kells, Jr. has started a company to provide civilians with what they might need in the event of a catastrophic event. Kells — along with fellow veteran Bob Smith — recently launched U.S. Survival Solutions, and have been selling out kits at trade shows and at stores, including in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook

The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
BROCKTON, MA

