Adam Miller, Justice Hill Lead the Way as LSU Defeats Arkansas State 61-52
The backcourt tandem of Miller and Hill stole the show, Tigers advance to 2-0 on the season.
Alabama won't play for SEC title. Bryce Young is only reason Tide had a chance | Opinion
Alabama will not play for the SEC title or in the College Football Playoff. QB Bryce Young is only reason this Tide team was even in the conversation.
Box Score Breakdown: Top performers from Alabama's win against Ole Miss
Alabama was able to bounce back from their loss to LSU last week with a much-needed victory over Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide got back to their brand of football and played well on both sides of the ball. In particular, the defensive front was able to create more pressure...
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Tony Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4
HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he made on the 18th hole after a rare miss into the bunker. The bogey-free round kept his distance from Ben Taylor of England and allowed Finau to tie the 54-hole tournament record. He was at 15-under 195, the same score Curtis Strange had in 1980.
Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
Alabama Releases Emotional Tribute Video to Jeff Cook: VIDEO
Fans of Alabama still are posting sweet, emotional tributes to Jeff Cook, the country music… The post Alabama Releases Emotional Tribute Video to Jeff Cook: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Arizona State triathlon wins sixth-straight national title, junior Amber Schlebusch wins individual title
Arizona State triathlon continued its dynasty with its sixth-straight national title on Saturday at Tempe Town Lake. The Sun Devils have won every national title since the program's start. ASU junior Amber Schlebusch won her first national title after crossing the finish line at 1:03:41.4. Schlebusch swam for 10:04.6 on the first leg, biked for...
