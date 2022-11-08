Read full article on original website
GuideLive
30+ Veterans Day dining deals at D-FW restaurants on Nov. 11
Editor’s note: This list includes details for Veterans Day 2022. Check back regularly for new additions. If you served, or are serving, in the military, these Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants want to say “thank you” with a free meal or discounts. The specials are offered to veterans and active-duty military, so be prepared to show proof of military service. Click on the name of the restaurant or venue to find location details. Most meal deals are dine-in only.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
These Dallas eateries have the best ice cream sundaes around town: Yelp
We all know one of the best songs from our childhood when the ice cream was rolling by, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." Ah, the memories.
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
Dig into the top cupcakes around Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you in the mood for a sweet treat or looking to try to brighten someone’s day? Cupcakes can do both of those at the same time, and more. Thursday, November 10 is a glorious holiday celebrating one of the tiniest yet mightiest desserts out there, as it is National Vanilla Cupcake Day! “Now, cupcakes are miniature, edible works of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. Diehard chocoholics, do what you will on November 10; the rest of us will be trying not to get vanilla frosting on our noses,” National Today said.
Toasted Yolk shutters Highland Village location
The Toasted Yolk Cafe in Highland Village has closed after less than six months in business. The brunch chain opened the Highland Village restaurant in April in the old IHOP location on FM 407, but it closed its doors permanently on Sunday. “Toasted Yolk has proudly served the Highland Village...
advocatemag.com
Now open: Bad Chicken
Bad Chicken is now open on Luther Lane, but you’d better go try their wings fast, because the building housing the restaurant will be demolished in nine months. Two new high-rises, designed for retail, residential and hotel usage, are coming soon to Preston Center. After the restaurant’s lease expires, the building it’s in will be bulldozed for the development. Until then, Bad Chicken will be serving wings, nuggets, cauliflower wings and desserts. The wings and nuggets are smoked before they are fried, making them extra flavorful, and the dessert menu is extensive, including decadent treats like crème brûlée and fried cream cheese egg rolls.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top Japanese restaurants to dine at around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Japanese food is one of the most highly sought-after cuisines in the world, especially if you’re looking to get your sushi fix. But what about a popular treat in Japanese cuisine that may not span as far as sushi does?. Friday, November 11 is Pocky...
Dallas Observer
Veteran Seafood Stalwart Lefty’s Is a Lobster Lover’s Paradise
Editor's Note: A couple of weeks ago I got a message from a reader who had read an article about Lexy's in anticipation of dinner there the next night. Turns out the reader was not going to the swank new spot in Trinity Groves with a Moët vending machine. Rather, L-E-F-T-Y-'S, the lobster house in Addison. Never having heard of Lefty's, I asked for a report back. They loved it. And so we set out to check it out ourselves seeing as it's been around for decades and we have nary an article about it. Here's Nick Reynold's dispatch:
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities
The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
'Haunted' Texas Jamba Location Closes Its Doors After 20 Years
At least six building tenants have reported ghosts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Customers Search for Savings at Salvage Grocery Stores
Grocery prices have shot up faster than we’ve seen in decades. The latest Consumer Price Index for North Texas showed prices for food at home rose 16.8% from September 2021 to September 2022. That’s the biggest 12-month increase in 48 years. The NBC 5 Responds team spoke to...
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 11-13
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 11. ICE at the Gaylord...
Dallas coffee shop one of the best & coolest in the Lone Star State: report
When you're searching for a new go-to coffee shop what do you value outside of course the quality of the shop's drinks? Is it customer service, maybe the aesthetic, or just maybe the shop's cool factor?
dallasexpress.com
Plans Revealed for 2,545-Acre Local Development
City leaders were given a sneak peek behind the first phase of the Fields development in Frisco, revealing plans for more than 200 home lots, a gated and guarded community, and a network of walking trails. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney gave a video presentation on November 2 outlining plans for...
Comedian's Scary Experience at Hotel in Dallas Serves As a Reminder
You really can't be too careful when staying in hotels.
CandysDirt.com
This Cute Remodeled Home With a Pool Near Casa View Won’t Break The Bank
Sometimes you look at a house and say “Oh, how cute is that?” Then you flip through and see the backyard with the way cool pool and a big old lot, and think “DANG, this comes with it, too?”. And considering the market right now, where interest...
dmagazine.com
A Video and More Details About the Forthcoming 50-Acre Trail in East Dallas
Four miles from downtown Dallas, just below the Tenison Glen Golf Course, is a 50-acre spread of elm, hackberry, and ash trees that’s basically inaccessible to the public. By the end of 2023, this will be Dallas’ newest soft-surface natural cycling trail, an offshoot of the 50-mile loop that will link together the city’s existing trails and create new pedestrian and cycling access through the Trinity Forest.
Would You Register The Palm Of Your Hand To Pay For Groceries?
We all know that self-checkout lanes and contactless payment systems are growing and soon will be everywhere. Now Amazon is bringing technology to it's Whole Foods locations in Dallas-Fort Worth that takes contactless payments to the next level. The technology is called Amazon One and it works by allowing customers...
